The Capital Link Invest in Greece Webinar Series 2024 Continues June 18

The Capital Link Invest in Greece Webinar Series 2024 began on June 11 and continues through July 2. Photo: Capital Link

NEW YORK – The Capital Link Invest in Greece Webinar Series 2024 continues Tuesday, June 18, 10 AM EST / 3 PM London / 4 PM CET / 5 PM Athens, with the brief presentation and roundtable discussion titled: ‘Greek Economy: Prospects & Outlook Post Investment Upgrade.’ Georgios Papadimitriou, Partner, Accounts & Markets Leader, Central, Eastern & Southeastern Europe & Central Asia – EY, will serve as the moderator of the discussion with panelists Michael Arghyrou, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers – Hellenic Republic; Dr. Tasos Anastasatos, Group Chief Economist, Deputy General Manager – Eurobank; Filippo Taddei, Senior European Economist, Executive Director – Goldman Sachs International; Dr. Ilias Lekkos, Chief Economist – Piraeus Bank; and Frank Gill, Managing Director, EMEA Lead Sovereign Analyst – S&P Global Ratings.

Register online for the event: https://shorturl.at/rvjLQ.

The series began on June 11 with the webinar titled ‘Accelerating Reforms, Investments and Growth’ which can be viewed online.

The upcoming webinars are Tuesday, June 25, ‘The Greek Stock Market in a New Era,’ and Tuesday, July 2 ‘Investing in Greece – Opportunities & Incentives for International Investors.’

More information about all the webinars in the series is available online: https://shorturl.at/Jpsoa.