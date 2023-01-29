The British Are Coming! They Still Love Greece for 2023 Holidays Too

Tourism

FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 photo, a yacht sails out of the harbor on the Greek island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

After some 3 million of them came to Greece in 2022 during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, visitors from the United Kingdom are expected to keep pouring in when the warmer weather arrives.

Greece, said the British travel site ElizaWasHere, will be a hot spot again for the Brits, over other popular destinations such as Spain and Portugal. Not surprisingly, they favor Zakynthos, known as a hooligan hangout for hard drinking and violence.

That’s based on booking data for the site which specializes in off the beaten track experiences and found that six of the seven most popular individual destinations were in Greece and the mainland favored too.

The other spots the Brits plan to visit include the islands of Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, Kefalonia and Lefkada, and as the northern peninsula area of Halkidiki that has some of the country’s best beaches.