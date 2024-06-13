The Bright and the Dark Side of Greek Sports

Columnists

Greece is still celebrating the success of its two most popular teams. Panathinaikos’ basketball team won the EuroLeague championship, the highest club-level basketball tournament in Europe. Olympiacos won the Europa Conference League, Europe’s third tier club-level soccer tournament. The elation among Greek fans was not universal given the very partisan nature of fandom in Greece. Even the sports media, both in Greece and the Diaspora revealed their biases by focusing on the achievements of either Panathinaikos or Olympiacos. But there is also a dark side to this partisanship.

The performances of both teams were worthy of praise. Panathinaikos finished second to last in the league last year and extraordinarily, thanks to the investment of its owner Dimitri Giannakopoulos, came up top only twelve months later. Olympiacos had started off its participation in the European leagues at the highest level, the Champions League but suffered a string of heavy defeats that landed the Piraeus team at the third tournament level. Billionaire owner Vangelis Marinakis’ bold moves in firing and hiring coaches during the season eventually paid off and the team brought the first European tournament soccer trophy to Greece.

As the confetti from all the partying in Athens and Piraeus eventually settles, it behooves the mens’ sports world to reflect on its dark side, the proliferation of violent incidents in and around stadiums we witnessed the past season. The instigators are usually the organized groups of die-hard fans, known as ultras in Europe. But violence goes beyond those groups unfortunately. This was showcased during the so-called Greek Cup Final. As do all other European countries, Greece runs two-top level soccer tournaments each season. The league, which entails home and away games and a playoff round at the end, and the Cup competition, which is a straightforward knock out tournament, leaving two teams at the end to play against each other for the trophy, ‘the cup’. This system has been lifted from soccer in England where the Cup competition was first played during the 1871-72 season and is the oldest national soccer competition in the world.

In England, the cup final game is played at the venerable Wembley Stadium in London and is a celebratory and prestigious event. It includes the singing of ‘Abide with me’, a nineteenth century Christian hymn that calls on God to stay with the speaker throughout life and in death. Then the two teams line up to shake hands with a member of the royal family which always sends a representative to attend the game.

Alas, such decorum is unheard of in the Greek equivalent. There were serious clashes between the ultras of AEK and PAOK before the 2017 final held at a neutral site, the stadium in Volos. The violence required the deployment of several divisions of Greece’s riot police. During the game itself there was hand to hand combat between the fans of the two teams who had managed to smuggle flares, smoke bombs, and several types of weapons past the inspections at the stadium’s entrances. The same teams made it to the final last year, which took place at the same venue because no other stadium in Greece or abroad was prepared to host such an event – but no spectators were allowed to be present for fear of uncontrollable violence breaking out. This year there were empty stands yet again in the final between Panathinaikos and Aris Thessaloniki. But that did not prevent a violent incident right after the final whistle, which was blown by Stéphanie Frappart, the trailblazing first woman to referee a men’s Champion’s League and World Cup game. The Greek soccer authorities invited her specifically to provide some luster to the tarnished image of holding another final in an empty stadium. It did not work out that way. Panathinaikos won the game scoring right at the end and this angered Aris’ owner and businessman Theodoros Karipidis. He leaped out of the VIP section and started to move threateningly against Frappart. Luckily she was surrounded by policemen who rushed into the locker room while others blocked Karipidis’ way.

This unfortunate incident was the capstone of a troubled sports season that witnessed even worse incidents. Last summer an AEK supporter, Michalis Katsouris, died during clashes between AEK and visiting ultras of a Croatian team, Dynamo Zagreb. In December a policeman, Giorgos Lyggeridis was fatally hit by a flare during clashes between the police and Olympiacos ultras in Piraeus. Following that incident, Giannis Vroutsis, the alternate minister for sports announced what he described as draconian measures to eradicate fan violence. League games took place in front of empty stadiums until proper monitoring and surveillance systems could be installed. Like so many government measures in Greece, these were not implemented, and fans returned to the stands pending a proper implementation next season. There is always next season, and if not, the one after next.