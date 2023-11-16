x

The Brazilian Amazon’s Vast Array of People and Cultures (Photos)

November 16, 2023
By Associated Press
Alexandre Rodrigues
Cowboy Alexandre Rodrigues speaks after finishing work weighing and marking calves, in a corral at the Fazenda Itaituba, a farm in the municipality of Bujari, near the city of Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Renowned for its stunning biodiversity, the Amazon rainforest region is also home to a vast array of people and cultures.

“People usually think that the environment doesn’t contain and include people, but it does,” said soil scientist Judson Ferreira Valentim, who lives in Brazil’s Acre state. “There are many different Amazonias and many different Amazonians.”

From small villages of thatched homes to the skyline of Belém rising above mist on the river – a view sometimes called “Manhattan of the Amazon” – Brazil’s slice of the Amazon is home to 28 million people.

Many communities are linked by water. Along the Tocantins River, a tributary of the Amazon, yellow school-boats pick up children from wooden homes on stilts, and fisherman throw scraps of the day’s catch to river dolphins that frequent the docks. Families linger beside river beaches at sunset, the water a relief from the heat of the day.

A family bathes in the waters of the Igarape Combu in front of a restaurant on the shores of Ilha do Combu, near the city of Belem, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, August 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Other communities are linked by rural roads, which often wash out during heavy rains, or new paved highways – which bring better access to schools and hospitals, but also, often, deforestation.

In the forest itself, there is often no path. Açaí picker Edson Polinario spends his days under dappled sunlight that filters through the canopy of virgin rainforest, often with just the company of his large black dog.

One evening in the small Tembé village of Tekohaw, Maria Ilba, a woman of mixed Indigenous and African heritage, watches as a wild green parrot feeds on salt in her windowsill. “There is an evolution – in the past, the village culture was more traditional,” she said. “Now it is more mixed.”

A man navigates his boat in the Tocantis River, in the city of Mocajuba, Para state, Brazil, at dawn Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

“There is a school, a little hospital, and a car that can take you somewhere else if you’re very sick.” She said she is grateful for such additions, but also worries that “in the future, the young people could forget the language, the culture, the foods and the tattoos.”

Changes are inevitable. She only hopes that the future will preserve what’s most essential – for the people and the forest itself.

Indigenous Tembe prepare food for their community in the Tenetehar Wa Tembe village in the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous territory in the Paragominas municipality of the Para state of Brazil, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Residents play ball at sunset on the sands of the Tocantis River, in the city of Mocajuba, Para state, Brazil, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Typical fish from the Amazon rivers are displayed for sale at the Central Market on the banks of the Tocantis River, in the city of Mocajuba, Para state, Brazil, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A traditional fisherman works in his boat in the waters of the Igarape Combu, on the shores of Ilha do Combu, near the city of Belem, Para state, Brazil, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A cowboy drives a herd of cattle in the pastures of the Guachupe farm, in the rural area of the Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A cowboy sorts cattle in a corral at the Fazenda Itaituba, a farm in the municipality of Bujari, near the city of Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

