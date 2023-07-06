The Bourkoulas and Tomey Brothers’ Born In Detroit Partners with The M Den, UoM

General News

DETROIT – Michigan owned and operated, Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC on June 23 announced a partnership with The M Den and the University of Michigan, for a first time launch of official Born In Detroit and University of Michigan apparel. The initial launch was on June 23 at The M Den Detroit store located at 55 Columbia Street in Detroit, and online at www.MDen.com.

The Born In Detroit and University of Michigan collaboration is an officially licensed collegiate apparel line. This exclusive line includes a Valiant University of Michigan Born In Detroit Block ”M” Tee and a Valiant University of Michigan Tee featuring the Football Helmet, both in Navy Blue along with the classic Maize color. There will be a larger launch in July that will include a wider variety of clothing options for men and woman, additional apparel items, and the potential addition of more M Den store locations that would carry this exclusive line.

Born In Detroit was trademarked in 2015 and brought to life in 2020 by a group of true Detroiters, two sets of brothers Michael and Anthony Tomey and Greek-Americans George and Alex Bourkoulas, along with their friend, Michael “Mikey” Shumaker. The mission of Born In Detroit is to showcase the pride of Detroiters near and far, and to establish a brand partner to champion the city and surrounding communities. Born In Detroit was created to honor that pride that Detroit is more than a city, it is that feeling of pride, hard work and perseverance. You do not need to be born in Detroit, to be a proud “Detroiter”, and you can wear Born In Detroit and showcase to the world how much this city means to you.

“We are thrilled to partner with the M Den and the University of Michigan in launching a brand-new apparel line. Born In Detroit was created to showcase pride in the city of Detroit, and now it is truly an honor to further align that pride with such a prestigious institution like the University of Michigan,” said Anthony Tomey, Co-Owner, Born In Detroit and CEO of The Tomey Group.

Born In Detroit has had collaborative partnerships with local schools creating customized spirit wear, apparel for charitable initiatives, as well as a previous partnership with the Detroit Pistons.

Additional information on Born In Detroit apparel is available online: www.BornInDetroit.store.