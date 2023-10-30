The Boston Community Celebrated the 83rd Anniversary of October 28th (Photos)

Events

The Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great Dance Group dazzled the audience during the October 28th event. Photo: TNH / Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – Everyone, young and old, from the Community of Boston and New England in general, celebrated the Greek national holiday of October 28th with passion and enthusiasm. The event took place at the Maliotis Cultural Center on October 29 and was organized by the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England, with the cooperation of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston and the Maliotis Cultural Center.

It should be noted that the Consulate General of Greece in Boston did not participate in the organization of the event, however, Consul General Symeon Tegos attended the event and shared his greetings. Greetings were also addressed by James C. Skedros, the Michael G. and Anastasia Cantonis Professor of Byzantine Studies and Professor of Early Christianity at Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and interim Dean, on behalf of the school’s president, George Cantonis, who, as is known, has resigned for health reasons, but will remain temporarily until December, when a replacement is expected to be appointed. Also, a message was sent by the outgoing president of the Federation, Vasilios Kafkas, who even announced that the Greek Independence Day Parade for 2024 will take place in Boston on Sunday, April 21.

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who was making a pastoral visit to the community of Saint Spyridon of Worcester, MA, was represented by the presiding priest of the Taxiarchae – Archangels community of Watertown, Rev. Fr. Athanasios Nenes.

The founder and director of the dance group Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great, former president of the Pan-Macedonian Association of America, George Papadopoulos, on the occasion of the group’s 50th anniversary, honored the National Herald with a plaque. He praised for the newspaper of the Omogenia, emphasizing the long-term support and promotion it has given to the promotion of the work and mission of the dance group.

The Hellenic College-Holy Cross School of Theology Choir, under the direction of the professor of church music Rev. Fr. Romanos Karanos, sang church hymns and the National Anthems of Greece and the United States.

The keynote speaker of the celebration was Maria Kyriakantonaki, director of the Greek Afternoon School of the St. Nektarios community in Roslindale, MA, who in her introduction emphasized that the event was dedicated to the teachers of Greek schools.

Among other things, Mrs. Kyriakantonaki said that “the Greek soldiers, with heroism and self-sacrifice, managed to stop the Italian invasion and pushed the Italians to retreat. The victory of the Greeks in the Greco-Italian war was a turning point in the course of the Second World War and inspired the peoples of the world in the fight against fascism.”

She continued: “October 28th is a day of memory and honor for all of us Greeks. It is a day when we honor the heroes who fought for the freedom of our country and all those who fell on the battlefield. It is also a day when we reflect on our responsibility to serve our country and keep the ideals of freedom and democracy alive.”

Kyriakantonaki added that “the example of our ancestors must be our guide for the future. The Greek resistance to the Italian invasion was a moment of national unity and pride. The Greeks fought and died for their country, and their spirit should inspire and guide us.”

“It is very important that Greek children abroad learn the historical events of Greece,” she said. “Greek schools are the ones that offer our children the opportunity to learn about Greek history and culture and to grow as Greeks. This knowledge is essential for understanding Greek culture and identity.”

Kyriakantonaki called for mobilization to promote Hellenism. “Let’s all of us teachers abroad commit to continue working hard to preserve our Greek identity,” she said. “Let’s work together to create an environment where our children can learn and explore Greek culture and develop a strong relationship with Greece.”

“I am proud of all the students and teachers of the Greek schools who are celebrating the anniversary of October 28 with their participation in today’s event,” Kyriakantonaki said.

Students from the Greek Schools of Taxiarchae Watertown, Annunciation Brockton, St. Nektarios Roslindale, Annunciation Woburn, and the Holy Trinity Community Day School of Lowell recited poems.

The dance groups of the Metropolis of Boston, the Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great, the Annunciation community of Brockton, and the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon performed Greek dances from various parts of Greece.

A moment of silence was held in memory of the late Dr. Athanasios Karagiorgos, member of the Board of Directors of the Federation.

The renowned musician and performer of Greek traditional music Manos Koutsaggelidis, who came from Greece especially for the Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great dance group event, made a special appearance at the event, performing two songs.

The October 28th event ended with the chanting of the kontakion of the Virgin Mary ‘Ti Ypermaxo’. Boston University student Haralambos Katsaros presented the program as MC. A reception followed for all on the premises of the Maliotis Center.