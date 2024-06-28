The Boretos Brothers Win Cambridge, Mass. Legacy Business Award

General News

If you’ve eaten at The Greek Corner in Cambridge, Mass. (I have) – you’ll quickly become a regular and the food has drawn crowds for 35 years under the ownership of Georgios Boretos and his older brother Themis.

They operate the Arlington Restaurant & Diner in the next town and for their service to the community were among 18 proprietors honored by the city of Cambridge in a Legacy Business Award program.

https://www.cambridgeday.com/2024/06/21/among-legacy-business-honorees-in-cambridge-greek-corner-delicious-authenticity-for-35-years/

Themis told Cambridge Day business was slow when The Greek Corner opened in 1989 because of a tough economy. “There were no good Greek restaurants to be seen,” he said, apart from the Toulopoulos’ family’s Newtowne Grille.

Business jumped after a good review in The Boston Globe’s Cheap Eats section so Themis recruited his brother from Montreal, where he was running a restaurant, to come down and help out.

While they started out featuring American food too it was the Greek fare that took over and has kept the lines coming, dishes featured from their family’s roots in Sparta.