x

June 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 83ºF

General News

The Boretos Brothers Win Cambridge, Mass. Legacy Business Award

June 28, 2024
By The National Herald
corner-arlington
Photos: FACEBOOK

If you’ve eaten at The Greek Corner in Cambridge, Mass. (I have) – you’ll quickly become a regular and the food has drawn crowds for 35 years under the ownership of Georgios Boretos and his older brother Themis.
They operate the Arlington Restaurant & Diner in the next town and for their service to the community were among 18 proprietors honored by the city of Cambridge in a Legacy Business Award program.

https://www.cambridgeday.com/2024/06/21/among-legacy-business-honorees-in-cambridge-greek-corner-delicious-authenticity-for-35-years/

Themis told Cambridge Day business was slow when The Greek Corner opened in 1989 because of a tough economy. “There were no good Greek restaurants to be seen,” he said, apart from the Toulopoulos’ family’s Newtowne Grille.

Business jumped after a good review in The Boston Globe’s Cheap Eats section so Themis recruited his brother from Montreal, where he was running a restaurant, to come down and help out.

While they started out featuring American food too it was the Greek fare that took over and has kept the lines coming, dishes featured from their family’s roots in Sparta.

RELATED

Events
Unique Mentorship Opportunity for Greek-American Students, Young Professionals

WASHINGTON, DC – Over 40 of the Greek-American community’s most successful in numerous fields will once again mentor young Greek-Americans through the 9th Annual Heritage America Program made possible by the National Hellenic Society (NHS) and Manatos & Manatos.

Events
New Rochelle AHEPA 405 Congratulates Son of the Year, Welcomes Guest Speaker
Events
New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 Honors Graduates, Presents Annual Scholarships

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

NIKOSIA - With Cyprus suspending asylum applications for Syrian refugees for 14 months and the island dealing with arrivals, many of those waiting for answers as to whether they will be granted sanctuary said they’ve turned to charity groups for aid.

ATHENS - Fifteen years after opening, the Acropolis Museum has opened an exhibition displaying objects found during digging at the site, including statues, table games and children’s toys used in ancient time.

ATHENS - A year after a fishing vessel crammed with refugees in waters near Greece sank, killing hundreds, Greek Coast Guard officers who are suspects in the capsizing will testify as part of a disciplinary investigation into their role.

Time in Greece moves slowly.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.