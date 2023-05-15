The Bittersweet Final Acts of Greek Sweetshops in America

United States

DETROIT – The standard story of Greek-American success refers to the pioneering restaurateurs, but in many cases, Greek immigrants made their first entrepreneurial mark in the candy business – both running sweet shops and making the goods.

As with the restaurant industry reality, one by one the Greek-owned sweet shops are closing – but they are so beloved, and – forgive us – the stories are often so sweet, that the American media can’t resist the tale. Indeed, The Detroit News recently published an article about one of them, located in Inkster, MI, about 12 miles from downtown Detroit, titled, ‘Bittersweet: Family owned chocolate shop in Inkster to close after 105 years’.

Hannah MacKay’s article begins: “The mood at Corden’s Candy Carrousel, much like the dark chocolate flying off the shelves, was bittersweet Saturday afternoon. The 105-year-old chocolaterie is set to close permanently this weekend but owner Nick Corden, 66, remained hard at work trying to serve all his loyal customers one last time.”

The business was established in 1918 by Nick’s grandfather Sam and his cousin Gus, both Greek immigrants, originally located on Michigan Avenue in downtown Detroit but gradually it moved up Michigan Avenue.

“Corden,” MacKay notes, “makes each sweet treat by hand in the back two rooms of the one-story building while his staff works the front counter serving loyal customers like Shannon Warren,” who said, “I pretty much grew up coming here … As a little girl, you know, my dad would stop in for the holidays and get my mix box.” She started taking her daughter Tara Warren, 23, to Corden’s recently, “continuing a tradition that her mother and grandmother started,” according to the article.

“Corden’s father Evans took over the family business from Sam and attended candy and chocolate schools across the country. He ran the business with his wife Maria until her death in 2009,” MacKay writes, and Nick told her, “he tweaked a lot of Sam’s recipes, came up with a lot of his own recipes. My dad was pretty much the genius behind the taste of these chocolates … I was a lawyer. I’m still a lawyer, but I left the firm when my mom died and decided to work with my dad.”

The article continues: “Corden said he’d always thought about going back to the chocolate shop but it was only possible to do so and support his family when his wife decided to go back to work as well. He has three sons who grew up helping around the shop when they were able to.”

“As the kids got older, they would come down here and help a little bit when they had time or they were in town,” Corden said.

The business closes during the summer when it is too hot to make chocolate in the shop, which had no insulation or air conditioning.

Nick spoke a bit about the mysterious process. “Whenever you heat chocolate or cool chocolate, you have to do it slowly. … The cocoa commodity is very sensitive to temperature … They need to set in a cool room which I have. … It’s a rather archaic system, but it works quite well.”

He said the methods have not changed “one iota” in the last 100 years, and the recipes are stored in “the bible.”

That is “a black binder at least tow inches thick that is kept in the back of the shop. The recipes have been continuously tweaked and rewritten, often after happy accidents yield delicious results, Corden said.”

“The candy making, chocolate making, is kind of a one-man show but there’s a small group of two or three people that I need to make it work … You would think it would drive me crazy, it doesn’t drive me crazy at all. … I don’t mind the alone time now.”

But the article revealed that “Corden thinks he is due for a life change and would like to spend more time in northern Michigan.”

“It was just time to slow down,” Corden said. “I’ve done it long enough.”

According to the article, however, “Corden says he might try and move his work to a new location and fill orders by mail. He hopes this will be possible, although some of the equipment is from the original shop that opened in 1918.”

“I hope to take some of the equipment and kind of make a little smaller product line … And I want to try to do it on a smaller scale maybe somewhere else.”

The prospects are good, because the article noted that, “customers like Constance Lee-Collins, 40, will definitely follow Corden if he decides to open up shop elsewhere. The Detroit native moved to Inkster about seven years ago and fell in love with the chocolate shop.”

“I kind of made it like a treat so of course on Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Halloween,” she said. “I’m lost for words because I didn’t know they were closing … It’s bittersweet. I get it, life happens, folks gotta move on to new things but it’s gonna be sad.”

Material from the Detroit News was used in this report.