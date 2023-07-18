The Biggest Mountain Running Race – Zagori Mountain Running Returns July 21-23

Travel

IOANNINA, Greece – The biggest mountain running race, Zagori Mountain Running, is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year and returns renewed, with many surprises on July 21-23.

The mountain games of Zagori started in 2011 and every year they gather thousands of visitors and top athletes from Greece and abroad. The 46 villages known for their architecture and their insurmountable beauty, the stone-built bridges of Epirus’ renowned craftsmen, the Vikos ravine, Skala Vradetou, the Voidomatis River, the churches, the mansions, the rich biodiversity fascinate the visitor and at the same time offer the athlete the thrill and strength needed for the race.

Zagori is a mountainous region endowed with rare natural beauty and is located in the northern part of Epirus, near Ioannina. Participants can choose the race that suits them or even try new challenges since the four categories of races cover distances from 10 to 60 kilometers. More specifically, the landmark race in the history of mountain Ultra, TeRA will be held with some modifications due to the high temperatures forecast for Saturday, July 22 starting at 4:30 AM. Its course extends to 60 kilometers and its positive altitude difference exceeds 4,250 meters. The Marathon, Marathon+ 44km will be held on Saturday, July 22, starting at 6 AM, in the mountain complex of Tymfi. It is a renewed race on a satisfying 44km circuit, with 2,600 meters of positive elevation gain, challenging athletes to raise their personal goals and see mountain running from a different perspective. The Half Marathon 21km will be held in the mountain complex of Tymfi, on Sunday, July 23, starting at 7:30 AM, with 1,170 meters of positive altitude. The 10km Entry Race 10km is ideal for getting to know mountain running and will take place on Sunday, July 23, 8:45 AM, with 430 meters of positive elevation gain. Built at an imposing altitude of 1,080 meters, on the slopes of Kazarmas (summit), the populous, traditional and beautiful Tsepelovo dominates the wild mountainous nature of Tymfi and is the starting and finishing point of all races.

The children’s race Zagoraki, from Zagori Natural Mineral Water, gives families the opportunity to combine an alternative three-day holiday in the Zagorochoria. Zagoraki M.R. is a 1 km distance running race, with the participation of children from 3-12 years old, which will take place in Tsepelovo village, on Saturday, July 22, at 6 PM.

The full program of the event is available online: https://www.zagorirace.gr/programma-zmr23/.

Free transport of athletes (21km & 10km) to Tsepelovo

The Organizing Committee of Zagori Mountain Running, in order to facilitate the runners traveling from Ioannina to Tsepelovo for the 21km and 10km races and do not have a means of transport, will launch a mini bus on Sunday, July 23. More specifically, the departure will take place from the Central Square of Ioannina (Epirus Region) at 5:30 AM with final destination Tsepelovo and return from Tsepelovo to Ioannina at 2 PM. Athletes are entitled to free transportation, while the cost of transportation for any companions is €5 per person. Each athlete must show their bib number when entering the mini-bus.

Mini-bus registration is available on the My Adventure website: https://www.myadventure.gr/product/zagori-mountain-running-bus-ticket/.

Support of Make-A-Wish Greece

The organization of Zagori Mountain Running supports Make-A-Wish this year and fulfills the wishes of children with very serious illnesses. By purchasing a collector’s wristband at the event, you are actively participating in supporting the important work of Make-A-Wish Greece, as all proceeds are allocated to this cause. You, too, can become part of this family and the light in the wishes of children who are fighting their personal battle with a serious illness. Since it was founded in 1996, Make-A-Wish Greece has granted more than 3,000 wishes.

Zagori Mountain Running is organized by My Adventure with Co-Organizers the Region of Epirus and the Municipality of Zagori.

Institutional Supporters are the North Pindos National Park and the Vikos – Aou Geopark.

The event is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism.

How to get to Zagori:

https://www.zagorirace.gr/xrisimes-plirofories/.

More information about Zagori Mountain Running is available online: https://www.zagorirace.gr and via email: [email protected].