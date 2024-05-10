The Best Beach in the World is in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Travel

Trunk Bay in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands tops Banana Boat’s annual list of the World’s 50 Best Beaches, swimming ahead of worthy beach contenders in Italy, Greece, Australia, Indonesia, and Hawaii. This annual list curated by a panel of travel experts, influencers, and enthusiasts showcases the most breathtaking and sought-after beaches around the globe.

Known for its pristine white sand, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush tropical surroundings, Trunk Bay’s vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life make it a hot spot for nature-driven snorkelers. Visitors can take in the natural relaxation of the bay or explore the undersea world teeming with colorful fish.

Trunk Bay — named after the endemic leatherback turtles, known by locals as “trunks” — also boasts a famous underwater snorkeling trail provided by the Virgin Islands National Park Service.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate this honor,” says Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of the USVI Department of Tourism. “Trunk Bay and the many beaches across the U.S. Virgin Islands hold a special place in the hearts of those who call our beautiful islands home as well as our returning visitors. We have long regarded our beaches as some of the best in the world, and this recognition helps us share that with the world.”

The U.S. Virgin Islands are an official United States territory in the Caribbean that consists of three individual islands: St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. The islands are rich in culture and history and surrounded by breathtaking beaches such as Trunk Bay. When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens can enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel as no passport is required when you arrive from Puerto Rico or the United States. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country.

Cala Mariolu Named the Best Beach in Europe

In second place is Cala Mariolu, located on the eastern coast of Sardinia, Italy – the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea. The white-pebble beach is only accessible by boat or hiking trails, which helps preserve the area’s natural beauty and minimizes commercialization.

The private cove, framed by rocky cliffs and lush greenery, offers breathtaking views from land or in the water, ranging in shade from sapphire to vibrant aquamarine.

Entalula Beach Offers an Escape From Tourist Spots

In fourth place is Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines. The beach surrounded by limestone cliffs is more secluded and less visited than others in the area, offering visitors an opportunity to skip the touristy spots and immerse themselves in nature.

The crystal-clear water makes it easy to swim and snorkel at the coral reefs a short distance from shore. The tranquil area is only accessible by boat, which prevents overcrowding and protects Entalula Beach’s unspoiled beauty.

Pink Beach Is One of the Most Unique Beaches

Pink Beach in Indonesia is ranked number seven on Banana Boat’s World’s 50 Best Beaches list. The rare pink sand is the result of a mixture of white sand and small, red coral fragments. From the beach, you can view the surrounding islands, which display different colors depending on the season.

The protected beach marks the gateway to Komodo National Park, a nature preserve established in 1980 to protect the endemic Komodo dragon, the largest lizard on the planet. The waters surrounding the area boast some of the richest biodiversity on Earth, which makes it a bucket list goal for snorkelers and divers.

Horse Shoe Island Reminds of Maya Bay Before ‘The Beach’

Ranked the 10th best beach in the world is Horse Shoe Island in Myanmar. The crescent-shaped, white-sand beach surrounding a secluded, turquoise lagoon represents one of the last unspoiled paradises on Earth.

According to the World’s 50 Best Beaches, Horse Shoe Island reminds visitors of Maya Bay before it gained popularity following the Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Beach. The remote island ’s natural crescent shape forms a natural harbor ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Those looking for solitude and an escape from bustling crowds will want to make an effort to visit this jewel of Myanmar’s Mergui Archipelago.

Tine Holst, cofounder of the World’s 50 Best Beaches list, adds, “The 2024 list is a reflection of the countless days spent by our judges, beach ambassadors, and World’s 50 Best team discovering beaches around the world. Our list will help inspire travelers to leave the beaten path behind and enjoy the most stunning and relaxing beaches on Earth.”

Robert DeSalvo | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.