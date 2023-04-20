x

The Bell Tolls for…the Dollar and the USA

April 20, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Russia and China have already convinced Brazil to perform their financial transactions in their national currencies…and they are waiting for Saudi Arabia’s response. They have already sown the seed in European countries, and have approached India, Pakistan, and other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

At the same time, Joseph Robinet Biden Jr. is ‘printing’ unsustainable amounts of dollars in order to maintain the war in Ukraine and inflation in the United States, further growing the country’s massive debt.

At the same time, they are preparing to defend the interests of the island nation of Taiwan, which is in a very difficult geographical position, since it is in the ‘embrace’ of China…

These moves have triggered alarm bells for Mr. Biden on U.S. power and the strength of the dollar. Voices are crying out from within the country, such as from Janet Yellen and the RAND Corporation, the global policy think tank and research institute – but also from … the backyard, the European Central Bank.

Speaking of the Debt Limit crisis in Washington, DC, Christine Lagarde in an interview with CBS on Easter Sunday said that “I just cannot believe that they would let such a major, major disaster happen,” adding if a debt default did happen, it would have a “very, very negative impact” both in the U.S. and around the world.

But she added meaningfully regarding monetary policy and other vital matters : “the illusion of free money and adequate energy supplies are over.”

For her part, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking directly about the dollar’s vulnerability to CNN and Fareed Zakaria, said, “there is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of the dollar that over time it could undermine the hegemony of the dollar… Of course, it does create a desire on the part of China, of Russia, of Iran to find an alternative.”

On the other hand, the RAND Corporation in a report says that the situation of the war in Ukraine should cause the U.S. to change course.

The report’s conclusion notes that, “in addition to averting possible escalation to a Russia-NATO war or Russian nuclear use, avoiding a long war is also a higher priority for the United States than facilitating significantly more Ukrainian territorial control.”

RAND adds, significantly: “this dispute must end at the negotiating table and Ukraine must accept that it will not get back its lost territory… A political settlement need not cover all this ground or it could address other issues. But the core outcome would be a return to some degree of normal relations between the former belligerents. Importantly, the parties could agree to disagree about the status of certain territory even while reaching terms on other issues.”

