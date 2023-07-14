The ‘Battle’ between Greece and Turkey Is Transferred to the Greek-American Community

Editorial

The return of Erdogan, the prodigal son, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, after promising to stop blackmailing the alliance and approving Sweden’s entry, was received with applause and celebration. He almost dominated the Summit and overshadowed even the Ukrainian issue. Not only was he playing Putin’s game for months, but now, at the 11th hour, he will be rewarded for doing what every NATO member country did from the beginning.

And the way he will be rewarded will be for Biden, the leader of NATO, to offer up the ‘fatted cow’ as a sacrifice – the F-16 fighter jets! This seems to interest Ertogan more than anything else. But the question arises: why is this the case?

And as things usually turn when it comes to Greece, the Greek-American community plays an important role in this decision, too. Yes, our Community – this steadfast, timeless shield of the Greek Nation.

Biden may promise Erdogan as many F-16s as he wants, but they have to be approved by Congress. There, on what is for us friendly ground, the great ‘battle’ between Greece and Turkey has been transferred. Already, Biden, Erdogan, and Mitsotakis have turned their gaze there.

The trap that Erdogan is trying to set for Greece’s supporters is childish. “We have never used them against Greece and we do not intend to do so in the future,” he said. His words cannot be taken seriously. The Turkish President has proven his unreliability many times. Most recently in the matter of Sweden.

Erdogan has no problem changing his mind from minute to minute on the most important issues. Now he is playing the role of a good ally, even asking to join the European Union, not because there is a chance he will join, but because saying such things helps him deceive the Biden administration and Congress into selling him the weapon systems he wants.

As for Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he would become the target of NATO and America if he torpedoed Turkey’s ‘rapprochement’ with the West.

However, he doesn’t hide his hopes, which he places in the Community and its friends in Congress: “What the United States does with Turkey,” he said, “is something that concerns us only indirectly. What I can tell you is that Congress’s stance on this issue seems to be known, I don’t want to say anything more.

We have yet to see how the request will be formulated by the U.S. government to Congress.”

Brother and sister members of the Community, the F-16s must never be sold to Turkey because they will embolden them to attempt plans against Greece that they otherwise wouldn’t dare to undertake. Erdogan’s assurances are not worth the paper they are written on. Contact the supporters of Greece in Congress, the true allies of America. Encourage, support, thank them – especially the prominent philhellenic Senator Bob Menendez, who is the ‘key’.

It is also helpful to speak to your Jewish American friends, because more F-16s in Turkey’s hands are a threat to Israel as well.

This battle must not be lost. Much – too much – is at stake.

Act now, act immediately.