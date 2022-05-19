The Authentic Marathon Swim, Most Historic Swimming Route in the World, Returns

Travel

Drone photo of swimming at the straits of Artemision in the Authentic Marathon Swim. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography / Authentic Marathon Swim)

ATHENS – The Authentic Marathon Swim returns for the 3rd consecutive year, on July 1-3, at Artemision. Amateur and professional swimmers from all over the world will have the opportunity to swim in unique open water swimming routes at Pefki, Evia of the Municipality of Istiea – Edipsos.

Best swimming event in Greece

The Authentic Marathon Swim was distinguished with three awards and reached the top of the Tourism Awards 2022, the most important institution that highlights the innovative and best practices of Greek tourism. More specifically the event received two Silver Awards in the Event Organization / Press Trips / Special Events / Major Tourism Event category for the perfect production of last year’s event and the Storytelling Excellence category for the successful dissemination of the event’s history throughout the world. In addition, the event received a Bronze Award in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category for the enormous publicity that was accomplished and the integrated sports tourism promotion of the Municipality of Istiea-Edipsos.

The swimming action

On Saturday, July 2, the authentic 14.5km route “Skylias & Hydna” will be held allowing swimmers from around the world, for the first time, to swim over the shipwrecks of the naval battle of Artemision that took place in 480 BC. Athletes will follow the example of Skyllias and his daughter Hydna, the very first “marathon swimmers,” according to the Father of History Herodotus (8.8) and other historians, who helped the Greek forces in the historic naval battle of Artemision against the Persian fleet. The swimmers will cover 80 stadia or 14.5km. On the same day, the 5km and 3km routes will also be carried out. On Sunday, July 3, the 10km marathon, the 1.5km race, as well as the children’s 500m race will take place. The routes of 5km, 3km, 1.5km and 500m. have Pefki beach as their starting and finishing point.

Swim along top open water swimming names

The open water masters’ world champion Vicky Kouveli, the three-time Greek champion and two-time English Channel marathon swimmer Sofia Psilolignou, and the English Channel marathon swimmer Giannis Kotsiopoulos are just some of the first names that participants will have the opportunity to meet in this year’s event.

Enjoy the Authentic Marathon Swim’s 2021 highlights video:

Register now

Participants can now register and take part in the impressive open water swimming routes of 14.5km, 10km, 5km, 3km, 1.5km. All citizens of Istiea-Edipsos and people with disabilities can take part in the 5km, 3km and 1.5km routes, completely free of charge. Registration for the 500m children’s race is free. Register here: https://bit.ly/3jRw20t.

Sea kayaking for the first time in Greece in a sports event

The certified and experienced South Evian Gulf team that was born in the Southern Gulf of Evia from its deep love for the sea and nautical travel will not only accompany swimmers in the 14.5km and 10km races but will also offer lessons on the basic techniques of open water kayaking, acquaintance with the boats on land and then puddle at the straits of Artemision. More information on the opening of registrations will be announced in the coming days.

Local products festival

As part of the Authentic Marathon Swim, an exhibition of local food products and tasting will also be held in collaboration with Evia’s Federation of Trade and Entrepreneurship “Evia Epichirin”.

Accommodation packages at the Municipality of Istiea-Edipsos

The Authentic Marathon Swim already collaborates with hotels in the region, with the aim of revitalizing North Evia and strengthening the Greek tourism product. Up to this point, this year’s event is enormously supported with special prices starting from 40 euros, by the following hospitality sponsors: Maria Louiza Apartments, Island, Mirtia Hotel, Hydna Studios, Sunset Pefki, Villa Anastasia, Artemis Rooms Pefki, Arethousa Hotel, and Viki Studios.

Participants and visitors can take advantage of the special offers, providing reduced accommodation prices and late check out while discovering beautiful hotels in the areas of Pefki, Loutra Edipsos, Artemision, Istiea, Kanatadika, Neos Pyrgos, Orei, and Agiokampos.

Visit the event’s specially designed page and discover the hospitality solutions and the special offers that apply to the participants.

Just an hour and a half from Athens, participants can take a ferry boat with itineraries from 7 AM-11 PM. Learn how to get directly and quickly to Pefki and take advantage of the ferry boat offers that will be valid during the races.

Races Safety

For the safety of all races, the event will be held in accordance with FINA regulations, in order to ensure the health of athletes and attendees. The event will provide once again everyone with a safety lifeguard buoy since its use by professional and amateur athletes is mandatory. For each participant in the 14.5km and 10km routes there will be an escort-boat and its cost is included in the registration price.

Luanvi is the event’s Official Clothing Partner.

South Evian Gulf Team is the event’s Athletic Partner.

The event is organized by the Municipality of Istiea-Edipsos and the entire Local Government with the Region of Central Greece, the Organization of Cultural Development for Central Greece (O.P.A.S.T.E.) and the Regional Union of Municipalities of Central Greece. The Authentic Marathon Swim is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism. ActiveMedia Group is responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

Use the event’s official hashtag #authenticmarathonswim and upload on social media the unique images and exciting moments you experienced in the previous years in the Municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos as you prepare for the 3rd and most exciting year.

