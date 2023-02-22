‘The Athos Diet’ Presented by Dr. Pete Patitsas in Boston

Culture

Dr. Pete Patitsas presented The Athos Diet at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Boston on February 8. Photo: Courtesy of the Maliotis Cultural Center

BOSTON – In anticipation of Great Lent, the period of fasting leading up to Holy Week and Easter, an event was organized in Boston on February 8 focusing on the theme of the Mount Athos ‘diet’ and health.

Held at the Maliotis Cultural Center, the event included the presentation of the new book ‘The Athos Diet’ by Dr. Pete Patitsas. The topic is particularly relevant before the fasting of Great Lent, which, of course, has a deeper spiritual content, but also concerns practical adjustments to people’s eating habits.

In Dr. Patitsas’ presentation, he noted that “the monks of Mount Athos have very low rates of diseases related to obesity, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, etc.” Afterwards, reference was made to the three main characteristics of the Athos diet which are “the daily long-hour abstinence from eating food, the consumption of proteins of natural origin and the combination of the diet with a daily walk lasting at least half an hour.”

The speaker pointed out that following the Athos diet results in weight loss, an improvement in mental function, and increased self-esteem and self-confidence.

Dr. Patitsas’ presentation, which was attended by more than a hundred people, including doctors, nutritionists, professors, students, and those interested in both diet and Orthodox spirituality issues, was followed by a Q&A session.

At the end of the presentation, the attendees enjoyed the Maliotis Center’s customary treat, which included, especially for the occasion, traditional fasting foods and fruit juices.