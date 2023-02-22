‘The Athos Diet’ Presented by Dr. Pete Patitsas in Boston

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald, starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription
Dr. Pete Patitsas presented The Athos Diet at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Boston on February 8. Photo: Courtesy of the Maliotis Cultural Center
BOSTON – In anticipation of Great Lent, the period of fasting leading up to Holy Week and Easter, an event was organized in Boston on February 8 focusing on the theme of the Mount Athos ‘diet’ and health.
Held at the Maliotis Cultural Center, the event included the presentation of the new book ‘The Athos Diet’ by Dr. Pete Patitsas. The topic is particularly relevant before the fasting of Great Lent, which, of course, has a deeper spiritual content, but also concerns practical adjustments to people’s eating habits.
In Dr. Patitsas’ presentation, he noted that “the monks of Mount Athos have very low rates of diseases related to obesity, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, etc.” Afterwards, reference was made to the three main characteristics of the Athos diet which are “the daily long-hour abstinence from eating food, the consumption of proteins of natural origin and the combination of the diet with a daily walk lasting at least half an hour.”
The speaker pointed out that following the Athos diet results in weight loss, an improvement in mental function, and increased self-esteem and self-confidence.
Dr. Patitsas’ presentation, which was attended by more than a hundred people, including doctors, nutritionists, professors, students, and those interested in both diet and Orthodox spirituality issues, was followed by a Q&A session.
At the end of the presentation, the attendees enjoyed the Maliotis Center’s customary treat, which included, especially for the occasion, traditional fasting foods and fruit juices.
CONNECTICUT - Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, 58, of Old Saybrook, was sentenced today by U.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In