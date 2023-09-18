x

September 18, 2023

The Athens Olympic Museum Introduces AGON: An Olympic Legacy

September 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Guests guided through the Athens Olympic Museum’s permanent exhibition - Source: Athens Olympic Museum

ATHENS – On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the Athens Olympic Museum held a press conference to introduce AGON: An Olympic Legacy, a social and educational program developed with exclusive support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Available now to museum visitors of all ages, the program consists of activities designed to educate and inspire, inviting visitors to discover the philosophy of Olympism by tracing its history, its values, and the role of Greece in shaping its modern form. It also highlights the joy and benefits of sport and celebrates the universal human satisfaction of giving one’s all.

Ms. Elina Pechlivanidi from the Athens Olympic Museum presents SNF representatives with a commemorative plaque – Source: Athens Olympic Museum
Presentation of the educational and social program “Agon, an Olympic Legacy” at the Athens Olympic Museum – Source: Athens Olympic Museum

The SNF grant to the Athens Olympic Museum includes the development of the Agon Family program, a fun discovery- and imagination-based game for children and families; the Agon Classic Researcher program, a thematic tour of Athens for families and visitors to the permanent exhibition; the Listen to Our Story initiative, an audio and tactile tour for all designed with people experiencing partial or total vision loss in mind; the creation of AOM Suitcase Museum Kits in five languages; the development of the Become an Olympian space, which features interactive exhibits on Olympic and Paralympic Sports; and outfitting the Museum’s Educational Activities Hall.

Source: SNF

