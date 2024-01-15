The Athenians’ Society of New York Hosted the Cutting of the Vasilopita at Laterna (Photos)

Events

The Athenians’ Society of New York held their annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 14, left to right: Pavlos Hatzikyriakos, Andreas Kontomerkos, Vana Kontomerkou, Fani Pagoulatou, Sylvia Adamopoulos, Panos Adamopoulos, His Grace Bishop Athenagoras, Iro Plakogiannis, and Tasos Mouzakis. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

BAYSIDE, NY – The Athenians’ Society of New York gathered with family and friends for the annual cutting of the traditional Vasilopita on January 14 at Laterna Restaurant in Bayside. The event included dinner, live music and dancing as well as raffles for a wide variety of gifts.

Athenians Society President Panos Adamopoulos gave the welcoming remarks, wishing everyone the best for the New Year on behalf of the Athenians’ Society Board members and thanking all those present for attending the event. “It’s a great honor and a great privilege to have you with us,” he said.

Adamopoulos noted the efforts of the Board members, “the women we are celebrating tonight are Vana Kontomerkou, Sylvia Adamopoulos, and Iro Plakogiannis, they are the ‘spinal column’ of the Athenians’ Society.”

He briefly shared some of the highlights of the past year for the Athenians’ Society, pointing out that following the Vasilopita event last year, they were the first such organization to donate to the earthquake relief efforts in Turkey.

The Athenians’ Society in collaboration with the Greek-American Writers League, Queens College, and the Hellenic American Project (HAP) on March 18 also presented the Fourth Book Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora commemorating Greek Independence Day, March 25, 1821. Their summer event was followed by the commemoration of the liberation of Athens and the moving musical tribute to the Greek poets was presented with the Arcadian Society of New York ‘Geros Tou Morea’ in December.

Adamopoulos also noted that the Society made donations to Stony Brook University for the Hellenic Studies Department and to the Queens College Byzantine Studies Department and for HAP. He thanked everyone, Society members and friends who contributed to these efforts.

Adamopoulos then introduced a great benefactor of the Society, Phil Whalen, “a good friend of mine for 32 years, who has given us support and help last year and this year as well God-willing, we are grateful.”

“On behalf of the Athenians’ Society Board, I would like to express our deep appreciation and deep gratitude to Phil Whalen,” Adamopoulos said. “On the decision of the Board members of the Athenians’ Society, we nominate you tonight as an honorary member of the Athenians’ Society.”

His Grace Bishop of Athenagoras of Nazianzos blessed and cut the Vasilopita at the event after sharing the history of the tradition which goes back to ancient times well before it became an Orthodox Christian tradition associated with St. Basil the Great. He noted that we need such traditions which are an oasis in our busy lives and in difficult times.

“The tradition of the vasilopita is not a Christian tradition, it’s an ancient Greek tradition and indeed, an Athenian one,” His Grace said. “At the start of the year, the ancient Athenians would make a pie with honey and would put pieces of different types of wood, or plants, or small pebbles inside, and they would cut the pie and each person would find in each piece, a bit of wood which was dedicated to one of the divinities and related to a household chore… if someone found a piece of vine, connected to Dionysus, the god of wine, it was related to the vineyard. This tradition was adapted by Christianity and given a Christian meaning like many ancient Greek traditions. We are Orthodox Christians which means we preserve a tradition of three, four, five thousand years within our Orthodoxy, that is why it is such a great joy and blessing for me to cut the vasilopita with the Athenians’ Society and to share the joy for the new year and to spread blessings of joy and health to everyone and long life.”

The traditional New Year’s carol ‘Arhiminia ki’ Arhihronia’ was also sung in the warm spirit of the season.

Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou wished everyone a happy new year, noting that it was a great pleasure for him to be there as he was born and raised in Athens and is an honorary member of the Society. He added that in difficult times it is easy to forget the simple pleasures in life such as getting together with beloved family and friends and having a good time, as at the event. Konstantinou thanked the Society’s President and the Board members and all those present. “It is a great joy for me to attend the Athenians’ Society’s events and I wish everyone a happy new year with health, joys, and happiness.”

He also mentioned that in 2024 Greek citizens who are registered will have the opportunity to vote in the European Union elections in June with an absentee ballot, emphasizing that the registered part is key, reminding everyone that for Greek citizenship “there is only one condition, you must be registered in a municipality of Greece.”

Konstantinou concluded with best wishes for the New Year to everyone and their families.

Adamopoulos also thanked everyone for attending and wished a speedy recovery to those who could not make the event due to illness. He noted that the Society’s summer event will be held at Laterna’s outdoor space.

The talented musicians- Eleanna Finokalioti on vocals, George Liristis on keyboards and vocals, Yiannis Staikos on bouzouki, and Samir Shukry on violin- kept the attendees dancing well into the evening.