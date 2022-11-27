The Athenian, a historic Greek magazine in English, is now available online

General News

ATHENS – The Athenian was the first English-language variety magazine printed in Greece, from the final months of the Greek military dictatorship in 1973 until 1997.

The vision of its creator, Greek-Canadian Helen Panopalis Kotsolis, was for the magazine “to reflect the various cultures that converge here—and in the process make life in Athens more interesting and understandable.” Contributors included painter Alekos Fassianos, artist Yannis Gaitis, cartoonist Spyros Ornerakis, poet and translator Kimon Friar, painter Loui Silivridou-Pasalari, author and archaeologist Kevin Andrews, and cartoonist Antonis Kalamaras, who provided articles, interviews, and cartoons with cultural and political content.

Readers will now have access to an online version of the original print magazine thanks to a project to digitize The Athenian’s archive. The project, made possible through a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), aims to showcase cultural criticism and political commentary from important personalities in Athenian public life at the time.

The historic magazine’s complete archive is freely accessible to the public online at the-athenian.com, and individual articles about topical issues will be posted to enrich the archive on an ongoing basis.

Source: SNF