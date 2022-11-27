x

November 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

General News

The Athenian, a Historic Greek Magazine in English, Is Now Available Online

November 27, 2022
By The National Herald
The Athenian, a historic Greek magazine in English, is now available online
Source: SNF

ATHENS – The Athenian was the first English-language variety magazine printed in Greece, from the final months of the Greek military dictatorship in 1973 until 1997.

The vision of its creator, Greek-Canadian Helen Panopalis Kotsolis, was for the magazine “to reflect the various cultures that converge here—and in the process make life in Athens more interesting and understandable.” Contributors included painter Alekos Fassianos, artist Yannis Gaitis, cartoonist Spyros Ornerakis, poet and translator Kimon Friar, painter Loui Silivridou-Pasalari, author and archaeologist Kevin Andrews, and cartoonist Antonis Kalamaras, who provided articles, interviews, and cartoons with cultural and political content.

Readers will now have access to an online version of the original print magazine thanks to a project to digitize The Athenian’s archive. The project, made possible through a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), aims to showcase cultural criticism and political commentary from important personalities in Athenian public life at the time.

The historic magazine’s complete archive is freely accessible to the public online at the-athenian.com, and individual articles about topical issues will be posted to enrich the archive on an ongoing basis.

Source: SNF

RELATED

United States
Losing N.Y. Restaurant Job Led Michael Tolos to Lodi, New Jersey

LODI, NJ - Michael Tolos found himself out of work at a New York restaurant in 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns were closing a lot of eateries but as the Greek saying goes, “all obstacles are for good,” and it was for him.

United States
At San Francisco’s Souvla, Fast Casual Greek Dining Upscale Too
Associations
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Sponsors Veterans Day Lecture

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYPD Οfficers, Βystander Save Man who Fell on Subway Tracks (Video)

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer's body camera.

ATHENS - The Athenian was the first English-language variety magazine printed in Greece, from the final months of the Greek military dictatorship in 1973 until 1997.

PORTLAND, Maine — Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster.

NEW YORK — Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory.

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina's celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.