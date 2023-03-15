The Artaud Diptych by Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis Coming to NYC April 13-15

Culture

NEW YORK – The Artaud Diptych, Artaud/Van Gogh & Bone, two new plays by prolific Greek playwrights Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, inspired by the life and work of the groundbreaking artist and thinker of the 20th century Antonin Artaud, directed by Andreadi, will be presented at the Tank Theatre, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14, and Saturday April 15.

The plays will be performed back to back with Artaud/Van Gogh at 7 PM featuring American actor Gene Gillette as Antonin Artaud (in English) and Bone at 8 PM with Greek actor Gerasimos Gennatas as Artaud and live music by George Palamiotis (the second play is in Greek with English surtitles).

Artaud is the writer, poet, dramatist, essayist, actor and theatre director of Greek descent, widely recognized as one of the major figures of the 20th century theatre and the European avant-garde, known for his raw, surreal and transgressive themes and for his defining influence on American culture: Jim Morrison put Artaud’s ideas into practice in the music and live rituals he staged at Doors’ concerts; Susan Sontag explains that Artaud’s influence was so radical that the recent American theater can be divided into two eras: pre-Artaud and post-Artaud. With The Artaud Diptych, he returns to the stage for the last time, giving the performance of his life. His goal is to lead us from the deep, personal darkness of pain, injustice and hypocrisy to the pure and redemptive light, where the Great Law of the Heart reigns.

In the first play of The Artaud Diptych, entitled Artaud/Van Gogh, the role of Antonin Artaud is performed by the excellent American actor Gene Gillette and in the second play, entitled Bone, the role of Antonin Artaud is performed by the popular Greek actor Gerasimos Gennatas while with him on stage is the great Greek musician-performer George Palamiotis.

The plays are presented under the direction of the preeminent Greek director Ioli Andreadi and have already received important awards and rave reviews, following their run this season in the most historic theatre in Greece, the Art Theatre Karolos Koun. For his performance in Bone, Gennatas won Best Actor accolades from the editors of Athens Voice Magazine and from Athinorama Magazine’s Readers Awards while the editors of 247news Magazine called Artaud/Van Gogh “one of the best shows of the year.”

Athens Voice Magazine’s Readers Award for best show went to both plays Artaud/Van Gogh & Bone.

The Artaud Diptych is presented at the Tank Theatre with the kind sponsorship of the George & Victoria Karelia Foundation and the kind support of the J.F. Costopoulos Foundation and the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, and is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

View the trailer online: https://youtu.be/3EONz-xo7Sw