Editorial

The Apology of the South Korean General

December 29, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Koreas Tensions
FILE - A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace. (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP, File)

Here is an interesting piece of news from Seoul, the capital of South Korea: the Armed Forces of that country have apologised to their people for failing to shoot down the North Korean drones that violated their airspace for the first time in five years.

And it’s not that they didn’t try. Their warplanes and helicopters intercepted North Korean drones, but failed to shoot down any of them, which returned to their bases.

The South Korean general expressed regret, in a televised statement, over their failure “which caused great public concern.”

You can see, of course, why I find the news interesting. Unwittingly, I compare it to our situation, where the Turks have been violating Greece’s airspace several times a day for years.

Of course, no Greek general has apologized for not destroying Turkish planes or drones and we don’t expect anything like that. After all, the South Korean mentality is different.

I wonder, however, going way back, what would have happened if we had shot down one of their drones – not a plane. Would it have led to a conflict or would the Turks have backed off?

Of course, the risk of a general conflict from something like that is great. One does not take it lightly.

But the risk of allowing the Turks to increasingly violate Greece’s national sovereignty is also great.

How far will they go?

Guest Viewpoints
A Holiday Miracle: The Christmas Truce of World War I

I first learned about the First World War in my 6th grade history class.

Columnists
Let’s Not Forget 1821 & 1922
OPINIONS
“Christ Is on Earth,” By Archbishop Sotirios of Canada

The end of 2022 marks the conclusion of two years filled with commemorations of important anniversaries for the Hellenic world.

