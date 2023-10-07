The American Hellenic Institute Announces Cotronakis as Executive Director

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on October 5 announced the hire of Zachary A. Cotronakis as its Executive Director.

“It is the beginning of a new era at the American Hellenic Institute,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “We are thrilled to have brought Zac on board. We are very excited for what the future holds, both for AHI and the Greek-American community. I am confident Zac will be a tremendous asset to our mission and the community.”

Cotronakis was most recently an Associate at Manatos & Manatos, a leading lobbying firm in Washington, DC. During his tenure, he worked to support many efforts that benefitted the Greek-American community as well as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

“I am excited to join the American Hellenic Institute and help advance our community’s efforts in Washington,” Cotronakis said. “We are eager to carry forward the meaningful legacy that AHI has built over the last five decades, and we look forward to an ever-strengthening relationship between the United States, Greece, and Cyprus.”

Cotronakis works very closely with the National Hellenic Society, an association of Greek-American leaders that works to perpetuate and preserve Hellenic culture in the United States. He serves as National Chairman of the National Hellenic Society’s Young Professionals Network, carefully designed to connect the next generation of Greek-Americans with jobs, internships, and mentors across all professional fields. In this capacity, he is an active participant in NHS Board Meetings.

Cotronakis is a graduate of The George Washington University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and history.

Cotronakis is a second-generation American. His paternal grandparents immigrated to the United States from Chania, Crete, and his maternal grandparents immigrated to the United States from Karlovasi, Samos. He is a native of Cleveland, Ohio.