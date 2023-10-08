x

October 8, 2023

The American College of Greece: Beautiful Campus, Exceptional School

October 8, 2023
By The National Herald

The American College of Greece (ACG) is the oldest American-accredited college in Europe and the largest private college in Greece. According to its website, “ACG is an independent, not for profit, nonsectarian, co-educational academic institution.” ACG is located in Athens, but it was originally founded in 1875 in Smyrna.

Mara Nisdeo, Dean of North American Enrollment and Study Abroad at ACG, spoke to The National Herald about the school, noting first its wonderful setting and the programs of study that are available.

“The American College of Greece (ACG) is nestled in the secure and picturesque northeastern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens, Greece. With a history dating back to 1875, we take pride in providing high-quality education to students from more than 65 countries, said Nisdeo. ACG offers a unique opportunity for students to earn a U.S.-accredited degree in a European setting while benefiting from courses taught entirely in English.”

Nisdeo continued, “our students can enroll in one of our 32 undergraduate majors across three schools, namely The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, The School of Business and Economics, and The Frances Rich School of Fine and Performing Arts.

What are the advantages of studying at your school as opposed to elsewhere?

At ACG, we offer students a high-quality liberal arts education where they can learn more about themselves and their preferred career aspirations. Our students have endless opportunities to experience diverse faculty, staff, and student body, live in a secure and safe campus and surrounding suburb of Agia Paraskevi, receive a world-class education at a revered institution with a 150-year history, earn a U.S.-accredited degree taught entirely in English, and immerse themselves in European culture.

Our location is exceptional, accessible to Athens International Airport and the Port of Piraeus, which provides easy access to hundreds of Greek islands. Athens offers countless opportunities for students to explore art, history, and classical thought, and live in a Greek cultural environment while studying in an American education system.

What makes your school the best choice for American and Greek-American students in particular?

ACG has something special to offer each student. Additionally, for Greek-Americans, ACG offers the chance to learn about their heritage and cultural traditions. All in all, we offer students a private U.S. college campus setting in the heart of one of Europe’s most beautiful and historical destinations.

What are some of the new and most popular programs for students?

We offer a range of programs across all disciplines, including popular majors such as Biomedical Sciences, Psychology, International Relations, International Business, Visual Arts, and Cybersecurity and Networks. Furthermore, we welcome students to enroll in any of our 32 undergraduate majors.

What is the application process? When is the deadline?

The American College of Greece operates on a rolling admissions calendar, meaning that we guide students through the application process at any time of the year. However, we strongly encourage students to apply early by visiting our website www.acg.edu/admissions. To apply to ACG, undergraduate degree-seeking students can complete our free online application in just a few simple steps. After that, they’ll need to complete the FAFSA application to apply for federal student aid.

Once students receive an admissions decision, they can apply for a student visa if they are not EU citizens. Finally, they submit their enrollment forms and register for classes. For those interested in studying abroad, the process is similar, but students do not complete a FAFSA application.

The National Herald

