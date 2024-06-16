The A. Fantis School’s 61st Graduation Ceremony in Brooklyn

The graduates with Principal Theodore Tasoulas, Vice Principal Panagiota Lilikaki, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, Parish Council President Constantine Paravalos, and member of the school board Panagiota Tampakis. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias
BROOKLYN, NY – The A. Fantis School 8th grade graduation ceremony was held on June 15, in a particularly moving atmosphere at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Brooklyn.
The graduating students, Amelie Alexandre, Alexander Cantwell, Sophia Comnenos, Henry Comstock-Clarke, Willem Goehl, Kylie Hackshaw, Christina Hunt, Dominic Maidhof, Aglaia Mavromatis, Brixton O’Neill, Gabriel Thampi, Madison Thermidor, Korinna Vagelatos, and Zachary Vavas, in their speeches spoke lovingly about their school, which, as they said, they will never forget.
They also thanked the teachers for the excellent education they provided and expressed gratitude to their parents for their love and affection.
Dean of the Cathedral, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, urged the students to show zeal in their studies, to try to excel in their courses and to follow the messages of Christianity, with the aim of being useful in the family and for the country.
“Today is an important day in your life,” he said. “The school has equipped and prepared you in the best possible way to succeed in life. Teachers have taught you knowledge and skills and cared about you and your success. For 61 years, the A. Fantis School has deservedly promoted the values of Hellenism and Orthodoxy. The Cathedral will always have its doors open to all of you. It was, is, and will forever be your second family and your spiritual refuge.”
Principal Theodore Tasoulas thanked the teachers for their passion and dedication, the council and the parents for their support, congratulated the students and wished them the best in their school career.
Parish Council President Constantine Paravalos described the A. Fantis School as a beacon of Hellenism that enlightens the minds not only of Greek students but also of various nationalities.
Vice Principal Panagiota Lilikaki praised the unique character of the graduates, who, she said, inspire everyone with life lessons and expressed her belief that they will achieve great things in their lives.
The keynote speaker at the ceremony was businesswoman Sophia Vourdoukis, who gave useful advice to the graduates.
Panagiota Tampakis, member of the school board, shared her best wishes for the students.
Awards were presented by the Parish Council, the Philoptochos Society, AHEPA, the Parents’ Association, and Flagstar Bank Vice President Zoe Koutsoupakis on behalf of the bank and in memory of her relatives. Commendations were also presented from the Federal Government, the State and City of New York as well as the Borough of Brooklyn.
