The 9th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece, Forum Replay Available

The 9th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit - Greece took place at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens on June 3. Photo: Capital Link

ATHENS – Forum replay is available for the 9th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece which took place on June 3 at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens, Greece. Held in partnership with ABS, and in cooperation with NYSE and NASDAQ, this forum kicked off the Posidonia Week, the premier international shipping week and biggest gathering of shipping leaders worldwide.

Capital Link expressed their deepest thanks to all the sponsors, speakers, and participants of the 9th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece for their valuable contribution in making the forum a success.

Welcoming over 1,200 delegates from all around the world and featuring a top line-up of industry leaders, while boasting the highest concentration of shipowners, the Forum hosted thought-provoking industry roundtables and in-depth 1×1 discussions, showcasing Greek Leadership and its importance to global shipping, covering the latest developments in the global maritime space, energy and commodity markets, and financial and capital markets, as well as critical topics of the industry such as geopolitics, energy security, sanctions, access to capital, regulation, technology, innovation and more.

The forum replay is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/cOp3X