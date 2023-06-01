The 85th Archdiocesan Cathedral Gala to Honor Leadership 100 on June 9

Events

The 85th Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Gala, honoring Leadership 100, takes place June 9 in New York City. Photo: Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

NEW YORK – The 85th Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Gala, honoring Leadership 100, takes place Friday, June 9, at 583 Park Avenue in Manhattan, with Cocktail Hour: 7-8 PM, Dinner & Dancing: 8 PM-12 AM, and Young Professionals: 8 PM-12 AM. Under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert and the Board of Trustees of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity invite everyone to attend the black tie gala with music by Yianni Papastefanou & Orchestra.

More information about tickets and sponsorships available by phone: 212-288-3215 and online: https://www.thecathedralnyc.org/gala/.

About Leadership 100

The Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the Orthodox Faith and the life-giving legacy of Hellenism in America, through support of the National Ministries of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Leadership 100, as it is popularly known, was formed in 1984 to embody the vision of Archbishop Iakovos to draw 100 Greek Orthodox leaders into a philanthropic fellowship that would perpetuate the life-sustaining ministries of the Church for ages to come, while inspiring life-long friendships and bringing families together.

Today, Leadership 100 has grown to 1,200 members. With assets exceeding $100 million, it has distributed $74 million in grants and become a philanthropic force in the Church and the Nation, transforming institutions and lives.

More information is available online: https://l100.org/.