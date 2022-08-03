The 7th Annual AHI Greek Heritage Night at Citizens Bank Park

Events

PHILADELPHIA – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) invites everyone to join them at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the Phillies Greek Heritage Celebration on Wednesday, September 7, to cheer on the Phillies against the Miami Marlins at 6:45 PM.

Tickets (subject to availability) with other supporters will be located in the Field Level Baseline (Sections 133-135) behind third base, at $50 each. Proceeds to benefit AHI.

The evening includes the Pregame 5:30-6:30 PM Pass & Stow (on the concourse level) with Greek folk dances performed by the youth folk dance group of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Upper Darby, PA.

At 6:30 PM, on field Greek folk dance performed by the youth folk dance group of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Upper Darby, PA.

The Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou, accompanied by Jimmy Kokotas, the Supreme President of AHEPA which is commemorating its 100th anniversary this year.

A two-minute pregame video highlighting Greece will be screened on the ballpark’s Jumbotron.

The National Anthem will be sung by the award-winning youth group of St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church of Broomall, PA.

During the game, a concession stand will be serving Greek food, and in the fifth inning, there will be an on field performance by the Phillie Phanatic, sporting a Greek Evzone costume, and the award-winning youth folk dance group of St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Media, PA.

Please note that tickets cannot be resold on Stubhub.

VIP tickets are $ 300 per person (only 20 tickets available) and include: Ticket to watch the game from the MVP Suite, food and drinks during entire game, visit by a Phillies Alumni, a very special visit by the Phillie Phanatic, pending availability.

Tickets available online, use code AHI: https://atmlb.com/3QgXEKJ.

AHI order form also available online: https://bit.ly/3OUZEY6

For more information, click on AHI’s website: www.ahiworld.org.