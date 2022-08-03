x

August 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Events

The 7th Annual AHI Greek Heritage Night at Citizens Bank Park

August 3, 2022
By The National Herald
AHI Hellenic Heritage Phillies
The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) invites everyone to join them at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the Phillies Greek Heritage Celebration on Wednesday, September 7. Photo: AHI

PHILADELPHIA – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) invites everyone to join them at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the Phillies Greek Heritage Celebration on Wednesday, September 7, to cheer on the Phillies against the Miami Marlins at 6:45 PM.

Tickets (subject to availability) with other supporters will be located in the Field Level Baseline (Sections 133-135) behind third base, at $50 each. Proceeds to benefit AHI.

The evening includes the Pregame 5:30-6:30 PM Pass & Stow (on the concourse level) with Greek folk dances performed by the youth folk dance group of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Upper Darby, PA.

At 6:30 PM, on field Greek folk dance performed by the youth folk dance group of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Upper Darby, PA.

The Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou, accompanied by Jimmy Kokotas, the Supreme President of AHEPA which is commemorating its 100th anniversary this year.

A two-minute pregame video highlighting Greece will be screened on the ballpark’s Jumbotron.

The National Anthem will be sung by the award-winning youth group of St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church of Broomall, PA.

During the game, a concession stand will be serving Greek food, and in the fifth inning, there will be an on field performance by the Phillie Phanatic, sporting a Greek Evzone costume, and the award-winning youth folk dance group of St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Media, PA.

Please note that tickets cannot be resold on Stubhub.

VIP tickets are $ 300 per person (only 20 tickets available) and include: Ticket to watch the game from the MVP Suite, food and drinks during entire game, visit by a Phillies Alumni, a very special visit by the Phillie Phanatic, pending availability.

Tickets available online, use code AHI: https://atmlb.com/3QgXEKJ.

AHI order form also available online: https://bit.ly/3OUZEY6

For more information, click on AHI’s website: www.ahiworld.org.

RELATED

Politics
Rep. Maloney Introduces Package of Bills to Combat Workplace Harassment

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B.

General News
George Boutsikaris, Longtime TNH Subscriber, Turns 100 Years Old
Events
Legislators Join AHI to Commemorate 48th Anniversary of Turkey’s Invasion of Cyprus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings