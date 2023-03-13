x

March 13, 2023

The 75th Pan-Macedonian Association Convention Election Results

March 13, 2023
By The National Herald
The Pan-Macedonian Association logo. (Photo: Pan-Macedonian Association)

WHITESTONE, NY – The 75th Pan-Macedonian Association Convention concluded at the Pan-Macedonian Studies Center in Whitestone on March 11 and included the unanimous election by the member societies’ official delegates of a new Supreme Council, Supreme President Panos Politidis, Supreme Vice President Iordanis Alexiadis, Supreme Secretary Michael Stratis, and Supreme Treasurer Konstantinos Hatzistefanidis.

The delegates of the Convention also unanimously elected two new district governors: Aspasia Hatzibiros Michalopoulos as New England District Governor and Lina Mersinoglou as Greater New York and New Jersey District Governor.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

