The 75th Pan-Macedonian Association Convention Election Results

WHITESTONE, NY – The 75th Pan-Macedonian Association Convention concluded at the Pan-Macedonian Studies Center in Whitestone on March 11 and included the unanimous election by the member societies’ official delegates of a new Supreme Council, Supreme President Panos Politidis, Supreme Vice President Iordanis Alexiadis, Supreme Secretary Michael Stratis, and Supreme Treasurer Konstantinos Hatzistefanidis.

The delegates of the Convention also unanimously elected two new district governors: Aspasia Hatzibiros Michalopoulos as New England District Governor and Lina Mersinoglou as Greater New York and New Jersey District Governor.