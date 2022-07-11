The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

Associations

President of the THI Board George Stamas (far left) and Chairman of the THI Board Andrew Liveris (second from right), and THI Executive Director Tina Courpas (far right) present a $25,000 check to Feel Therapeutics, the winner of THI’s 6th Annual Venture Fair. (Photo by Constantine S. Sirigos)

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11. The hosts and judges were impressed with all 10 participating companies, which elevated the status of the ultimate winner of the $25,000 prize, Feel Therapeutics.

The companies are looking to raise from $2-5 million and each one was well-prepared to present their ideas, visions, and business plans. It can be said that all were winners as they had opportunities to impress potential investors throughout the day.

The founders and employees of the startups will also be able to interact with potential investors and mentors the evening of July 11 at Athens’ famed Zappeion Hall during the cocktail reception celebrating THI’s 10th anniversary.

All the events this week – including the volunteering event the morning of July 12 that is part of THI’s new Plant a Tree program – are part of the ATHINA2022 celebration of THI’s founding, which was announced on July 11, 2012, also at the Grande Bretagne, at a presentation that included former president Bill Clinton .

The vetted companies that were invited to participate were prepared by THI consultants. The winner, Feel Therapeutics, impressed the judges as the developer of biomarkers and digital therapeutics that bring objective data and measurement to the way practitioners diagnose, manage, and care for mental health patients.

THI invites you to visit the websites of all the participants, which include: Bespot – www.bespot.com, Bibecoffee – www.bibecoffee.com, Feel Therapeutics – www.myfeel.com, InAccel – www.inaccel.com, Meazon – www.meazon.com, Moptil – www.moptil.com, Morphoses – www.morphoses.io, Pobuca – www.pobuca.com, Superbo – www.superbo.ai, and 100mentors – www.100mentors.com.

THI is the global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to address current crises and invest in the future of Greece. The best advertisements for the success of THI’s endeavors are media reports of the triumphs of the startups it has supported: Blueground, which THI featured in 2016, is on its way to becoming a Greek unicorn. Shortly after Think Silicon appeared at the 4th VF in 2018 it was acquired by Applied Materials, and a few months ago Spotawheel raised 100M EUR to expand in the market for used cars.