The 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America! An Annual TNH Presentation of Our Community’s Top Achievers (11-20)

In this TNH/EK special edition of the 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America, we embark on a journey of celebration and inspiration. As co-editors and publishers, we are honored to shine a spotlight on individuals whose remarkable achievements not only exemplify the American Dream but also fill us with immense pride in our Greek heritage.

Each profile within these pages tells a story of perseverance, resilience, and triumph against all odds. From humble beginnings to soaring heights, these individuals have overcome obstacles, pursued their passions, and carved out their own paths to success. Their stories serve as a testament to the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big and work hard.

But beyond their personal accomplishments, these individuals also embody the spirit of philanthropy and community service. They understand the importance of giving back and are committed to making a difference in the lives of others. Whether through charitable donations, volunteer work, or mentorship, they are dedicated to supporting worthy causes and lifting up those in need.

As we reflect on the remarkable journeys of these 50 individuals, we are reminded of the power of unity and solidarity within the Greek community. It is our shared values, traditions, and sense of kinship that bind us together and propel us forward. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our collective heritage and stand ready to support one another.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our readers and supporters for making this special issue possible. Your unwavering dedication and enthusiasm have fueled our efforts and inspired us to showcase the incredible achievements of our Greek-American community and have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

As we turn the pages of this insert, may we be inspired by the stories of resilience and determination, reawakening our faith in the American Dream and reinforcing our commitment to supporting one another. Let us continue to give generously to worthy organizations, especially those affiliated with the Greek community, knowing that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

After all, this is our community, these are our people, and it is our collective responsibility to uplift and empower each other.

JAMIE DIMON

New York

$2.1 BILLION (Forbes)

FINANCE

Tufts University (Psychology & Economics); Married, 3 children

Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, experienced a $400 million increase in his net worth this year, yet falls out of our top 10 list. Despite this, his substantial wealth doesn’t fully capture the breadth of his influence and significance as the leader of America’s largest bank by assets and the world’s top bank in investment banking revenue.

Raised in New York City alongside his older brother Peter and fraternal twin Ted, Dimon’s original family name was Papademetriou, changed by his immigrant grandfather from Smyrna to sound French. His grandfather began his career as a busboy before landing a job at the Atlantic Bank of New York, climbing the ranks to vice president, and later becoming a broker at Shearson, Hammill & Co. This legacy of financial acumen was passed down to Dimon’s father, Theodore, who initially dreamed of becoming a violinist but ultimately entered the finance sector, collaborating with his father for 19 years – a tradition that Jamie continued during his summer breaks.

In interviews, Dimon has credited his grandfather with instilling in him a passion for reading and a strong ethical foundation, emphasizing morality and the importance of defending those who are bullied. His parents’ death within hours of each other in 2016 was a profound test of this tightly knit family’s resilience.

Dimon’s educational path led him from the prestigious Browning School to Tufts University, where he majored in psychology and economics, and on to Harvard Business School for his MBA. It was there that he met Judith Kent, who would become his wife and the mother of their three daughters. After graduating, Dimon chose to work with Sanford Weill at American Express over offers from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Together, they embarked on a series of mergers and acquisitions, culminating in the creation of Citigroup, then the largest financial conglomerate globally. Although Weill was the dealmaker, Dimon was the analytical mind ensuring the numbers aligned. However, an internal conflict with Weill led to Dimon’s departure from Citigroup in November 1998.

In 2024, Dimon notably attempted to rally support for Nikki Haley in her bid for the GOP nomination for President of the United States.

GEORGE YANCOPOULOS

New York

$2.0 BILLION (Forbes)

PHARMACEUTICALS

Columbia University; 4 children

Like Jamie Dimon, George Yancopoulos also raised his net worth by an astounding $400M this year – continuing to expand the value and relevance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. At 64, his unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare has garnered widespread acclaim, propelling Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to unprecedented success.

Born and raised in New York, Yancopoulos hails from Kastoria. His grandfather, George Danis Yancopoulos, was born in Kastoria before it was liberated from the Turks. “He escaped to Austria…taught himself German somehow, and remarkably got a degree in electrical engineering,” Yancopoulos says about his grandfather. His grandfather eventually returned to Greece and with his business partners built many of the first electrical power plants there.

Dr. Yancopoulos’ father eventually emigrated to America and pushed his children to get high paying jobs. As Yancopoulos became more interested in the sciences, his father started getting worried that he would become a scientist – a career he feared would not afford his son a good salary. However, when Yancopoulos was 16 years-old, his father gave him an article from The National Herald (he didn’t read the American papers, just the Greek one, Yancopoulos once told us) which was about a certain Dr. P. Roy Vagelos who was leaving Washington University to join Merck as head of Research and Development. Yancopoulos remembers his father saying: “If you are going to become a scientist, at least become like Roy Vagelos,” and added “we Greeks did not have many heroes growing up, but he gave me Roy as my role model.”

Driven by an insatiable curiosity for the sciences, Yancopoulos embarked on a transformative academic odyssey, earning MD and PhD degrees from Columbia University. His scholarly pursuits yielded profound insights, as evidenced by his authorship of over 350 scientific manuscripts and his distinction as the eleventh-most cited scientist in the world during the 1990s.

In 1989, Yancopoulos went to Tarrytown, New York where he started working at Regeneron as its Founding Scientist. He ignited a trajectory of groundbreaking discoveries and transformative therapies and was Instrumental in steering the company’s exponential growth. He now serves as its Board co-chair, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, guiding Regeneron to the forefront of medical innovation.

Yancopoulos’ contributions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to public health. Spearheading efforts to develop an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus strain, he orchestrated Regeneron’s groundbreaking antibody cocktail, offering a beacon of hope amidst unprecedented adversity.

A trailblazer in drug discovery, Yancopoulos’ hands-on approach has yielded groundbreaking medications such as Eylea® and Dupixent®, revolutionizing treatment paradigms for millions worldwide. His creative intuition, coupled with scientific rigor, has positioned Regeneron as a formidable force in the pharmaceutical landscape.

Most recently, Yancopoulos is pioneering a transformative approach to obesity treatment. Recognizing the limitations of current therapies, he aims to enhance patient outcomes by combining semaglutide with novel agents like trevogrumab or garetosmab. This innovative strategy addresses the issue of muscle loss often seen with existing medications, offering a more holistic and effective solution. Yancopoulos’ commitment to patient-centric care and scientific innovation continues to drive Regeneron towards redefining the standard of obesity treatment, promising hope for millions worldwide.

Despite his meteoric success, Yancopoulos remains grounded, epitomizing humility and authenticity in the face of acclaim and fortune. His steadfast commitment to family and community underscores a profound ethos of service and altruism, transcending the confines of corporate success.

Yancopoulos works at his science like a scientist, not like a man interested in the money it brings. Nevertheless, he was the first pharmaceutical research chief to become a billionaire. But the money hasn’t gone to his head: he does his kids’ laundry and dresses in the worn Oxfords and khakis of an academic scientist, Forbes wrote. In an interview with Westchester Magazine, Yancopoulos’ daughter Nia described her dad: “He has always just been our weird, silly, always-there-for-us dad.” Yancopoulos is uncomfortable discussing his wealth but hopes that the very thought of it, generated by lifesaving drugs, might serve “as an inspiration to kids who (might) otherwise become hedge fund managers.”

Honored with prestigious accolades such as the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Award for Excellence and induction into the National Academy of Sciences, Yancopoulos’ legacy reverberates far beyond boardrooms and laboratories. He serves as a beacon of inspiration, inspiring future generations to embrace the pursuit of knowledge and innovation.

As George Yancopoulos continues to push the boundaries of medical science, his legacy serves as a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, intellect, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of humanity.

JOHN P. CALAMOS, SR.

Illinois

$1.5 BILLION (TNHE)

GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Illinois Institute of Technology (Economics); Married, 2 children

John P. Calamos, Sr. is the Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area.

The son of Greek immigrants, Calamos grew up above his family’s grocery store on Chicago’s west side and attended Chicago public schools. He developed his passion for the stock market as a teenager and began his investment career when his parents entrusted him with the family’s $5,000 nest egg. With this responsibility, Calamos got a taste for the markets but ended up attending the Illinois Institute of Technology on an ROTC scholarship to pursue another passion – architecture. Finding that he had “very little design talent,” Calamos shifted his focus to economics, finance, and philosophy. Interestingly, Calamos has said that economics is more about philosophy than it is about math: “In college I learned that economics is not a math problem. It is economic philosophy: how are we organized as a society? Reading many philosophers from Plato to Socrates and many others, I felt it taught me a great deal about life and gave me a perspective of history going back thousands of years.”

After graduating from college (the first in his family to achieve this great feat), Calamos spent 17 years in service with the United States Air Force – five of which were in active duty flying the B-52 bomber and during the Vietnam War as a Forward Air Controller. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. He later spent about a decade in the USAF Reserves flying the A-37 jet fighter and earned the rank of Major.

Throughout his Air Force years, Calamos continued to study books on finance and investing strategies. In 1977, he flexed his confidence and started his own company, taking out a $60,000 second mortgage on his house to help bankroll the endeavor. Calamos ended up taking the company public in 2004 under the NASDAQ ticker CLMS.

In 2016, Calamos stepped down as CEO (and was replaced by another fellow Greek and Chicagoean – John Koudounis) and now serves as the Chairman and Global CIO of the company. Today, the company serves clients worldwide, including major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals. The firm also provides wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families.

A recognized expert in risk-managed investing, Calamos has written two books (‘Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks’ and ‘Rewards and Convertible Securities: the Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis’) and contributes to industry publications. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel.

The factors to which Calamos attributes his success include his Greek heritage, a strong work ethic, and his entrepreneurial spirit. Calamos also credits his military service as a key factor in his success as it solidified his view of the importance of discipline, risk assessment, and teamwork.

Calamos, along with his wife, Mae, established the John P. Calamos Foundation, which supports a number of scholarship initiatives in the Greek community. He and Mae also endowed Illinois Institute of Technology’s first endowed chair in philosophy. Since 2012, he has served as chairman of the board of directors of Chicago’s National Hellenic Museum, of which he is a major benefactor. He says of the museum: “we have built a national institution to honor our parents and grandparents, to honor our rich Hellenic history.” Calamos is also an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100, and The Hellenic Initiative.

In addition to receiving many awards for his accomplishments as an entrepreneur, Calamos has been honored for his lifetime philanthropic contributions by organizations including the Pan Arcadian Federation of America and the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. He was inducted as an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle in 2015. Calamos was the first Vietnam Veteran to receive the Jaharis Service Award from the Washington ‘Oxi’ Day Foundation, and in his honor, the Foundation established the Calamos Service Award to specifically recognize a Vietnam veteran every year.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

Connecticut

$1.2 BILLION (Celebrity Net Worth)

FASHION

University of Geneva (Economics)

It is not well-known that Diane von Furstenberg, the legendary fashion designer and icon, has Greek roots – but it is true! She traces her roots to Greece through her mother, a Holocaust survivor from Thessaloniki.

DVF was born Diane Simone Michele Halfin in Brussels, Belgium to Jewish parents. Her father migrated to Belgium from what was the Kingdom of Romania and later sought refuge in Switzerland from the Nazis. Her mother was a Greek, born Liliane Nahmias, from Thessaloniki. She was initially captured by the Nazis while she was a member of the Resistance during World War II. Just 18 months before DVF was born, her mother was a prisoner at Auschwitz concentration camp.

DVF has spoken broadly about her mother’s influence in her life, crediting her with teaching her that “fear is not an option,” also crediting her with instilling positivity within her. “She was extraordinary. She survived the camps at the age of 22, she taught me only to look at positive things no matter what happens. When she talked about the camps, she talked about the camaraderie. I think she was trying to protect me. She weighed only 49 lbs when she came out, but I was born 18 months later. I was her victory,” she told The Independent in 2008.

Diane attended Madrid University but later transferred to the University of Geneva where she eventually met her first husband: Prince Egon zu Furstenberg – the elder son of Prince Tassilo zu Furstenberg and his first wife, Clara Agnelii (an heiress to the Fiat fortune). The couple married in 1969, moved to New York, and had a son and a daughter. However, they separated amicably only three years after their wedding.

Despite her privileged life and the fact that she did not need to work, Diane started designing clothes in 1970. Nevertheless, she has said she craved independence: “The minute I knew I was about to be Egon’s wife, I decided to have a career. I wanted to be someone of my own, and not just a plain little girl who got married beyond her desserts,” she told The New York Times in 1977.

She launched her career in fashion, crafting the timeless wrap dress in 1972. Her designs, epitomized by the wrap dress’s universal appeal, catapulted her to global fame. By 1975, she was making 15,000 of the dresses a week. Worn by Betty Ford, Gloria Steinem, and suburban housewives, the dress became a cultural phenomenon.

In 2001 Von Furstenberg married media mogul Barry Diller with whom she’d been romantically involved with on and off since the 1970s. The pair had met and had a relationship more than three decades earlier and, having rekindled their romance much later in life, were married in what DVF told The Independent was her birthday present to him when he turned 59. A few years earlier, in 1999, the pair had set up the Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation – a philanthropic organization which supports non-profits within the human rights, arts, health, environment, education, and community building sectors.

The celebrated fashion icon continues to make waves with recent ventures. Her collaboration with Target, set to launch on March 23, features over 200 items showcasing her iconic prints alongside new exclusives. Expanding her global footprint, she inaugurated a new store in China, signaling a strategic focus on the Asian market. Additionally, von Furstenberg’s creative endeavors extend to collaborations with swimwear company Summersault and footwear giant Skechers, underscoring her enduring influence and innovative spirit in the fashion industry.

Recognized for her contributions, she received numerous accolades, including a lifetime achievement award from the Council of Fashion Designer of America. Von Furstenberg’s enduring influence extends beyond fashion, earning her a place in the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the French Legion d’Honneur for her philanthropy and leadership. Today, she continues to lead her eponymous brand while championing women’s empowerment through the DVF Awards and her foundation’s initiatives.

GEORGE SAKELLARIS

Massachusetts

$1.0 BILLION (Forbes)

ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT

Northeastern University; Married, 2 children

George Sakellaris keeps impressing with his untouchable spirit and bright mind. It is more than notable that George Sakellaris at 77 years old leaves behind a great legacy; the work he had done in the 80s and 90s revolutionized energy efficiency in buildings, enabling many companies to profit from the generated savings. Determination was the major personal attribute that led to his success in the industry and the wider energy field, where he worked fiercely towards the abolition of regulatory barriers against investment in the field of energy efficiency and renewable resources. And certainly, further demand for CleanTech and other renewable solutions is sure to increase his influence in the foreseeable future.

Hailing from Laconia, Sakellaris was a prodigy in mathematics and science. He was thus advised to apply this mathematical acumen in either teaching or engineering, according to one of his educators. After having graduated from high school in Greece, Sakellaris made his way to Bangor, ME, in 1965 as a college exchange student – with literally no knowledge of the English language. It was his awe-inspiring passion for mathematics and science that led him to the University of Maine-Orono, from which he received a BSEE degree. The family moved to the U.S. in 1969 and settled in Boston. Sakellaris started his career at New England Electrical Systems (NEES), having graduated with an MBA and MSEE from Northeastern University. During 1979, he led an initiative for energy efficiency that had been developed by him under NEES-sponsored management that after many stages became NEES Energy. By 1990, Sakellaris had acquired NEES Energy, transforming it into NORESCO.

In 2000, Sakellaris founded Ameresco, taking it public a decade later. Today, Ameresco is acknowledged as one of the leaders within the North American market for energy solutions, represented by over 1,000 workers providing full services in the domain of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability. Under Sakellaris’ leadership, as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, the motto at Ameresco – “Green. Clean. Sustainable.” – stands for the all-encompassing mission that underscores increasing energy efficiency for a broad range of the public and private sectors. Ameresco has achieved several major awards and accreditations, including Forbes Media’s ‘America’s Best Mid-size Companies List’ in 2021, which underscores the company’s leadership in the industry and the excellence of its sustainability practices. Additionally, Ameresco was named a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in the Nation for two consecutive years. The company has most recently entered the Italian market by acquiring ENERQOS Energy Solutions, reflecting its growing profile in Europe for clean-energy solutions. Another example is where Ameresco worked hand-in-hand with the City of Alton, IL, and developed unused land in the city into a $5MW Solar Project.

Sakellaris’ contributions to the energy sector and academia have not gone unnoticed. He was given an honorary doctorate and the Edward T. Bryand Distinguished Engineer Award. He was inducted as a Distinguished Member Inductee of the Frances Crowe Society at the University of Maine. Throughout his lifetime, he was honored with numerous awards that include the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2011 New England Award, Business Leader of the Year 2012 for Large Business by Worcester Business Journal, and many more.

Sakellaris’ philanthropic actitvity runs across a wide range of educational institutions, among them Northeastern University, where he is among the rare few who have the honor of being distinguished and highlighted speakers during the Fall 2023 ‘Experience Athens: Intergenerational Leaders Exchange’, which took place at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens, Greece. His contributions in community service and to the Orthodox Christian faith, beside his contributions in sailing, illustrate a life full of manifold interests and pursuits.

In addition to his many business and philanthropic pursuits, Sakellaris is still an avid sailor, and his sailing team aboard the ‘Proteus’ claimed second place at the recent Maxi European Championships in June 2023. In the fall of 2023, The Alpha Omega Council honored Sakellaris with the 2023 Alpha Omega Council Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented at its Honors Gala on October 21 at the InterContinental Boston.

DEAN SPANOS

California

$1.0 BILLION (Celebrity Net Worth)

SPORTS, REAL ESTATE

University of the Pacific (Business Administration); Married, 2 Children

Dean Alexander Spanos, now 73, is the son of the late Alexander Gus Spanos, a cherished figure in the Greek-American community, and Faye Papafaklis. Spanos currently serves as the chairman and owner of the Los Angeles Chargers Franchise in the National Football League, a team in which his father acquired a majority interest in back in 1984.

Notably, Alexander Gus Spanos, despite his eventual billionaire status, began his entrepreneurial journey in 1951 by borrowing $800 to start a catering business in California’s San Joaquin Valley, selling bologna sandwiches to migrant farm workers. His success stemmed largely from astute real estate investments, leading to the establishment of the A.G. Spanos Companies, primarily known for developing apartment complexes across 18 states.

Born in 1950, Spanos grew up in Stockton, CA. He attended Lincoln High School, where he earned varsity letters in football and golf. He then went to the University of the Pacific where he graduated in 1972 with a BA in business administration. Spanos began working for the San Diego Chargers franchise, working alongside his father. He took over the daily operations from his father in 1994, becoming president and CEO, until he passed those responsibilities to his own sons, John and A.G., in 2015. Spanos took over full ownership of the team after his father’s death in 2018.

After a proposed ballot measure for a hotel tax-financed stadium plan in downtown San Diego failed in November 2016 with only 43% approval, the Chargers weighed their option to return to the Los Angeles market (they were originally founded as a Los Angeles-based team in 1959 before relocating to San Diego in 1961). In January 2017, Spanos exercised the option to relocate the team to Los Angeles.

In 2020, construction was completed on the Chargers’ new stadium, SoFi Stadium, which is shared with the Los Angeles Rams. The venue is owned and operated by StadCo LA, LLC., a joint partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Los Angeles Chargers. About one year ago, the Chargers broke ground on a new complex in El Segundo. The Chargers’ new home is projected to have a main building that spans nearly 145,000 square feet adjacent to three full-sized football fields where the team will hold practices.

The new headquarters are expected to have a rooftop hospitality club, full eSports gaming and content studios, and a 3,100-square foot media center. An additional 3,400-square foot elevated outdoor turf area and a two-lane lap pool for player rehabilitation are among the assorted outdoor amenities set for construction. Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. in Beverly Hills announced in March it has arranged $276 million of construction and permanent financing for the facility.

In early 2022, Spanos’ nephews, Dimitri and Lex Economou, filed a lawsuit against him over financial issues stemming from the structure of the family trust that owns 36% of the Chargers, and which have to do with the distribution of profits derived in connection to SoFi Stadium revenues. Later in that same year, one of Spanos’ sisters, Dea, also filed a lawsuit trying to oust her brother as co-trustee of the franchise.

Spanos carries multiple titles. He is a member of the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee (CEC), where he has played an integral role in negotiating the NFL’s current labor agreement. He also serves as President of the A.G. Spanos Companies, and along with his brother, Michael, oversees all construction operations nationwide.

According to the Chargers’ website, the Spanos family has a multi-generation commitment to community involvement, and is recognized as one of the NFL’s most philanthropic families, as well as one of California’s most active and caring contributors to local causes. Their financial and emotional support for youth, sports, education, and the brave men and women in uniform has been a hallmark of their team ownership and legacy.

Spanos has also been a long-time contributor to many important charities and organizations working to improve the lives of children and families, including: the Make-A-Wish Foundation; American Cancer Society; Armed Services YMCA; Rady Children’s Hospital; Girl Scouts; Huntington’s Disease Society; San Diego Blood Bank; STAR/PAL; Special Olympics of Southern California; San Diego Food Bank; Casa de Amparo; and the Salvation Army. He also led the Chargers to partner with the Susan G. Komen Foundation in San Diego in honor of his wife Susie, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Spanos received the Harold Leventhal Community Service Award and the Ellis Island medal of Honor (16 years after his father received the award). He was inducted into the DeMolay International Alumni Hall of Fame and was presented the Community Champions Award along with his wife from the San Diego Hall of Champions Sports Museum. In 2016, Spanos was ranked number 21 on the USA Today list of 100 most important people in the NFL. He was an honoree at the American Hellenic Council’s (AHC) Annual Awards Gala, which recognizes individuals from the Greek-American community.

Most notably, the Spanos Family Foundation has set the standard for donations to the Greek Orthodox community. Their donation of $10 million to the St. Nicholas Church and Shrine was ‘absolutely stunning’ – as it was accurately described by other prominent individuals in our community. Spanos is also a member of the board of the Friends of St. Nicholas, a not-for-profit organization with the exclusive responsibility for the rebuilding of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.

Spanos married his wife Susie in 1977. Even though Spanos moved the Chargers to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017, he and his wife still maintained their house there until 2020. In June of that same year, the 10,000+ square foot mansion was put on the market for $18 million after the family had lived there for more than 20 years. The couple has two sons.

In December of 2023, Spanos fired both the coach and general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers and opened up his checkbook to hire the highly in-demand head coach Jim Harbaugh, who had just led the University of Michigan to their first college football national title since 1997.

GEORGE D. BEHRAKIS

Massachusetts

$990M (TNHE)

PHARMACEUTICALS

Northeastern University; Married, 4 children

Born on New Year’s Day in 1934, George D. Behrakis is a retired entrepreneur and philanthropist. The son of Greek immigrants, he was raised in Lowell, MA, and graduated from Northeastern University in 1957 with a degree in pharmaceuticals. After completing his military service, Behrakis began his career in 1959 at McNeil Laboratories (a division of Johnson & Johnson), where he and his team marketed Tylenol (which eventually became a household name), marking the start of his successful journey in the pharmaceutical industry.

In 1968, he founded Dooner Laboratories, which specialized in cutting-edge asthma medication. Nine years later, he sold Dooner and acquired Muro Pharmaceuticals, initially focused on skin and eye products before transitioning to asthma and immunology treatments. Under his leadership, Muro experienced significant success. However, Behrakis sold the company in the mid-90s and embarked on what was known as his second career – this time in philanthropy.

Together with his wife Margo, he established the Behrakis Foundation in Massachusetts. Through this foundation, they have funded various initiatives, including establishing academic positions and funding scholarships at several universities and medical centers, such as Northeastern University, University of Mississippi, and Johns Hopkins University.

Behrakis also founded and donated the George D. Behrakis Research Lab, a state-of-the-art laboratory for lung function testing, to the Hellenic Cancer Society in 2008. In conjunction with the lab, the SmokeFreeGreece campaign was launched to reduce smoking in Greece. Appalled by witnessing young girls being given free cigarettes, Behrakis provided a $1.8 million grant in 2010 to Harvard University’s School of Public Health to study smoking in Greece, with the aim of reducing youth smoking rates by 35%. A press release dated February 24, 2021, indicated a decrease in both daily and occasional smokers since the initiation of these efforts.

Behrakis played a pivotal role in opening the Behrakis Health Sciences Center at Northeastern University, supporting the schools of Health Professions, Nursing, and Pharmacy, and establishing a Center for Drug Discovery in 2003. In Lowell, he embarked on a project to revitalize the business community through the restoration of historic buildings.

The Boston Museum of Fine Arts has also been a beneficiary of Behrakis’ philanthropy. He has been a significant supporter since his high school days, eventually endowing a curator position for Greek and Roman Art in 2001. Since 2006, he has donated at least $25 million to the museum, resulting in the establishment of the George D. and Margo Behrakis Wing, which showcases Greek, Roman, and Egyptian galleries.

Throughout his life, Behrakis has been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions to business, science, the arts, and the Greek Orthodox Church. In 2011, he received the Archbishop Iakovos Humanitarian Award from AHEPA in Orange, CT, and in October 2014, he was honored by The Hellenic Initiative (THI) for his philanthropic efforts. He has also been awarded the Leonidian Award and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Additionally, he was one of the 12 recipients of an award from Prime Minister Mitsotakis during his visit to the United States in 2022.

Behrakis, a former president of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell, is a member of various prestigious organizations and has received numerous honorary titles and degrees for his contributions. He and his wife Margo have been married for over 60 years and have four children and several grandchildren.

In May 2023, Northeastern University’s Global News site highlighted George Behrakis and his many contributions to the university and society.

JOHN PAYIAVLAS

Ohio

$841 MILLION (TNHE)

FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRY

Married, 2 children

John Payiavlas, 93, is chairman of AVI Foodsystems, the country’s largest independently-owned and operated contract food service company, serving prestigious clients in the business, education, healthcare and leisure sectors.

A son of Greek immigrants, Anthony and Paraskevi, from Ohio and roots in the island of Chios, Payiavlas grew up in a working-class family with hopes of realizing the American dream. In 1951, Payiavlas was drafted into the United States Army and promptly left for basic training in Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1952, he was deployed to join the UN forces supporting South Korea and later transferred to the Greek Expeditionary Force Battalion. He was one of four Greek-Americans to serve in this Battalion and was awarded the Commander’s Silver Cross of Valour, the highest military decoration of the Greek state. Payiavlas completed his service in 1953 and was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class.

Payiavlas’ successful journey in food service began when he and two friends opened and operated a local diner, the Village Café, in their small hometown of Warren, OH. In 1956, he married Marisa Tsagaris and four years later he founded AVI after a frequent customer presented him an opportunity to purchase a very small vending company known as Automatic Vendors. His decision to seize the opportunity later resulted in him running a multi-million-dollar corporation.

From the beginning, Payiavlas was determined to make his business a success. Insisting on absolutely no shortcuts, he differentiated himself from the competition by providing homemade ‘from scratch’ fresh foods for the refrigerated vending machines he serviced. During the 80s, the company entered new geographic markets as it added business dining and catering services. Colleges and universities, as well as healthcare facilities were among AVI’s first clients. Since then, the company has grown immensely with 6,500 locations in 44 states and serves millions of consumers daily. The company now offers cafes, vending programs, catering services, concession venues, and beverage and coffee systems. Their clients include Ohio State University, FedEx, DirecTV, BMV of North America, Xerox, General Electric, Wellesley College, Progressive Insurance, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Verizon, Xerox and, most recently, Bryant University.

Intensely private, Payiavlas runs the company as chairman of the board, while his son Anthony is president and CEO and his daughter Patrice (Patsy) Kouvas serves as vice chairman (they have come a long way since they first started at the business by sweeping the floors, preparing sandwiches and assisting in the office). Family values, a strong work ethic, and dedication to customer needs continue to permeate through thousands of team members in every facet of the business. As Chairman, Payiavlas has been actively involved, while his children lead the organization with the same enthusiasm, commitment, and vision.

Payiavlas and his wife have been honored time and time again for their philanthropic endeavors. They have donated to a plethora of organizations including the Heart and Vascular Institute, Taussig Cancer Center, Glickman Urological Institute, and Department of Nutrition Therapy. In April, 2017, the Payiavlas family donated $500,000 to Youngstown (OH) State University for their new sports media center. He has also been honored a number of times in various capacities in the Greek community as well. In October of 2016, the ‘Oxi’ Day Foundation honored Payiavlas with the first annual Jaharis Service Award sponsored by the Jaharis family. In 2022, Payiavlas was honored with the Lifetime Achievement of Chios Societies Award at the 65th National Chios Societies Convention. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Endowment Fund, an Archon Depoutatos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as a member of AHEPA and other community and business organizations. Payiavlas is also a member of the board and treasurer of the Friends of St. Nicholas, a not-for-profit organization with the exclusive responsibility for the rebuilding of the St. Nicholas Church and Shrine.

The Payiavlas family, including their two children and grandchildren, all reside in Warren, OH.

ARTHUR T. DEMOULAS

Massachusetts

$760 MILLION (TNHE)

SUPERMARKETS

Bentley College; Married, 4 children

The Demoulas family’s Market Basket Supermarket chain, which celebrated it’s centennial anniversary seven years ago, has a notable and interesting history. The family’s supermarket empire began in 1917 when Greek immigrants Athanasios (Arthur) and Efrosine Demoulas opened a small market selling fresh lamb in Lowell, MA. In 1950, the original store model was revamped and premiered as the DeMoulas Superette. In 1950 they sold the business to their sons Telemachus and George for $15,000. The brothers expanded the superette to a supermarket. The store developed a reputation for quality food products at low affordable prices. DeMoulas Super Market officially coined the phrase, “More For Your Dollar,” not only as a standard but as a tradition that has become part of the culture of Market Bas- ket Super Markets. Despite the untimely passing of George while on vacation in Greece in 1971, at a time when the company had 14 stores, the company flourished under the leadership of Telemachus for the next three decades, adding 44 stores. And it continues to flourish today now under the leader- ship of Telemachus’s son, Arthur T. Demoulas. Under his leader- ship the company has added 41 new stores, a new perishable/produce distribution center and doubled sales. Today, the Tewksbury-based Demoulas Super Market company, operating under the Market Basket banner owns 89 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island. It em- ploys more than 25,000 people and generates more than $7.5 billion in annual sales. It has a strong reputation for high volume stores, providing great value and having a close personal connection to its customers and communities. The company is regularly named as one of the top 5 grocery chains in the country. It was ranked by Consumer Re- ports as the second-best among all national supermarket chains. And the most recent Dunn Humby report ranked it #1 in price and #4 in operations and strongest customer value proposition, when compared nationally.

MICHAEL PSAROS

New York

$700 MILLION (TNHE)

INVESTMENTS

Georgetown University (Business); Married, 3 children

Michael Psaros, 56, is a co-founder and co-managing partner of KPS Capital Partners, LP (www.kpsfund.com), one of the world’s leading private equity firms with over $21 billion of assets under management. KPS makes controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, and then transforms these companies into world-class, industry-leading enterprises by structurally improving their strategic position, competitiveness, and profitability. KPS has completed over 100 acquisitions through six institutional investment funds, and its active portfolio companies have aggregate revenue of $20 billion, operate 223 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and employ 48,000 people worldwide.

KPS was featured in the Wall Street Journal in November 2023 for raising almost $10 billion of capital for two oversubscribed institutional investment funds in one of the most challenging fundraising markets in the history of the private equity business. The WSJ highlighted the firm’s consistent investment success across financial and economic cycles over decades. KPS now has over $13.5 billion of equity capital to invest across its platform, or approximately $60 to $70 billion of buying power on a leveraged basis.

Psaros co-founded KPS when he was 30 years old after joining KPS’ predecessor investment banking firm six years earlier in 1991, which was founded by his mentor and hero, Eugene Keilin. Keilin engineered the employee buyout of Weirton Steel in Psaros’ hometown in 1984, which saved it from closing, preventing the loss of his father’s job and thousands of others. The Weirton Steel buyout inspired Psaros to pursue a career on Wall Street focused on saving industrial companies. Psaros and his partners entered the private equity business in 1997, launching KPS with a dream and no capital. Together they built one of the leading firms in the business over the next 25 years. Asked about the firm’s success, Psaros often responds “we do business with ‘philotemo’.”

Psaros is the son of George and Mary Ann Psaros and grandson of four Greek immigrants from Olympoi, Chios, and Halicarnassus (Bodrum) in Asia Minor. He is a leading philanthropist and activist for Hellenic and Orthodox causes.

The Psaros Family created the ‘Psaros Orthodox Church Endowment’, in the name of His All Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to fund the salary of the Parish Priest in perpetuity at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Weirton, West Virginia, announced during the Apostolic Visit by the Ecumenical Patriarch to Weirton in 2021.

Psaros is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Nicholas, the Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine located at Ground Zero in New York City (www.StNicholasWTC.org). He is the former Vice Chair of the organization responsible for its construction and completion. The National Shrine is the only house of worship located at Ground Zero and is the most visible symbol of Hellenism and Orthodoxy in the United States, often referred to as the ‘American Parthenon’ or the ‘American Aghia Sophia’. The National Shrine, constructed at a cost of $85 million, attracted almost 150,000 visitors from around the world in 2023 and serves as a cenotaph in memory of the 3,000 people who tragically lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Psaros serves on the Executive Committee of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and formerly served as its Treasurer, where he led a transformational financial restructuring. Psaros is an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Order of St. Andrew and serves on its National Council. He received the Archon Nicholas J. Bouras Award for Philanthropic Leadership in 2022. He serves on the Investment Committee of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation, on the Board of Trustees of Leadership 100, the Executive Board of The Hellenic Initiative (THI), and is a proud supporter of AHEPA, which awarded Psaros its highest honor, the Socrates Award, in 2019.

Psaros provided significant philanthropic support to Chios, Greece. He has funded the purchase of critically needed materials for the main hospital, the planting of 2,000 trees throughout the island, a handicap-equipped school bus for special needs students, and a summer volunteer program for U.S. college students.

Psaros served on the Board of Directors of Georgetown University and currently serves as Vice Chair of the University’s McDonough School of Business.

The Psaros Family created ‘The Michael and Robin Psaros Endowed Chair in Business Administration’ at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in 2013. The Psaros Family created the ‘The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy, endowed by the Michael Psaros Family’, announced during the Apostolic Visit by the Ecumenical Patriarch to Georgetown University in 2021. The Psaros Family also funded an Orthodox Christian Iconostasis and accompanying Iconography for the Copley Crypt Chapel at Georgetown University.

The Psaros Family named and endowed the ‘The Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy’ in 2022 (https://finpolicy.georgetown.edu), focused on important policy issues at the nexus of business, the economy, regulation, and legislation. The Georgetown Psaros Center provides unbiased, non-partisan, objective expertise to guide policy and practice. The Georgetown Psaros Center convenes leaders across the private sector, the global capital markets, legislators and regulators to solve problems for the common good. The Georgetown Psaros Center is a facilitator and an educator for practitioners and policy makers seeking unbiased expertise, research and thought leadership on critical issues of the day.