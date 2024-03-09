The 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America! An Annual TNH Presentation of Our Community’s Top Achievers (1-10)

General News

In this TNH/EK special edition of the 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America, we embark on a journey of celebration and inspiration. As co-editors and publishers, we are honored to shine a spotlight on individuals whose remarkable achievements not only exemplify the American Dream but also fill us with immense pride in our Greek heritage.

Each profile within these pages tells a story of perseverance, resilience, and triumph against all odds. From humble beginnings to soaring heights, these individuals have overcome obstacles, pursued their passions, and carved out their own paths to success. Their stories serve as a testament to the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big and work hard.

But beyond their personal accomplishments, these individuals also embody the spirit of philanthropy and community service. They understand the importance of giving back and are committed to making a difference in the lives of others. Whether through charitable donations, volunteer work, or mentorship, they are dedicated to supporting worthy causes and lifting up those in need.

As we reflect on the remarkable journeys of these 50 individuals, we are reminded of the power of unity and solidarity within the Greek community. It is our shared values, traditions, and sense of kinship that bind us together and propel us forward. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our collective heritage and stand ready to support one another.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our readers and supporters for making this special issue possible. Your unwavering dedication and enthusiasm have fueled our efforts and inspired us to showcase the incredible achievements of our Greek-American community and have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

As we turn the pages of this insert, may we be inspired by the stories of resilience and determination, reawakening our faith in the American Dream and reinforcing our commitment to supporting one another. Let us continue to give generously to worthy organizations, especially those affiliated with the Greek community, knowing that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

After all, this is our community, these are our people, and it is our collective responsibility to uplift and empower each other.

THE GORES (GEORGIOUS) BROTHERS

California

$11.7 BILLION (Forbes)

EQUITY INVESTMENT, SPORTS, TECHNOLOGY, LEVERAGED BUYOUTS, ENTERTAINMENT

Back at the very top of our list with a combined net worth of almost $12 billion (a massive jump since last year), the Gores brothers are a force to be reckoned with. Their amazing story – from their more than humble beginnings to their rise up the Forbes Billionaire list – gives us insight on exactly what it means to be an immigrant with lofty but achievable aspirations. The brothers, born to a Greek father and a Lebanese mother in Nazareth, Israel, moved to the United States in 1968, and were supported by family to settle in Michigan. Alec, Sam, and Tom, (formerly Elias, Samir, and Tewfiq, respectively) arrived in the United States and initially started stocking shelves and bagging groceries for 25 cents/hour at their small family grocery in Flint, MI. In an interview with Forbes in 2016, one of the brothers said, “my father was willing to give up literally everything he had [in Israel] and pack his bags and bring us here … He did it for the kids, to make sure we have a better future.” Their father, Charlie, emphasized hard work and an appreciation for the opportunities the United States presented. “The day we landed in America, my dad sat us down and he said, ‘this is your new country. You have to respect it. You have to embrace it. You’ve got to work hard, and you can do anything you want in this country.’”

Get to know the brothers better below:

Tom Gores: Grew up playing football, basketball, and baseball in high school and continues to coach youth soccer and basketball teams. He attended Michigan State University before founding Platinum Equity, an LA-based private equity firm that ranks among the largest private companies in the United States, with offices across California, New York, Boston, London, and Singapore, managing over 40 companies with approximately $36B in assets. His passion for sports led to his acquisition of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons in 2016, after buying out Platinum’s stake. Under his leadership, the team’s $90M new headquarters and training center opened in September 2019.

Tom’s philanthropic efforts extend well beyond his professional achievements. He launched FlintNow in 2016 to address the water crisis in Flint, MI, and has faced scrutiny over Platinum Equity’s acquisition of Securus, criticized for high telecommunications rates for incarcerated individuals. Despite controversies, Tom’s commitment to community service remains unwavering. In addition to partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to provide toys to over 1800 families, he donated $500K to the V Foundation for pediatric cancer research in January 2023. In February 2023, he announced a $2.5 billion development project in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood to foster job creation and access to healthcare and housing.

In a significant gesture of community support, Tom Gores pledged $350,000 to SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens, with a particular focus on young people.

Tom, his wife, Holly, and their three children (Catherina, Amanda, and Charles) split their time between Beverly Hills, CA, and Birmingham, MI. Their Beverly Hills home, valued at $100 million, features over 300,000 square feet of interior space, reflecting the family’s success and commitment to a life of both achievement and philanthropy.

Alec Gores: The first person in his family to finish college, Alec graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in computer science. He is now a father of six and is married to Kelly Noonan Gores. In 2022, the family sold their 31,000 square foot French chateau-inspired estate in Beverly Park for $70 million (cash) in an off-market sale. Today, Alec has a personal net worth of $2.5B but got his professional start in business at General Motors, where he quit to launch Executive Business Solutions, selling computers out of his basement. His father “gave [him] his last $8,000 and had [him] go buy a demo machine,” Alec told Forbes. “That’s what I needed to start the business.” In 1986 Alec eventually sold that company to Contel for approximately $2 million, and a year later he founded the Beverly Hills-based private equity firm The Gores Group. Alec has stated that he has donated more than $50 million in his lifetime (as of mid-2018), to recipients such as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and to a variety of programs for children.

Sam Gores: Started out as an agent at the Gage Group before founding SGA Representation, eventually to become Gores/Fields. Through a series of mergers and calculated expansion into different fields of the entertainment business, Sam founded Paradigm Talent Agency, of which he remains chairman. The company represents thousands of creators in music, TV & Film, the theater, and literature, with some of the most well-known names in its music division alone currently including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Sia, Imagine Dragons, Kacey Musgraves, Mark Ronson, The Prodigy, Pusha T. Over the last couple of years, Sam and Paradigm bought three talent firms: Napoli Management, 3 Kings Entertainment and Two Twelve Management & Marketing – expanding its reach to TV news anchors and onscreen culinary stars. Napoli and 3 Kings represent talent at channels like CNN, Fox News, ESPN and NFL Network, as well as local stations across the country. Two Twelve’s clients include Top Chef judge Tom Collicchio, and Food Network talent like Anne Burrell and Geoffrey Zakarian. A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the Recording Academy, Sam Gores also serves as a Trustee at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and is on the board of Geffen Playhouse. Sam has donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. He is also an active participant in Conservation International and Hand in Hand: Center for Jewish Arab Education in Israel which builds schools in Israel for both Jewish and Arab children

JIM DAVIS & FAMILY

Massachusetts

$6.0 BILLION (Forbes)

NEW BALANCE

Middlebury College (Biology/Chemistry); Married, 2 Children

Jim Davis’s journey from a Massachusetts-born son of Greek immigrants to a towering figure in the global footwear and athletic apparel industry is a testament to visionary entrepreneurship and unwavering dedication. Initially embarking on a path that seemed destined for the medical field, Davis’s career took a pivotal turn following the advice of a professor, leading him into sales. This shift in trajectory laid the foundation for what would become a remarkable legacy in business.

In his twenties, Davis made a bold move by purchasing the 66-year-old New Balance shoe company for $100K. It was a decision that propelled New Balance from a modest Boston firm with just six employees into an international powerhouse. Under his leadership, the company’s revenue soared to approximately $4.4B by 2022, supported by a global workforce of 8,000 and manufacturing facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The pivotal moment came in 1976 with the launch of the New Balance 320 running shoe, tapping into the vibrant running culture of Boston and rapidly expanding its business across major U.S. markets.

Jim Davis and his wife, Anne, who joined the company in 1978, have maintained New Balance as a privately held entity, retaining 95% ownership within the family. Their commitment to the brand and its roots is evident in the creation of The TRACK at New Balance, a comprehensive athletic complex in the Boston Landing neighborhood, which broke ground in April 2019 and opened to the public in 2022. This venture, alongside the opening of a new 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Methuen in April 2022, underscores New Balance’s dedication to American manufacturing and craftsmanship.

In February 2023, New Balance took a significant step forward by partnering with NBA agent Rich Paul to launch Klutch Athletics, a new sportswear brand designed for young athletes. This move marked yet another milestone in New Balance’s continuous evolution and commitment to supporting the athletic community.

November 2023 brought further expansion to New Balance’s manufacturing footprint with the groundbreaking of New Balance Londonderry in New Hampshire. This $70 million investment into a 102,000-square-foot facility is set to begin production in 2025, adding more than 150 jobs and reflecting New Balance’s pride in American craftsmanship and its dedication to innovation, machinery, and lean manufacturing processes. This new facility is a testament to New Balance’s commitment to a demand-driven and responsive MADE in U.S.A. supply network.

Moreover, in November 2023, the Hingham School Committee announced the naming of a new wellness and fitness center at Hingham High School as The DOCK, in honor of Jim and Anne Davis’s significant contributions. The Davis family’s $150,000 commitment to The DOCK, aimed at inspiring community support through the Hingham Sports Partnership’s capital campaign, underscores their philanthropic spirit. Their generosity was matched by an additional $150,000 from HSP, doubling the impact of contributions up to $300,000. The building’s signage will feature “The DOCK” and include “Powered by New Balance” with the New Balance logo, celebrating the Davis family’s incredible support.

In recognition of their profound impact and success, in October 2023, Boston.com placed Jim Davis and his family at #6 on their list of the wealthiest Bostonians, with a valuation of $5.1 billion. This accolade is a fitting tribute to Davis’s enduring legacy, highlighting his and New Balance’s significant contributions to the industry, community, and the future leaders of sports management and administration. Through these efforts, Jim Davis has not only cemented New Balance’s position on the global stage but has also showcased a deep-rooted commitment to innovation, leadership, and the betterment of society.

Continuing the family legacy, Jim Davis’s daughter, Kassia, is following in her father’s footsteps, marking a new chapter in the Davis family’s storied history within the footwear and athletic apparel industry.

JOHN A. CATSIMATIDIS

New York

$4.3 BILLION (Forbes)

OIL, REAL ESTATE, SUPERMARKETS

New York University; Married, 2 Children

John A. Catsimatidis, embodying the essence of the American dream, has meticulously built an empire across various sectors, demonstrating his unwavering pursuit of success, innovation, and community engagement. With an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion as of 2024, Catsimatidis’ journey from the son of Greek immigrant parents to becoming one of the richest Greek-Americans stands as a testament to ambition, hard work, and a profound commitment to philanthropy. His ventures, ranging from supermarkets to real estate, oil, and media, reflect a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and a visionary approach to business.

Adding to his list of achievements, Catsimatidis has expanded his real estate portfolio with the development of a new ten-story mixed-use building at 8th Ave. & W. 24th St. in New York City. This project, designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group, will feature 64 rental apartments, commercial space, and a community facility, enriching the urban landscape and providing valuable residential and commercial offerings in a prime location opposite Mt. Sinai’s Peter Krueger Clinic.

Amidst these significant milestones, Catsimatidis has also been expanding his real estate footprint elsewhere. He announced intentions to raise prices for the remaining condominiums at The Residences at 400 Central in St. Petersburg, driven by strong sales and demand. This luxury tower, set to be the tallest residential building on Florida’s west coast, symbolizes upscale living and highlights St. Petersburg’s appeal, with its favorable weather, low hurricane risk, and tax benefits attracting buyers. Catsimatidis’ ambitions extend further, with plans to invest $1 billion in Florida’s real estate market over the next five years. This reflects his confidence in the state’s robust market and favorable living conditions.

In early 2023, Catsimatidis added another dimension to his multifaceted career by publishing ‘How Far Do You Want to Go?: Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire’ on February 28. This book encapsulates his business philosophy, personal anecdotes, and the foundational principles that have steered his path to prosperity.

In the fall of 2023, Catsimatidis made headlines with his bold offer to purchase CNN for $1, aiming to revitalize the network with a vision to enhance profitability and ensure bipartisan representation. This move underscored his commitment not only to business innovation but also to fostering balanced and fair media coverage.

Despite his immense wealth and business commitments, Catsimatidis remains deeply connected to his roots and dedicated to philanthropy. In December of 2023, he and his wife, Margo, partnered with the St. Petersburg Police Department in Florida to provide Christmas gifts for 70 children from 40 families, showcasing their dedication to community support and the spirit of giving.

January 2024 marked a significant milestone in the Catsimatidis legacy, with John Catsimatidis Sr. passing the torch to his son, John Catsimatidis Jr., entrusting him with the leadership of the $7 billion Red Apple Group at the age of 30. This significant transition heralds a new era for the company, ensuring the continuation of the family’s ethos of success, innovation, and community involvement.

In a personal revelation to the New York Post in 2018, Catsimatidis shared that he sleeps with a Walther PPK/S under his pillow—the same firearm carried by James Bond—while his wife, Margo, prefers a shotgun.

John A. Catsimatidis’ multifaceted life story – from his entrepreneurial success and philanthropic endeavors to his unique personal choices – continues to inspire and influence, leaving a lasting impact on the worlds of business, community service, and beyond. His journey serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of vision, hard work, and a commitment to the community, offering a blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs and philanthropists alike.

GEORGE L. ARGYROS

California

$3.1 BILLION (Forbes)

REAL ESTATE, SPORTS

Chapman University (Business & Economics); Married, 2 Children

Making big moves in the past year and sliding into our top 5, is the Honorable George Leon Argyros.

A titan in realms spanning real estate, sports, and international diplomacy, his illustrious journey reflects an indomitable spirit deeply rooted in his Greek heritage. Argyros served as U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra and was an owner of the professional baseball team, the Seattle Mariners – which he sold in 1989. But Argyros, now 87, made his fortune by selling real estate.

Hailing from a lineage of Greek descent, Argyros emerged from humble beginnings in Detroit, MI, to carve a remarkable legacy in American business. His ascent began through the corridors of Southern California, where he worked as a paperboy and grocery clerk to fund his education. Embarking on his entrepreneurial odyssey in 1962, when he began selling land at busy intersections to gas stations.

Founding Arnel & Affiliates in 1968, Argyros laid the cornerstone for a real estate empire. In a testament to his foresight and acumen, he ventured further into the realm of private equity, establishing Westar Capital in 1987.

Argyros’ influence transcended business realms, with notable forays into the diplomatic arena. Appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Spain by President George W. Bush in 2001, his tenure underscored a commitment to fostering international relations. Additionally, his service on the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FreddieMac) under President George H.W. Bush showcased his dedication to public service.

A luminary in philanthropic circles, Argyros’ benevolent endeavors have left an indelible mark on communities far and wide. Recognized for his altruism, he was bestowed with prestigious accolades such as the Horatio Alger Award of Distinguished Americans and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 1999, Chapman University’s School of Business and Economics was renamed in honor of Argyros, who had been the longest-serving chairman of the university’s board of trustees.

Notably, the Argyros family’s philanthropic footprint expanded significantly over the past couple of years. A transformative $7.5 million pledge to the Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, CA epitomized their commitment to healthcare advancement. In a parallel gesture of compassion, a $25 million donation was directed towards the City of Hope, fortifying the institution’s mission to combat disease and champion medical innovation.

Argyros, a trustee emeritus of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, also serves as a Life Trustee for the California Institute of Technology, where he formerly served as Chairman of the Investment Committee. The Ambassador and Mrs. Argyros initiated the first national college scholarship program exclusively for veterans who had served honorably in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Military scholarships totaling 2,349 and valued at $11.74 million have been awarded to these veterans.

The Argyros family is also part of an estimated $17-million campus renovation for the Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa. Their contribution went towards a new 900-seat auditorium (the Argyros Center for Worship and Performing Arts) and a redesigned gymnasium (Living Legacy Athletic Center). Additionally, in December of 2019, the Argyros family announced a surprise $5M donation to the South Coast Repertory, the Tony Award-winning theater in Costa Mesa. It is one of the largest single donations in the history of the theater, which was founded in 1964.The family was also honored by the city of Costa Mesa, CA in May of 2019 with a Lifetime Achievement Award for service to the community.

This past year, further exemplifying their dedication to education and societal enrichment, the Argyros family propelled the George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics into a distinguished institution, rechristened as the George L. Argyros College of Business and Economics. This monumental shift, facilitated by a $10 million gift, heralds a new era of academic excellence and innovation.

Moreover, Argyros’ philanthropic reach extended to the realm of Alzheimer’s advocacy, with a transformative $2 million donation alongside his family to Alzheimer’s Orange County (AlzOC). This landmark contribution signifies a profound commitment to supporting individuals and families grappling with memory loss and dementia.

As an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Argyros remains steadfast in his devotion to faith and community. Together with his wife Julia, they epitomize a legacy of compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of humanity.

JOHN PAUL DeJORIA

California

$3.0 BILLION (Forbes)

HAIR CARE PRODUCTS, SPIRITS

Married, 6 Children

John Paul DeJoria’s journey vividly encapsulates the American Dream, continuing to shape his legacy into 2024 with an estimated net worth of $3 billion. His transformation from an immigrant’s son, grappling with challenges such as foster care, into a renowned billionaire and philanthropist, showcases his extraordinary resilience, entrepreneurial flair, and deep-seated dedication to making a difference.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, DeJoria ventured into various roles, each offering valuable lessons that would later underpin his business achievements. His entrepreneurial breakthrough emerged with the founding of John Paul Mitchell Systems in 1980, with Paul Mitchell. This initial investment quickly grew into a billion-dollar global empire. DeJoria’s foray into the spirits industry with the launch of Patron Tequila further solidified his position as an influential business leader.

DeJoria’s recent focus on environmental conservation led to a $1 million investment in the creation of artificial coral reefs, a collaboration with Dr. Deborah Brosnan and the Ocean Shot Project, aimed at addressing the sharp decline of coral ecosystems vital for marine diversity and coastal defense.

Collaborating with former executives from Patrón, DeJoria initiated Round 2 Spirits, a venture set on distilling spirits that boast unparalleled quality and distinctiveness. This initiative reflects his continuous drive to break new ground in the spirits industry and his flair for spotting and nurturing promising business prospects.

In 2014, DeJoria, together with British entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick, founded ROK Mobile, integrating music streaming with contract-free mobile services, offering unlimited communication solutions. This venture expanded into a range of smartphones integrated with essential services, setting new standards in mobile technology. Building on this, ROKiT was launched, creating the first WiFi City in Austin, Texas, offering free internet and streaming services to Community First! Village, targeting chronic homelessness with innovative technology and community support. The worldwide expansion of ROKiT’s services highlights DeJoria’s commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good.

Philanthropy remains a key pillar of DeJoria’s ethos. His support for over 160 charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the American Cancer Society, demonstrates his belief in the transformative power of sharing success. His work with Mobile Loaves and Fishes has significantly addressed homelessness in Austin, Texas, by providing not just housing but also employment opportunities and skills development, with ambitions for further expansion.

John Paul DeJoria’s story, from overcoming personal adversity to achieving significant success in business and philanthropy, remains inspiring. His dedication to innovation, community service, and philanthropy stands as a beacon for entrepreneurs and philanthropists globally, affirming that success without contribution is not truly success at all.

DEAN METROPOULOS

Florida

$2.9 BILLION (Forbes)

PRIVATE EQUITY, ACQUISITIONS

BS/MBA Babson College; Married, 2 Children

Dean Metropoulos stands as a prominent figure within the Greek-American community, consistently ranking in the top 10 for his contributions year after year. As the Chairman and CEO of Metropoulos & Co., he spearheads the boutique firm’s private equity investments, focusing on acquiring and enhancing businesses across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Alongside his sons, Evan and Daren, Metropoulos has dedicated over three and a half decades to transforming and elevating a wide array of companies, many of which have either gone public or been sold to major corporations.

Originally from Greece, Metropoulos and his family relocated to Massachusetts when he was ten. He later earned his BS and MBA from Babson College. His career saw a rapid ascent when he joined GTE, becoming the youngest CFO in the company’s history for its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by the age of 25, and later, at 29, the youngest Senior Vice President overseeing international ventures. This period marked his extensive travel across continents, laying the groundwork for his global business perspective.

At 32, Metropoulos ventured into private equity, predicting its potential to revolutionize global investments and entrepreneurship. Together with Evan and Daren, they have revitalized more iconic brands than any other entity, earning a reputation for exceptional performance and integrity. Their portfolio includes celebrated names like Ghirardelli Chocolate, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Mumm and Perrier Jouet Champagnes, Chef Boyardee, and Bumble Bee, among others. Noteworthy is their acquisition of Hostess Brands from Chapter VII bankruptcy, turning its value from $410 million to an enterprise value of $4.2 billion today, and taking it public through a SPAC in 2016.

Metropoulos & Co.’s investment prowess is evident in its involvement in over 78 acquisitions and 5 SPACs, commanding over $58 billion in capital and securing remarkable returns. The Metropoulos family is deeply rooted in their Greek heritage, supporting numerous Hellenic and Greek Orthodox organizations. Marianne Metropoulos, C. Dean’s wife, produced ‘Cliffs of Freedom’, a film celebrating Greece’s struggle for independence, featuring stars like Christopher Plummer and Patti LuPone.

Their philanthropy extends globally, including participation in the Gates and Buffett Giving Pledge and supporting Prince’s Trust International, the Epigenetics Cancer Center, and Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Camps, among other causes. The family’s contributions have been recognized internationally, with the International Foundation for Greece and the Hellenic Post honoring Metropoulos for his impact.

In September 2023, an announcement revealed that Smuckers intended to acquire Hostess Brands in a deal valued at $5.6 billion, further illustrating Metropoulos & Co.’s significant influence in the business world.

TED LEONSIS

Maryland

$2.8 BILLION (Forbes)

INTERNET, VENTURE CAPITAL, PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

Georgetown University (American Studies); Married, 2 children

Ted Leonsis, whose grandparents migrated from Greece, was raised in a modest Brooklyn, NY home, the son of a waiter and a secretary. His transformative journey began after moving to his mother’s hometown of Lowell, MA, where he took up lawn mowing to earn money. Despite a guidance counselor’s early prediction that his future might be confined to grocery store management, Leonsis shattered these expectations by becoming the first in his family to graduate from college, thanks to financial support from Jim Shannon, a businessman for whom he had previously mowed lawns. After completing his education at Georgetown University in 1977, Leonsis embarked on an extraordinary business career.

In 1980, Leonsis founded his own company, which he sold a year later for $60 million, marking his entry as a pioneer in the Internet and new media realms. He played a crucial role in the launch of groundbreaking technologies like the Apple MacIntosh and the IBM PC and was instrumental in the growth of several companies. His leadership transformed Wang WP into a billion-dollar company and played a key role in AOL’s rise as a global leader in interactive services.

Leonsis is widely recognized for his significant role in the sports industry of Washington, DC. As the founder, chairman, principal owner, and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, he oversees the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and the Capital One Arena. His innovative approach has not only enhanced the stature of these teams but also led to the introduction of pioneering concepts, such as the first full-service sports betting operation within an American professional sports stadium. Leonsis also expanded his DC empire by renaming the NBC Sports Washington, which he bought last year, to Monumental Sports Network.

Beyond his business ventures, Leonsis has made notable contributions to the film industry and literature, sharing insights on success and happiness. His philanthropic efforts support numerous charitable causes annually, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community. Most recently, in October of 2023, Leonsis donated $5 to Georgetown University’s Bark Tank pitch competition, ensuring that the program will run in perpetuity.

Also in 2023, Leonsis graced the Forbes magazine cover, celebrated for creating one of the world’s most valuable sports empires. His ambitions might further extend to the Major League Baseball realm with a potential acquisition of the Washington Nationals.

Additionally, in spring 2023, Leonsis stood among a distinguished group of commencement speakers at American University’s graduation, alongside notable figures such as Alice Albright, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation; Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq, Inc.; the Honorable Larry Hogan, 62nd Governor of the State of Maryland; the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; and Julie Kent, Artistic Director of the Washington Ballet. In December 2023, Leonsis made headlines with his plans to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals to Northern Virginia from downtown Washington, D.C.

Ted Leonsis was honored by The Hellenic Initiative at their annual gala in New York in 2023, recognizing his contributions and impact within the global Hellenic community.

PETER J. BARRIS

Virginia

$2.7 BILLION (GuruFocus)

VENTURE CAPITAL

Northwestern University (Electrical Engineering); Married, 2 children

Peter J. Barris, a luminary in the realm of business and venture capitalism, has charted an extraordinary path to success, deftly navigating the intersection of innovation and investment. At 72, his legacy stands as a testament to perseverance, ingenuity, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Rooted in the vibrant city of Chicago, IL, Barris’ journey began under the guidance of his father, James, an esteemed engineer, and with the indelible influence of his Greek heritage. While familial expectations nudged him towards the engineering field, Barris harbored aspirations of pursuing law, drawn to the intricacies of patent law. Enrolling at Northwestern University, renowned for its esteemed law and engineering programs, Barris embarked on a transformative academic odyssey.

Though his initial foray into patent law revealed a mismatch with his true passion, Barris remained undeterred, channeling his intellect and drive into the realms of electrical engineering. Further enriching his academic repertoire, he obtained his MBA from Dartmouth College, laying the groundwork for a dynamic career trajectory ahead.

Barris’ professional journey started at General Electric Company, where he spent nearly a decade.

In 1992, Barris embarked on a transformative chapter by joining New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), where his visionary leadership propelled the firm to unprecedented heights. Spearheading investments in over 25 companies that have achieved remarkable public offerings or successful acquisitions, Barris solidified his reputation as a preeminent figure in the technology investment sphere.

Under Barris’ stewardship, NEA catalyzed the growth of industry-transforming enterprises such as CareerBuilder, TiVo, Diapers.com, Groupon, and Salesforce.com, reshaping the technological landscape with each strategic investment. Notably, his instrumental role in the early-stage funding of Groupon underscored his uncanny foresight, yielding one of the most lucrative venture returns in history.

Beyond his unparalleled success in venture capital, Barris’ influence reverberates across esteemed boardrooms and institutions. A fixture on the boards of public entities like Groupon and Sprout Social, he also lends his expertise to private enterprises, guiding them towards prosperity and innovation.

Acknowledged for his indelible contributions, Barris has earned accolades on prestigious platforms such as the Forbes Midas List, Crain’s Chicago 50 Top Tech Stars, and the Washington Business Hall of Fame. Moreover, his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and community service underscores a profound dedication to societal advancement.

A proud member of Leadership 100 and an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Barris finds solace in his Greek heritage and cherishes moments spent with his family. Barris lives in McLean, VA with his wife, Adrienne, and his interests include traveling, skiing, “any and all Greek food,” boating, and spending time with his family.

GEORGE M. MARCUS

California

$2.6 BILLION (TNHE)

REAL ESTATE

San Francisco State University (Economics); Married, 4 Children

George Mathew Moutsanas, born in 1941 on the Greek island of Evia during World War II, found a new beginning in the United States at the age of four, later becoming widely known as George Marcus. His family settled in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill, a nurturing environment where George met his future wife, Judy, through her brother, a friend from elementary school. The seeds of their lifelong relationship were sown following George’s military service, blossoming into a family of four children.

Marcus’ academic journey was marked by remarkable achievements, including completing his undergraduate studies in Economics at San Francisco State University (SFSU) in record time. His commitment to education extended beyond his own learning, as evidenced by his and Judy’s significant contributions to SFSU, including a $3 million gift to establish the International Center for the Arts and furthering the Greek Studies program. George Marcus’ educational pursuits also led him to advanced programs at Harvard Business School and Georgetown University, broadening his leadership perspective.

In 1971, George launched Marcus & Millichap Company, propelling it to the forefront of the real estate industry. Under his leadership, the company, along with its publicly traded entities, Essex Property Trust and Marcus & Millichap, Inc., thrived on a culture of integrity, innovation, and dedication. This professional success is a testament to George’s business acumen and his commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment.

Beyond his business endeavors, Marcus’ deep connection to his Greek heritage and community has been a constant theme in his life. His philanthropic efforts, particularly in support of Greek-American causes and Greek Orthodox institutions, highlight his commitment to cultural preservation and community service. This dedication extends to the broader community through generous donations to various non-Greek organizations, showcasing a wide-ranging philanthropic spirit.

George’s passion for celebrating Greek culture is further exemplified in his culinary ventures, with the opening of restaurants like Evvia Estiatorio and Kokkari Estiatorio. These establishments have become staples in their community, serving as vibrant hubs for cultural exchange and gastronomic delight.

The last year has been particularly noteworthy for George Marcus, marked by continued political engagement in support of Democratic and liberal causes and the receipt of significant accolades. Among these was a Lifetime Achievement Award from Connect Commercial Real Estate in 2023, acknowledging his transformative impact on the commercial real estate sector and his broad philanthropic contributions. Marcus was also awarded the 2023 Nicholas J. Bouras Award which is presented annually to an individual who demonstrated extraordinary and incomparable stewardship to the Order of Saint Andrew. Additionally, George and Judy’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy was highlighted by a generous $2 million donation to the Humane Society Silicon Valley. This contribution, supporting the organization’s strategic goals, underscores the Marcus family’s dedication to impactful giving and their ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of pets and their families.

Together, these facets of George Marcus’ life weave a narrative of success, community service, and cultural celebration, reflecting a legacy of meaningful impact and enduring contributions to both his heritage and the broader community.

PETER G. ANGELOS

Maryland

$2.2 BILLION (TNHE)

LAW, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

University of Baltimore; Married, 2 children

Born on Independence Day, Peter G. Angelos is an American trial lawyer – although most people know him as the former owner, chairman, and CEO of the MLB team, the Baltimore Orioles.

Angelos was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 4, 1929, to immigrants from the island of Karpathos. He moved to Baltimore at age 11 when his family settled in the Highlandtown section of the city. His father owned a tavern in East Baltimore where Peter worked during his adolescence. Peter learned very quickly how hard life could be – especially in Baltimore. Baltimore wasn’t a gentle environment to say the least; in order to protect himself, Peter learned how to box at the Baltimore Athletic Association.

After graduating from high school, Angelos attended the University of Baltimore where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then decided to attend the university’s law school at night, where he eventually was named his class’ valedictorian. Angelos then went on to a lucrative career in trial law, specializing in cases involving harmful products, professional malpractice, and personal injury. Following graduation, Angelos began working as a criminal defense lawyer. He founded his own practice in 1961, and in the 1980s, he shifted his focus from criminal law to civil class action suits. His law firm and wealth expanded exponentially in 1982 when he (successfully) represented 8,700 plaintiffs – the largest number of plaintiffs ever – in an asbestos litigation and won. He reportedly made over $300 million on this one case alone. Angelos was also enormously successful in suing Wyeth, the makers of the diet pill fen-phen, and representing the state of Maryland as lead attorney in a lawsuit against tobacco company Philip Morris. The agreement had stipulated that he would receive 25% of the recovery, but when it came to $4.5 billion, Maryland refused to pay; Angelos’ team settled for $150 million.

Angelos bought the Orioles in August 1993, leading a group of investors including prominent Marylanders like novelist Tom Clancy, in purchasing the team for $173 million, a record price at the time. The Orioles enjoyed some success early under Angelos’ ownership, making the postseason as a wild card team in 1996 and winning the American League East Division title in 1997. They also enjoyed some success in the mid-2010’s but have had a long period of re-building.

In late January 2024, a new chapter for the Orioles began as John Angelos, Peter’s son, brokered an agreement to sell the team, which the Angelos family has owned since 1993. Additionally, in February 2024, a significant transition occurred with the sale of Peter Angelos’ Baltimore-based law firm to three longtime senior attorneys—Jay D. Miller, James S. Zavakos, and William G. Minkin. This move was approved by Judge Keith R. Truffer of the Baltimore County Circuit Court.

A lifelong Democrat, Angelos has thrown his hat into the political arena as well. He won election to the Baltimore City Council and served on the Council from 1959 to 1963. He also ran for mayor as an independent in 1964, but lost.

Angelos has served as a member of the board for a number of colleges, hospitals, and civic organizations and has been widely honored for his commitment to higher education and civic causes. He has received honorary doctorate degrees from Mount Saint Mary’s College, Loyola College in Maryland and the University of Baltimore.

Angelos has been active in charitable programs in the city and state. He enjoys horse racing and owns thoroughbred horses. He has given $10 million to his alma mater, the University of Baltimore; in return, the new law school building bears the name of his parents: The John and Frances Angelos Law Center, which opened in April 2013. That same year, he donated $2.5 million to the MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore to open a lung disease center.