The 49th Grim Anniversary of the Invasion of Cyprus Marked at Archangel Michael

Cyprus Minister of Defense Michalis Giorgallas and members of the Cyprus National Guard with Federation of Cypriot American Organizations President Kyriacos Papastylianou, PSEKA President Philip Christopher, and New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis among others at the commemoration of the 49th grim anniversary of the illegal invasion of Cyprus. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York held a memorial service following the Divine Liturgy at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington, NY, on July 16 to commemorate the 49th grim anniversary of the illegal invasion of Cyprus and to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during the July 20, 1974 Turkish invasion.

The service was presided over by Fr. Ioannis Capones who acknowledged the presence of the delegation from the Republic of Cyprus including Minister of Defense Michalis Giorgallas and members of the National Guard and then invited Giorgallas to give his remarks to the congregation.

Minister of Defense Giorgallas shared greetings from Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and then spoke movingly about the somber anniversary, recalling the horrific tragedy with thousands injured and dead, people forced to flee from their homes, becoming refugees. He quoted from Cypriot poets and heroes, including Evagoras Pallikarides, as well as Greek poet Kostis Palamas, and noted how the invasion of Cyprus remains a nightmarish episode in history. Giorgallas expressed appreciation for the Diaspora and the Cypriots in the United States in particular for their support of the homeland and all their efforts to help bring an end to the illegal occupation bringing attention to the ongoing situation of the divided island. He also pointed out the excellent state of relations between Cyprus and the U.S. today due in large part to the Omogenia and highlighted the need for continuing support for a solution to the Cyprus problem. Giorgallas said that we have an obligation to all those who lost their lives to continue the efforts for Cyprus “until the blessed hour when… the occupation is dead and Cyprus is free. May their memory be eternal and may God hear our prayers for Cyprus, thank you.”

Fr. Capones thanked the Minister of Defense for sharing his important message with the Archangel Michael community, noting that presiding priest of the community Fr. John Lardas was away in Greece, but sends his greetings. He thanked the FCAO for sponsoring the fellowship hour, adding that everyone was invited to the program and light luncheon which followed the services in the Church Community Center.

Andreas Christou, FCAO Vice President of Public Relations, served as Master of Ceremonies for the program and acknowledged the distinguished guests in attendance, including Cyprus Defense Minister Giorgallas, Chief of the Cyprus National Guard Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN Ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, Consul of Greece in New York Dimitris Papageorgiou, Brigadier General Haris Georgiou, Military Attache Cyprus Embassy in Washington, DC Lt. Colonel George Ioannou, Major Andreas Genaris, Lt. Colonel Vasilis Christoforou, Lt. Colonel Demetris Demetriou, New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, PSEKA President Philip Christopher, and FCAO President Kyriacos Papastylianou.

The program began with the screening of a powerful video presentation, produced by the FCAO, featuring eyewitnesses who shared their harrowing stories of the invasion.

FCAO President Papastylianou then gave his remarks, noting that he hoped the video was informative for those who did not experience those days in Cyprus in 1974. He thanked the Archangel community and Fr. Capones who is always supportive of the Federation and his wife Presvytera Eleni who is from Cyprus and had served as treasurer for NEPOMAK, the FCAO’s official youth organization. Papastylianou also thanked the community’s Philoptochos and Parish Council as well as Tasoula Manaridis for organizing the event. He welcomed the Minister of Defense and the delegation from Cyprus to the Archangel community pointing out that it is one of the most active in promoting our language, culture, traditions, and religion.

Papastylianou noted that for 49 years July is a month of mourning, and “we are here today to honor the dead and all those who raised arms to defend democracy in Cyprus, Greek Cypriots and Greeks.”

“We have a historic duty to those who died, to the missing, to the refugees, to all those who fought, to continue the struggle for a free Cyprus,” he continued. “Here in the U.S., there are no parties, our party is Cyprus, Hellenism, and our national issues, and we work for those every day, I would like you to convey that back in the homeland, in Greece and in Cyprus, we all work for one purpose.”

PSEKA President Philip Christopher thanked all those present who “took the time to remember and pay tribute to those 5,000 people who lost their lives in 1974, to the 1600 missing Greek Cypriots, to those who for the past 49 years have been waiting to go back home.”

“I lost my parents and they died with a broken heart waiting to go back to Kerynia,” Christopher said. “So we as American citizens, my friends, we have an obligation to make sure that the principles and ideals we believe in our country come true for Cyprus. On the pretext of protecting a minority, on the pretext of a geopolitical, geographic military interest, Russia invaded Ukraine, those phrases remind me of the pretexts Turkey used in 1974.”

Christopher noted “the double standard, the reaction of the world and the reaction of our country, the United States in 1974, we as American citizens watched on our TVs as Turkey invaded the island creating 200,000 refugees. You all know the reaction of the whole world, western Europe, NATO, in regards to the invasion of Ukraine, and this is what I’m reminding every day our members of Congress, our senators and the Biden administration, there is no question, as the Minister of Defense said, that the relationship between the U.S. and Cyprus is the best ever at this point, but the Republic of Cyprus remains divided, 36% of the island is still under occupation, 200,000 people are still waiting to go back home, so as we pay tribute to those people who lost their lives in 1974, we as American citizens have to be reminded to continue this fight, this is what it’s all about, after 49 years, many are tired, frustrated, disappointed and they are waiting but we as American citizens have this obligation, particularly because we come from the birthplace of democracy Greece and we live in the greatest country in the world, we have an obligation to make sure that we continue this fight… the work goes on, the hope endures, and the dream of returning to Kerynia will never die.”

NYS Assemblyman Michael Tannousis noted that his parents are from Cyprus and were refugees, “my mother is from Kerynia, my father from the invaded part of Lefkosia, so this is an issue obviously near and dear to my heart.”

“I was fortunate back in April to visit Cyprus and we met with the President of Cyprus and various government officials trying to strategize, to see how we could benefit Cyprus, to see what Cyprus needs to go forward, and the overarching theme is the invasion and the injustice that has occurred, one constant I heard from the officials was how strong the Cypriot and Greek lobby is here in the U.S. and it’s not by accident and it has not always been this way, I know Philip mentioned that right now Cyprus and the U.S. have the best relationship they’ve ever had, yes, Philip, because of you, Philip Christopher, Kyriacos Papastylianou, Andy Comodromos, Despina Axiotakis, and many others who have worked hard to make that a reality. Politics in Cyprus does not work the same way as politics in the U.S., we need support to take forth to the elected officials.”

He also noted a great benefit to the cause is that the new president of Cyprus “studied in the U.S. and has an idea of how politics work here, to my friend visiting from Cyprus, we are here to work with you, we need the support and we need to keep pushing if we are finally going to get justice for what occurred in Cyprus in 1974.”

Consul General Firillas observed that “these are dark days for us Cypriots and you saw from the video every single person has been touched by what happened in 1974, it doesn’t matter if you were born 10 years later, your parents carry it with them, your grandparents, your grandmothers were dressed in black forever, the color black was dominant when I was growing up in Cyprus… among us are some veterans of 1974, people who gave everything, lost their brothers in arms and only today, 40, 45 years later they’re in a position to confront those experiences, write about them, talk about them, evaluate them, and I think that’s something these days carry for us all, it is very important to delve into our own personal, individual introspection, try to figure out how that tragedy fits into our identities, into our futures, into the way we see ourselves as part of our community. In other words, I’m telling you that it’s very important to know your history. We hear a lot of words that talk about treason, backstabbing, about different interests, it’s very important to understand those, and their place in our broader Greek history, that pathos that many people were occupied with which blinded them to certain realities to the true dangers, to the real enemies, this brings me to my last point, we’re Cypriots and here we have several officers of the National Guard men that I know personally, I know their backgrounds and their dedication, the Republic of Cyprus is the first and the last line of defense for the Greeks of Cyprus, we need to bolster it, we need to strengthen it, we need to preserve it at all costs, without the Republic of Cyprus, we will not be in Cyprus much longer, we see this every single day with the kind of challenges we experience again I’m pointing to our military officers here, they know what I’m talking about, our ambassadors here know exactly what I’m talking about, we need to fight for inches of land that Ankara is starting to alter in order to gain one more meter, 10 more feet, establish another flag, another outpost, we’re under pressure, I think the leadership here knows it, the leadership here is dedicated, you are dedicated to supporting us and as we approach the 50-year mark we really need to step up our efforts in trying to finally get some sort of clarity and resolution to Cyprus, liberating Cyprus.”

Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou quoted from a poem by Yiannis Ritsos about the invasion which highlighted that all Hellenism suffers as Cyprus suffers, and noted that the only thing we can do is continue to fight for justice and for a solution to the Cyprus issue. Papageorgiou also noted that discord holds us back and only when we are united can we achieve what we want to do.

Chief of the Cyprus National Guard Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis said how honored he was to participate in the event but felt the responsibility of his position and expressed his great respect for the Omogenia and all its efforts for Cyprus. “We have a scared duty, a supreme obligation, a historic responsibility to the future generations of Greece and Cyprus to continue to fight for justice,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Zervakis noted that “the Cypriot-American community serves as an invaluable bridge between the two nations” and expressed his appreciation for the community’s “tireless dedication to informing American society about the plight of our island and our efforts to bring an end to its illegal division and Turkish military occupation.”

“Your efforts have crucially contributed to the further strengthening of the excellent relations today between Cyprus and the United States, our relations have never been stronger… we are encouraged by the strong bilateral effort supporting through tangible ways further fostering this strategic partnership facing common challenges to our peace and security,” he said.

The commemoration also included a photo exhibit supported by the Cyprus Press and Information Office which featured images from the 1974 invasion.