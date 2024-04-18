The 3rd Nikos Mouyiaris Memorial Lecture to Be Rescheduled for Fall of 2024

Events

The 3rd Nikos Mouyiaris Memorial Lecture with U.S. Congressman John Sarbanes at Rutgers University in New Jersey will be rescheduled for the fall of 2024. Photo: Courtesy of the Modern Greek Studies Program

WASHINGTON, DC – The 3rd Nikos Mouyiaris Memorial Lecture which had been scheduled for April 20 at Rutgers University in New Jersey will be rescheduled for the fall of 2024 as the organizers received a call from U.S. Congressman John Sarbanes’ office that he would not be able to give the lecture due to his duties in the House of Representatives.

Panos G. Georgopoulos and Thomas V. Papathomas, Members of the Funding and Events Committee of the Modern Greek Studies Program released a statement via email: “We received a call from Rep. Sarbanes’ office that the Congressman, unexpectedly, needs to stay in Washington, DC, because critical issues are expected to be put to vote in the House of Representatives over the weekend. Thus, the 3rd Nikos Mouyiaris Memorial Lecture has to be rescheduled for the fall of 2024.”

“The reason that we are not scheduling it in the immediate future is that the event will interfere with Holy Week and Pascha if done before May 5,” the statement continued. “If done after May 5, it will interfere with students’ Final Exams (May 2-8). We do want to engage the young people; after all, one of the Modern Greek Studies Program’s goals, espoused strongly by Nikos Mouyiaris, is to educate and engage the young people in the community.”

“We will reschedule the event at a convenient time for the community and for the students. Please inform your colleagues about this development. We will keep you posted,” the statement concluded.