The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

Dedicated to the Artists of Movement, this year’s 30th anniversary Kalamata Dance Festival will take place from July 12 to July 21, featuring a total of 19 productions: 10 Greek and nine international companies. The Hessisches Staatsballett is coming to Greece for the first time to present two hugely successful creations: ‘Midnight Raga’ by renowned German choreographer Marco Goecke and ‘I’m Afraid to Forget Your Smile’ by Dutch siblings Imre and Marne van Opstal, leading dancers from the Nederlands Dans Theater who have evolved into highly sought-after choreographers in recent years. Following these will be the latest Hip Hop dance production, ‘Until We Sleep,’ by the most influential artist in contemporary dance, Botis Seva, and the much-anticipated presentation of ‘Full Moon,’ the announced final work from legendary, multi-talented artist Josef Nadj, set to premiere at the Montpellier Dance Festival in June 2024, and featuring seven dancers along with Nadj himself. This year’s festival will also showcase Patricia Apergi’s ‘The House of Trouble’ and Yoann Bourgeois’ ‘Approach 17.’ ‘Opening,’ a visual poem inspired by Philip Glass’ composition ‘Opening’ from Glassworks, explores the alternation between the climax and fall of a dancer on a staircase leading nowhere, seeking the “fleeting point of suspension.”

The Kalamata Dance Festival began in 1995 and is historically linked with the blossoming of contemporary dance in Greece, bringing top Greek and international choreographers who have made a global mark on contemporary dance to the city of Kalamata. The institution, consistently supported by the Hellenic Ministry of Culture, owes its birth and early steps to the historic actions of the Municipal Enterprise for Cultural Development of Kalamata (DEPAK) and has been associated with Vicky Marangopoulou, its artistic director for 21 years, Katerina Kasioumi, who continued the artistic direction for another two years, as well as the Municipality of Kalamata, the ‘Pharis’ Kalamata Municipality Beneficiary Organization, and the Region of Peloponnese.

The institution was created not only to culturally enrich the city of Kalamata, but also to inspire the broader public, fostering future generations of dancers and audiences to ensure its sustainability. Hence, the 30th Kalamata Dance Festival is dedicated to the Artists of Movement, the dance artists who work with their bodies daily, confronting their limitations and exploring their inexhaustible and mysterious potential, to all who choose the challenging path of the art of dance, serving one of the oldest forms of expression in the face of time and decay.

The 30th Kalamata Dance Festival is also dedicated to all children, teens, and young people, whether they are encountering dance for the first time, already dancing, or dreaming of stepping onto the stage one day.

The program for this year’s festival was created in this very light through the collaboration of its Artistic Director Linda Kapetanea and Kalamata Mayor Athanasios P. Vasilopoulos with Minister of Culture Lina G. Mendoni, Regional Governor of the Peloponnese Dimitrios Ptochos, ‘Pharis’ Kalamata Municipality Beneficiary Organization President Sotiris Kritsotakis, and the members of the ‘Pharis’ Board of Directors.

The Festival’s main artistic program will take place from July 12-21, while the educational program will run from July 5-21. This year’s events include performances at the Main Stage and the Black Box Alternative Stage of the Kalamata Dance Megaron, in public spaces in Kalamata and other cities of the Peloponnese region such as Tripoli, Pylos, and Nafplio, along with side events, activities, and collaborations with other institutions and cultural organizations. This year’s Festival comprises a total of 19 productions. Of the 19 companies presenting their work, nine are from abroad and 10 from Greece. The international artists hosted at the Festival this year come from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovakia, and Mozambique. The program features dance performances that combine different genres and incorporate theatre, live music, and digital media into their narratives. From July 5-21, workshops will be held for professionals, locals, and visitors in Kalamata, and this year we will once again see the highly anticipated Art Within One event, culminating each year in a thrilling dance battle of one-minute improvisations at the Kalamata Main Square.

More detailed information, including the full program of all performances and workshops, is available online: www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.

A video trailer for the festival is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/tKs9c.

Tickets are also available online and by phone: (+30) 211 19 81 535, 10 AM-9 PM, daily.

Ticket pre-sales with cash available at the following stores:

My Daily Spot locations in Athens at Syntagma, 25 Mitropoleos Street; Kolonaki, 14 Tsakalof Street; The Mall Athens, Level 0; Golden Hall, Ground Floor; and Doukissis Plakentias Metro Station; weekdays and weekends, 8 AM-11:30 PM.

