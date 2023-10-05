x

October 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

The 2nd Toronto Economic Forum & THI Canada Fundraising Dinner, October 23

October 5, 2023
By The National Herald
TEF and THI Canada Dinner
The 2nd Toronto Economic Forum and The Hellenic Initiative Canada Fundraising Dinner will be held on October 23. Photo: THI Canada

TORONTO, ON – The Toronto Economic Forum (TEF) on October 3 announced the forthcoming 2nd Toronto Economic Forum, which is set to be a significant and impactful event on Monday, October 23, 8 AM-5:30 PM, at Omni King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto. The primary objective of TEF is to foster economic cooperation between Canada and Greece by illuminating investment opportunities in both nations and providing a platform for political and business leaders to connect and engage in meaningful and productive discourse.

Last year’s inaugural forum achieved notable success, and this year’s event includes an impressive lineup of speakers and discussions. The conference agenda is available online: https://delphitoronto.com/agenda-2023/.

Following the TEF, The Hellenic Initiative Canada (THI Canada) will host the THI Canada Fundraising Dinner. This evening event offers an opportunity to interact with the speakers and participants from the forum while also contributing to important charitable causes. The Dinner will take place 6:30-11 PM at the Arcadian Court, Simpson Tower Building in Toronto.

This year’s dinner will honor the memory and legacy of Marianna Vardinogiannis by supporting the ELPIDA Foundation and will raise funds for the THI Canada Scholarships for Greek students wishing to study in Canada.

George Soleas, CEO of LCBO, will be the keynote speaker at the THI Canada Fundraising Dinner. His insights and expertise, particularly in discussions about the global journey of Greek wine, will undoubtedly enrich the event, creating a unique and inspiring atmosphere for all attendees.

Reserve your seat online now for both the TEF and the THI Canada Fundraising Dinner and help support initiatives that matter: https://shorturl.at/clEGM.

About Toronto Economic Forum:

The Toronto Economic Forum (TEF) is a premier platform dedicated to fostering economic cooperation between Canada and Greece. By highlighting investment opportunities in both countries and facilitating connections among business leaders, TEF plays a vital role in advancing economic partnerships and global understanding.

About The Hellenic Initiative Canada:

The Hellenic Initiative Canada (THI Canada) was founded in 2016 as a member of the global THI with the goal of supporting vulnerable groups during the Greek financial crisis. THI Canada’s mission is to mobilize the generosity of Greek-Canadians and Philhellenes to support programs that relieve poverty by providing food and other basic necessities of life; promote health by providing medical services; and to advance education and skills training.

Learn more about THI Canada online: www.thehellenicinitiative.ca.

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

