The 29th Kalamata International Dance Festival Concluded July 23

KALAMATA – With the performance of Carcaça by the multiple award-winning Portuguese choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira’s group, accompanied by live music, the 29th Kalamata International Dance Festival, under the artistic direction of Linda Kapetanea, concluded on July 23. They were preceded on the Main Stage, on July 14 and 15 by a transcendental opening with the dance group Tao Dance Theater from China who presented the European premiere performance of 11. On July 16, the award-winning work for the whole family The Others by Slovakian Anton Lachky was performed, while on July 18 the Canadians Out Innerspace Dance Theater & Film Society came to Greece for the first time with the innovative, inventive work Bygones to lift the preconceptions around what we can expect from modern dance.

Entitled (Re)Turn to the Body, the 29th Kalamata International Dance Festival took place from July 14-23 hosting choreographers, dancers, and teachers from 10 countries on four continents, Asia, Europe, America, and Africa. Contemporary dance, from all over the world, was represented through a total of 17 productions, nine groups from Greece and seven from abroad. In particular, 95 artists, 17 dance groups, 27 volunteers, 74 dance students in professional seminars, 68 children in the dance workshop for children and teenagers, 50 participants in the workshop for parents and children, 25 people over 50 years old and 19 people with disabilities in their respective workshops gathered in Kalamata this year.

Kalamata Mayor Athanasios P. Vasilopoulos, PHARIS Kalamata Municipality Beneficiary Organization which organizes the Festival and the Artistic Director Linda Kapetanea, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Region of the Peloponnese, presented again this year a demanding program with dance performances that combined many different genres, incorporating some theater, cinema, live music, and digital media. The foreign artists who presented works this year or taught in the professional seminars of the Festival come from 10 countries, China, Canada, France, Portugal, Belgium, Slovakia, Germany, Italy, Croatia, and Mozambique. For 10 days, the city of Kalamata moved in festival rhythms with visitors and dancers moving daily between the Kalamata Ballroom (the Main Stage and the Black Box) and the Central Square.

In the Black Box of the Grand Ballroom, on July 15 and 16, the work En son lieu (In his place) by the French choreographer Christian Rizzo, starring Nicolas Fayol, caused a sensation with his body observing the genesis of dances in their natural environment. The baton was then taken by three Greek productions that impressed the audience, on July 19 Vasso Giannakopoulou who choreographed the solo Flutter by Nonda Damopoulos, on July 21 Ilias Chatzigeorgiou who presented A Bounce 4 Men, a production of the Onassis Foundation, as part of the Festival of Young Choreographers 9, and on July 22 Ioanna Paraskevopoulou and Giorgos Kotsifakis who presented the former’s choreography Mos, a production of the Onassis Foundation Stegi, in the context of the Festival of Young Choreographers 9 as well.

With free entry at 9 PM in Kalamata’s Central Square on July 15, Fárisa by Danae & Dionysios was performed and the emblematic Bolero by Andonis Foniadakis which excited the audience. On July 16, Danae & Dionysios presented another performance, this time for the whole family, entitled Napi, the Girl and the Bubble. On July 17, the work La Loba by Lamprini Gkolia was performed, followed on July 18 by Anavra by Eirini Apostolatos, on July 19 the work ‘Two’ by Sita Ostheimer, on July 20 Remembering Bodies in collaboration with the Greek National School of Dance, choreographed by Eva Georgitsopoulou, and Marianna Tzouda’s work An Unusual Eye. The lights on the Central Square went out on July 22 with Amae by Eliana Stragapede and Borna Babić, two dancers who have previously appeared at the Kalamata International Dance Festival in performances by Ultima Vez and Peeping Tom.

On July 21, the eight finalists of the long-awaited Art within One program competed in the Square. On the same day in the morning, Festival artists and students from the professional seminar program had competed in pairs on stage in two consecutive one-minute performances. The eight who were selected, faced off in the evening in the Square where the public voted for the big winner and a party on stage followed for the audience and dancers together.

As part of the Festival’s outreach program in the Peloponnese, implemented this year for the third year in collaboration with the Region of the Peloponnese, the performances Bolero by the Foniadakis group and Tzouda’s work An Unusual Eye were presented on July 16, 17, and 18 in public spaces in Sparta, Tripoli, and Nafplio. On July 13, Danae & Dionysios’ Napi, the Girl and the Bubble and Tzouda’s An Unusual Eye were presented at the Agora Waterfront in Costa Navarino as part of the Festival’s collaboration with the Captain Vassilis and Carmen Constantakopoulos Foundation.

A new parallel event of the Kalamata International Dance Festival this year was the Danceathon in co-production with the Anastasia Brouzioti’s Almalibre dance group, while in the framework of the Festival’s visual program, this year the lighting installation Shooting Stars by the artistic collective Antonello Ghezzi was presented in collaboration with the Italian Educational Institute of Athens.

The Kalamata International Dance Festival collaborated for the fourth year with the Museum of Cycladic Art in the context of the 10th children’s painting competition entitled The Human Being at the Center. All the works of children aged 4-15 from Messinia were presented at the painting exhibition organized from July 14-23 in the Foyer of the Kalamata Dance Hall, while on July 17 an art workshop for children and teenagers (4-15 years old) was held with the children created their works by forming a puzzle Human Form, which remained as an installation in the Foyer of the Kalamata Dance Palace.

More information is available online: www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.