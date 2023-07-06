The 29th Kalamata Dance Festival (Re)Turn to the Body July 14-23

Music

KALAMATA – The 29th Kalamata International Dance Festival, titled (Re)Turn to the Body, will be held July 14-23. This year’s festival will feature choreographers, dancers, and teachers from 10 countries across four continents, including Asia, Europe, America, and Africa. The evolution of contemporary dance on a global scale will be represented by a total of 17 productions; 10 from Greece and seven from abroad. Among them is the world-renowned Chinese choreographer Tao Che and the Tao Dance Theater Company, who will be presenting 11, in collaboration with the Venice Dance Biennale. Other notable performers include the Out Innerspace Dance Theatre & Film Society from Canada, who will make their first appearance in Greece, the multi-award-winning Marco da Silva Ferreira from Portugal, and many more.

The Festival is the direct result of a close collaboration between Artistic Director Linda Kapetanea and Kalamata Mayor Athanasios P. Vasilopoulos with Minister of Culture and Sports Lina G. Mendoni, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports responsible for modern culture Nikolas Giatromanolakis, Governor of the Region of Peloponnese Panagiotis E. Nikas, PHARIS Kalamata Municipality Beneficiary Organization Chairman Pantelis Drougas, and the members of the Board of Directors of PHARIS.

The Festival’s artistic program will unfold from July 14-23 and will feature performances on the Main Stage and the Black Box of the Kalamata Dance Megaron, as well as at the Kalamata Main Square, and in three cities within the Peloponnese region: Sparta, Tripoli, and Nafplion. The programme will showcase dance performances that incorporate various genres, combining theatre, live music, and digital media. The Festival will welcome foreign artists from 10 different countries including China, Canada, France, Portugal, Belgium, Slovakia, Germany, Italy, Croatia, and Mozambique, who will present their works and teach professional workshops. The Festival’s educational program, consisting of workshops and classes for professional dancers as well as select groups of the public, will take place from July 6 to July 23. This year’s productions will also include the highly anticipated Art Within One event, culminating in a powerful dance battle of one-minute performances at the Kalamata Main Square. Two new initiatives this year include the Danceathon, a contemporary dance marathon, and Shooting Stars, a lighting installation by Antonello Ghezzi.

This year’s program is titled (Re)Turn to the Body. The human body has gone through numerous transformations throughout the history of Western culture and will continue to do so in the future. Despite the vast knowledge we have about our bodies, we are still discovering and exploring new aspects of them. Our body is an integral part of who we are, and it is through our body that we experience all that life has to offer.

This year’s Festival explores the body in its unified, natural state, discussing what it means to be alive and mortal. Our focus is not on the body as a biological entity or as a cipher for abstract concepts, but rather as the actual locale of each individual’s existence, as a manifestation of life itself, along with the awe, mystery, and respect that it inspires.

Performances at the Main Stage of the Kalamata Dance Megaron

The artistic program opens on July 14 with the premiere of 11, a work by the world-renowned Tao Dance Theater, which was recently awarded the Silver Lion at the 2023 Venice Biennale for their overall body of work. Tao Dance Theater was founded in Beijing by Tao Ye, Duan Ni and Wang Hao, and they are one of very few Chinese contemporary dance companies whose work is showcased outside of China, with commissions from major cultural institutions in London, New York, Sydney, and Paris.

The work 11 is presented in collaboration with the Venice Dance Biennale and it serves as the 11th installment in choreographer Tao Ye’s world-renowned Numerical Series. Next up, on July 16, is the award-winning and world-touring work The Others by Slovakian artist Anton Lachky. Suitable for all ages, this performance follows the lives of four people living in a strangely isolated world. A living hell made out of plastic, entirely devoid of other living beings, and surrounded by impenetrable, translucent screens. To keep boredom in check, our protagonists spend their days dancing. The Others premiered at Charleloi Danse in May 2021 and has already been performed 55 times. The world tour is scheduled for a total of 100 dates across 10 countries until next season. The performance has received the 2022 Maeterlinck Prize for Best Dance Piece, the Award of Belgium’s Minister of Education, and the Coup de Foudre de la Presse Award.

On July 18, Canada’s Out Innerspace Dance Theater & Film Society will make their first appearance in Greece with their latest project, Bygones. Known for their innovative yet accessible works, David Raymond and Tiffany Tregarthen of Out Innerspace push beyond traditional aesthetics and forms with unreserved ingenuity. Through research and experimentation, they celebrate the importance of challenging the preconceptions of what can be expected, experienced and expounded in contemporary dance. Bygones, their latest work, explores the pact between creation and destruction and the nexus of form and formlessness. A physical lawlessness teases materiality, overthrows logic and unleashes new attempts. Change is the problem and the solution; earning transformation and the ability to reconnect.

The Main Stage program concludes on July 22 and 23 with the company of Portuguese artist Marco da Silva Ferreira and their famous work CARCAÇA. In CARCAÇA, Marco da Silva Ferreira uses dance as a tool to research communities, the construction of collective identity, memory, and the concept of cultural crystallization. The choreography, which initially starts with jumping footwork as an agitator and accelerator, progressively leads a vibrant, rebellious and carnivalesque body towards resilience and togetherness. A cast of 10 performers form a collective, researching their collective identity in a physical, intuitive and unpretentious flow of the body, dance and cultural construction. They start from familiar footwork, coming from clubbing, balls, cypher battles and the studio to approach standardized and immutable folk dances related to their heritage. The steps, complex but made with simple sneakers, will bring not only the sound to the stage, but also the exchanges between kinetic, thermal, and light energy.

More information is available online: www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.

