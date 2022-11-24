The 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum on December 9 in NYC

General News

NEW YORK – The 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, entitled ‘Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum,’ will be held as an in-person event on Friday, December 9, 8 AM-6 PM at the Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in New York City.

Registration is complimentary: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2022/signup.html.

The Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum is an International Summit about Greece hosted in New York, organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, Athens Stock Exchange, and major global investment banks. It is organized under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and is the longest running investment forum about Greece abroad, engaged in a systematic effort to promote Greece as a business and investment destination to a global audience.

Keynote Speakers include Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis via webcast, Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras on Government Economic Policy & Objectives, Minister of Environment & Energy Konstantinos Skrekas, U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt, among others.

More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3AAKz9J.

The Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award Dinner, the Forum’s Closing event will be held at the Harvard Club, 35 West 44th Street in Manhattan, 7-10 PM. Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou will give the welcoming remarks while U.S. Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson will give the keynote address. This year’s Hellenic Leadership Award honoree is EY Greece Managing Partner Panos Papazoglou who will be introduced by Alpha Bank CEO Vassilios Psaltis.

More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3ABTTdm.