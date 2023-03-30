The 21st SIS World Congress on Breast Cancer & Breast Healthcare May 3-6     

Events

NEW YORK – The Senologic International Society (SIS) has commissioned Professor Lydia Ioannidou-Mouzaka, the President of the Hellenic Senologic Society, to organize the 21st SIS World Congress on Breast Cancer and Breast Healthcare. The event will take place from May 3-6 at the International Conference Center of the Rodos Palace Hotel in Rhodes.

The conference is held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The purpose of the Congress is to bring together renowned scientists from around the world to analyze the major issues and challenges in the field of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and to share new practices for protecting breast health.

This scientific event is significant for the global scientific community and is expected to draw approximately 2,000 attendees from around the world who specialize in breast cancer and breast health. Hosting the conference in Greece will bring many benefits, including scientific, social, economic, tourism, and cultural advantages.

The Congress’s core framework will be the Scientific Program, which was developed by a dedicated Scientific Committee.

The 21st SIS World Congress in Rhodes aims to help attending delegates and participants advance their knowledge and navigate the complex world of today’s most effective initiatives and best practices across the full spectrum of breast cancer and breast healthcare.

For more information, please visit https://21sisbreastcongress.com/index.

The SIS was founded in 1976 in Strasbourg, France. Today, it is a unique worldwide federation of over a hundred learned or scientific societies, associations, and groups, located on five continents, with a priority mission to improve breast health by constantly putting the patient at the center of its concerns. The society is focused on innovation, transdisciplinarity, and the contribution of digital technology.

It is worth noting that senology refers to the branch of pathology that deals with breast disorders.