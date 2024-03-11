x

March 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Culture

The 21st San Francisco Greek Film Festival March 16-23, Lineup Announced

March 11, 2024
By The National Herald
SFGFF24 TWEETER
The 2024 San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) takes place March 16-23, poster designed by Apollon Bollas. Photo: SFGFF

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – This year’s San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) will take place March 16-23. The 21st edition of the Festival presents eight days of in-person screenings at Delancey Screening Room in San Francisco, and a program of online screenings to allow for viewing at home, within a certain geographic region. A total of 41 films will be screened, eight narrative features, nine documentaries, and 24 shorts. Films in Greek and other foreign languages will be presented with English subtitles.

With over two decades of continuous events, SFGFF started in 2004, when a dedicated group of Greek-Americans combined their love for their home country of Greece and appreciation for cinema, to create an event that would present the works of contemporary Greek and Cypriot creators to San Francisco Bay Area audiences.

Filmmakers and talent from select films are expected to attend the Festival to talk about their work with audiences. These details will be announced soon.

The 2024 SFGFF online program includes many of the in-person programs, and additional films that will be available only online. At-home viewing will be available within a specific Northern California region including most of the greater Bay Area.

Tickets and any other additional details are available online: https://grfilm.com/2024-festival/.

All in-person program details and tickets are available now; the online film program will be added soon.

Among the feature films on the in-person program are Behind the Haystacks, Professional Sleepwalker, Minore, The Summer with Carmen, Capetan Michalis, Iman, Fonissa (The Murderess), and The Promotion.

Started in 2004, the SFGFF is the first and longest-running Greek film festival in the U.S. SFGFF is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and promoting the best film work by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world. With screenings of new, innovative, and highly acclaimed films and different events around the annual film Festival week, the SFGFF seeks to inspire, engage, and entertain its diverse audience. Throughout its history, the Festival has also featured screenings of classic films. Through the powerful medium of film, the Festival sustains, elevates and promotes Greek culture, history and language in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. The SFGFF has showcased some of the most highly regarded Greek/Cypriot films produced over the past 20 years. Since its founding, the film festival has showcased nearly 350 movies, hosted nearly 60 filmmakers as guests, and inspired, engaged and entertained over 9,000 attendees from San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

More information is available online: https://grfilm.com and https://www.facebook.com/SFGreekFilmFest.

RELATED

Community
MOA Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 Supports Ronald McDonald House

BAYSIDE, NY – Maids of Athena (MOA) Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 sponsored a fundraiser at Hellenic Aesthetic in Astoria on March 2.

General News
Metropolis of Chicago Mourns Fr. Nicholas Nikokavouras
General News
Chrysovalantou Monastery Abbot, Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, Dies in Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

5 People Found Dead at a Honolulu Home in an Apparent Murder-Suicide, Police Say

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police said Sunday they were investigating what appears to be the murder-suicide of a family, including three children, at a Manoa home.

CHICAGO - The Metropolis of Chicago announced the recent.

BOSTON – His Grace Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia Abbot of the St.

Former U.N.

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.