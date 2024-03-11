The 21st San Francisco Greek Film Festival March 16-23, Lineup Announced

Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – This year’s San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) will take place March 16-23. The 21st edition of the Festival presents eight days of in-person screenings at Delancey Screening Room in San Francisco, and a program of online screenings to allow for viewing at home, within a certain geographic region. A total of 41 films will be screened, eight narrative features, nine documentaries, and 24 shorts. Films in Greek and other foreign languages will be presented with English subtitles.

With over two decades of continuous events, SFGFF started in 2004, when a dedicated group of Greek-Americans combined their love for their home country of Greece and appreciation for cinema, to create an event that would present the works of contemporary Greek and Cypriot creators to San Francisco Bay Area audiences.

Filmmakers and talent from select films are expected to attend the Festival to talk about their work with audiences. These details will be announced soon.

The 2024 SFGFF online program includes many of the in-person programs, and additional films that will be available only online. At-home viewing will be available within a specific Northern California region including most of the greater Bay Area.

Tickets and any other additional details are available online: https://grfilm.com/2024-festival/.

All in-person program details and tickets are available now; the online film program will be added soon.

Among the feature films on the in-person program are Behind the Haystacks, Professional Sleepwalker, Minore, The Summer with Carmen, Capetan Michalis, Iman, Fonissa (The Murderess), and The Promotion.

Started in 2004, the SFGFF is the first and longest-running Greek film festival in the U.S. SFGFF is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and promoting the best film work by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world. With screenings of new, innovative, and highly acclaimed films and different events around the annual film Festival week, the SFGFF seeks to inspire, engage, and entertain its diverse audience. Throughout its history, the Festival has also featured screenings of classic films. Through the powerful medium of film, the Festival sustains, elevates and promotes Greek culture, history and language in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. The SFGFF has showcased some of the most highly regarded Greek/Cypriot films produced over the past 20 years. Since its founding, the film festival has showcased nearly 350 movies, hosted nearly 60 filmmakers as guests, and inspired, engaged and entertained over 9,000 attendees from San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

More information is available online: https://grfilm.com and https://www.facebook.com/SFGreekFilmFest.