The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Parade Takes Place May 7

The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in the historic Greektown district in downtown Detroit takes place on Sunday, May 7. Photo: Evans Tasiopoulos
DETROIT – The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in the historic Greektown district in downtown Detroit takes place on Sunday, May 7, 3 PM. The parade is a celebratory, family-friendly, and community-oriented way to preserve and promote the proud Hellenic heritage of the community in Detroit, Windsor, and Southeast Michigan. Featuring more than 60 groups, including church and student organizations, traditional dance groups, Evzones, church and community leaders, and more.
The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade also helps support the Hellenic Museum of Michigan through community grants and awards, school and collegiate outreach, and fundraising.
Parade Sunday begins with the Doxology service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 707 East Lafayette Street in Detroit, at 12 PM with His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas presiding.
At 1:30 PM, a reception will be held with dignitaries, a dance performance, and press preview at the Atheneum Suite Hotel, 1000 Brush Street.
At 3 PM, the Parade begins from Campus Martius Park, travels up Monroe Street and through historic Greektown, then concludes at the Greektown Hotel. Dignitaries include Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Consul General of Greece in Chicago Emmanuel Koubarakis.
A post-parade ceremony with dance performances and a street festival will also be held.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In