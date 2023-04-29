The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Parade Takes Place May 7

General News

The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in the historic Greektown district in downtown Detroit takes place on Sunday, May 7. Photo: Evans Tasiopoulos

DETROIT – The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in the historic Greektown district in downtown Detroit takes place on Sunday, May 7, 3 PM. The parade is a celebratory, family-friendly, and community-oriented way to preserve and promote the proud Hellenic heritage of the community in Detroit, Windsor, and Southeast Michigan. Featuring more than 60 groups, including church and student organizations, traditional dance groups, Evzones, church and community leaders, and more.

The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade also helps support the Hellenic Museum of Michigan through community grants and awards, school and collegiate outreach, and fundraising.

Parade Sunday begins with the Doxology service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 707 East Lafayette Street in Detroit, at 12 PM with His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas presiding.

At 1:30 PM, a reception will be held with dignitaries, a dance performance, and press preview at the Atheneum Suite Hotel, 1000 Brush Street.

At 3 PM, the Parade begins from Campus Martius Park, travels up Monroe Street and through historic Greektown, then concludes at the Greektown Hotel. Dignitaries include Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Consul General of Greece in Chicago Emmanuel Koubarakis.

A post-parade ceremony with dance performances and a street festival will also be held.

More information is available online: https://www.greekparades.com.

To learn more about the Hellenic Museum of Michigan, visit: https://www.hellenicmi.org.