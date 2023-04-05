x

April 5, 2023

The 20th San Francisco Greek Film Festival to Be Held April 22-30

April 5, 2023
By The National Herald
SFGFF April 22-30
The 20th San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) will take place April 22-30. Photo: SFGFF

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) announced its programs for the 2023 event, which will take place April 22-30. The 20th edition of the Festival will present nine days of in-person screenings at Delancey Screening Room in San Francisco, and a separate program of online screenings to allow for viewing at home. A total 46 films will be screened, 14 features and 14 shorts in person, plus a different selection of nine features and nine shorts virtually.

With this year’s event, SFGFF marks its 20th anniversary, still building on the work that started in 2004, when a dedicated group of Greek-Americans combined their love for their home country of Greece and appreciation for cinema to create an event that would present the works of contemporary Greek and Cypriot creators to San Francisco Bay Area audiences.

Tickets and additional details available online: https://grfilm.com/.

Among the films to be screened in person is Broadway, directed by Christos Massalas, a drama about dancers and thieves in modern-day Athens. The film is for mature audiences. The trailer is available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/40GHlwv.

Also on the program, Karagiozis: The Movie, directed by Akis Karas and Aikaterini Papageorgiou, the first CGI animation movie produced and created in Greece, to be screened on Sunday, April 23, 2 PM, for general audiences. Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KA49rQ.

Started in 2004, the SFGFF is the first and longest-running Greek film festival in the U.S. SFGFF is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and promoting the best film work by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world. With screenings of new, innovative, and highly acclaimed films and different events around the annual film Festival week, the SFGFF seeks to inspire, engage, and entertain its diverse audience. Throughout its history, the Festival has also featured screenings of classic films. Through the powerful medium of film, the Festival sustains, elevates and promotes Greek culture, history and language in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. The SFGFF has showcased some of the most highly regarded Greek/Cypriot films produced over the past 19 years. Since its founding, the film festival has showcased nearly 350 movies, hosted nearly 60 filmmakers as guests, and inspired, engaged and entertained over 9,000 attendees from San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

