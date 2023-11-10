x

November 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC ºF

ATHENS ºF

Music

The 2024 Grammy Award Nominations Are about to Arrive. Here’s what to Know

November 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Music-2023 Grammy Nominations
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LOS ANGELES — Buckle up, music lovers! The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will arrive Friday.

Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel at 8 a.m. Pacific/11 a.m. Eastern.

A host of talent is on deck to announce the nominees, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Samara Joy and Muni Long.

Only recordings released between Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 15, 2023, are eligible, so don’t expect to see album nominations for the Rolling Stones, Bad Bunny, or Drake. (But Drake’s 2022 album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss”? That’s on the table.) And much to the chagrin of fans of Michelle Williams’ reading of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me,” the actor will not be eligible in the best audio book, narration and storytelling recording category this cycle.

The 2024 awards will feature a few changes, including one that inspired a lot of online chatter over the summer: “Only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honor, a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music.

Afterward, Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason jr. told The Associated Press: “AI, or music that contains AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period.”

He continued: “What’s not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion.”

There are also three new categories: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.

Two existing categories have been moved to the general field, which means that all Grammy voters can participate in selecting the winners: producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical, the latter of which was first introduced this past year.

Previously, the general categories were made up solely of the “Big Four” awards: best new artist, as well as album, record, and song of the year.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

 

RELATED

Cinema
After Callas Role, Bellucci Honored at Thessaloniki Film Festival

THESSALONIKI - Acclaimed actress Monica Bellucci, celebrated for her portrayal of late Greek opera star Maria Callas was given an honorary Golden Alexander award at the 64th Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

Music
As a DJ, Village Priest in Portugal Cues up Faith and Electronic Dance Music for Global Youth
Culture
What’s Streaming Now: Chris Stapleton, Call of Duty, ‘The Killer,’ Tim Allen’s Santa Return

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.