The 2023 Greek Independence Day Parade Lineup Released

FILE - The Greek Independence Parade on the 5th Avenue in New York, June 5, 2022. (Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York released the lineup for the 2023 Greek Independence Day Parade, Commemorating the 202nd Anniversary of Greek Independence 1821-2023, on Sunday, April 30, with Step-off at 1:30 PM.

2023 Parade Grand Marshal: George M. Logothetis

Parade Chairman: Philip Christopher

Honorary Marshals: 77WABC Radio John Catsimatidis, Ernie Anastos, Ambassador George J. Tsunis

Parade Co-Chairmen: Nicholas Bardis, Demetris A. Gonias, Nomiki Kastanas, Demos Siokis

Parade Executive Director: Georgea Kontzamanis

Parade Announcers: Demetris A. Filios, Despina Afentouli, Avgi Atmatzidou, and Yiannis Stroumbakis

ORDER OF PARADE BATTALIONS

HONORARY BATTALION

63rd Street, Fifth to Madison Avenue

NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT MOUNTED COLOR GUARD

FEDERATION OF HELLENIC SOCIETIES OF GREATER NY PARADE COMMITTEE REPRESENTATIVES OF THE GOVERNMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVES OF THE REPUBLIC OF GREECE AND THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS HONORED GUESTS AND OFFICIALS

NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT CEREMONIAL BAND

NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT – SAINT PAUL’S SOCIETY

THE ST. ANDREW EASTERN ORTHODOX LAW ENFORCEMENT FEDERATION

NEW YORK CITY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION HELLENIC SOCIETY

FIRE DEPARTMENT OF NEW YORK HELLENIC SOCIETY

NEW YORK CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, NY OFFICE

COLOR GUARD – BANNER OF THE FEDERATION AND THE GREEK AND AMERICAN FLAGS

KALAVRYTAN, 1821

LAVARON OF ’21 – KALAVRYTAN FRATERNITY

LAVARON OF KALAMATA SOCIETY “SAINT APOSTOLE” LAVARON OF MANI SOCIETY

LAVARON GEROS TOU MOREA

LAVARA EXODOS MESOLOGIOU, AETOLOAKARNANES & D.O.R.S. LAVARON CRETAN ASSOCIATION “OMONOIA”

LAVARON PONTION SOCIETY

LAVARON RIGAS FERAIOS

ACROPOLIS FLAG CARRIED BY ARISTA STUDENTS OF THE HELLENIC COMMUNITIES

PRESIDENTIAL GUARD OF THE HELLENIC REPUBLIC – EVZONES

2023 PARADE GRAND MARSHALL GEORGE M. LOGOTHETIS

BATTALION TO LINE UP 63rd Street, Madison to Park Avenues

Band #1 – Boy Scout Troop 236

1) FLOAT # 1 – MISS GREEK INDEPENDENCE

2) THE ARCHDIOCESAN CATHEDRAL OF THE HOLY TRINITY

THE CATHEDRAL SCHOOL

BASIL ACADEMY

3) NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH AND NATIONAL SHRINE AT THE WORLD TRADE CENTER

4) HELLENIC AMERICAN NEIGHBORHOOD ACTION COMMITTEE – HANAC

5) LAOGRAFIKOS OMILOS AMERIKIS- GREEK AMERICAN FOLKLORE SOCIETY

6) ELECTED OFFICIALS FROM NEW YORK CITY AND STATE

7) FLOAT #2 – WABC & CATSIMATIDIS FAMILY

8) HELLENIC MEDICAL SOCIETY

HELLENIC LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

9) FLOAT # 3- CYPRUS

Pan-Cyprian Band

CYPRUS FEDERATION OF AMERICA

PANCYPRIAN ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, DIVISIONS: ATHLETIC, YOUTH ATHLETIC (ELEFTHERIA), WOMEN ’ S ISSUES NETWORK, DANCE, CHOIR, ASGATA ASSOCIATION “ CYPRUS”, CYPRUS YOUTH COMMITTEE AMERICA (CYCA), LAMPOUSA CYPRIOT-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION, ENOSIS LEFKARITON IN AMERICA, NJ CYPRIOT ASSOCIATION SALAMIS, KALAVASOS FRATERNITY, PANPAPHIAN ASSOCIATION, LEFKARITON, NEPOMAK USA YOUTH DIVISION, UNITED CYPRIANS OF AMERICA

10) HELLENIC COMMUNITY OF GREATER MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA

11) CALAVRYTAN FRATERNITY

12) FLOAT #4 – ALMA BANK

Band #2 – Emerson High School Band

13) FLOAT # 5– DEMETRIOS CATHEDRAL, ASTORIA

G.O.C. ST DEMETRIOS CATHEDRAL OF ASTORIA & STS CATHERINE & GEORGE CLERGY, BOARD OF TRUSTEES, DAY SCHOOL, HIGH SCHOOL, AFTERNOON SCHOOL, PHILOPTOCHOS, G.O.Y.A., BOY & GIRL SCOUTS

14) ATLANTIC BANK

15) PAN ARCADIAN FEDERATION OF AMERICA, EASTERN DISTRICT

Band # 3 Park Ridge High School Band

“ GEROS TOU MORIA ”, EPARXIA KYNOURIAS, GREEK MUTUAL SOCIETY ATHENA

16) FLOAT # 6 – AHEPA

AHEPA EMPIRE STATE DISTRICT 6, NJ DISTRICT 5, YANKEE DISTRICT 7 DAUGHTERS OF PENELOPE, SONS OF PERICLES AND MAIDS OF ATHENA

17) NATIONAL HELLENIC STUDENT ASSOCIATION (NHSA) OF NORTH AMERICA

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY, ARTEMIS HELLENIC CLUB OF HUNTER COLLEGE, ADELPHI UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY, NYU HELLENIC HERITAGE ASSOCIATION, IKAROS HELLENIC ORTHODOX CLUB OF QUEENS COLLEGE, BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY HELLENIC CULTURAL SOCIETY, ST. JOHN ’ S UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY, GREEK AND CYPRIOT STUDENT ASSOCIATION AT STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, INTERCOLLEGIATE HELLENIC SOCIETY OF AMERICA

18) FLOAT #7 – FEDERATION OF STEREA HELLAS

Band#4- St. Joseph ’ s by the Sea High School Marching Band

FEDERATION OF STEREA HELLAS OF U.S.A. & CANADA

NAFPAKTIAN BROTHERHOOD, DAUGHTERS ROUMELIS, ST. DEMETRIOS BROTHERHOOD, PLATANOS SOCIETY, VELOUHIO OF ATLANTA, AETOLPOAKARNANIAN MUTUAL, AGRINION SOCIETY, ANALYPSIS SOCIETY, ATHANASIOS DIAKOS, DIPLATANOS SOCIETY, GALAXIDI SOCIETY, KATAFIGION SOCIETY, KARPENISI SOCIETY, PERISTA SOCIETY, THERMOPYLES SOCIETY, BENEVOLENT SOCIETY OF ELEFTHERIANI, ENOSIS EVRYTANON AMERIKIS TO KARPENISI, SYLLOGOS EVRYTANON AMERIKIS-PANAGIA I PROUSSIOTISA

19) ZOODOHOS PEGHE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, BRONX, NY GREEK AMERICAN INSTITUTE

20) FLOAT # 8- UNITED CHIOS SOCIETIES

Band#5 – Yonkers Military Band

CHIAN FEDERATION

PAN CHIAKI SOCIETY, INC. “ KORAIS ”

UNITED CHIOS SOCIETIES OF AMERICA & CANADA

UNIVERSITY OF THE AEGEAN, SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, DEPT OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

21) CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY

22) MARKELLA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH AND SCHOOL OF WANTAGH, NY

23) HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF NEW ROCHELLE, NY

24) FLOAT # 9 – CRETAN SOCIETIES OF NY & NJ

UNITED CULTURAL & EDUCATION COMMITTEE OF NY & NJ CRETANS

CRETAN ASSOCIATION “ OMONOIA ” , CRETAN WOMEN ’ S ASSOCIATED “ PASIFAE”

LAVRYS CRETAN YOUTH ORGANIZATION OF NEW YORK, SYLLOGOS KRETON-MINOS, CRETAN SISTERHOOD OF BROOKLYN, CRETAN BROTHERHOOD OF BROOKLYN

KAZANTZAKIS YOUTH, PHILOXENIA OF STATEN ISLAND, DICTAMOS OF WESTCHESTER

THE WHITE MOUNTAINS & ARKADI OF NJ, EROTOKRITOS & ARETOYSA OF LONG ISLAND

25) GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ST. DEMETRIOS, MERRICK, NY

26) SAINT SPYRIDON GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY

27) FLOAT # 10 – KNIGHTS OF VARTAN NATIONAL ARMENIAN FRATERNAL ORGANIZATION

28) FLOAT # 11 – KASTORIAN SOCIETY

BAND #6 – John Duke Band

SOCIETY OF KASTORIANS “ OMONOIA ” , PHILOPTOCHOS KASTORIA, YOUTH KASTORIA, PAN MACEDONIAN ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, PAN-MACEDONIAN STUDY CENTER, HELLENIC AMERICAN LIBRARY ELIAS NEOFYTIDES, MACEDONIAN TV, PAN MACEDONIAN NY & NJ DISTRICT, ARISTOTLE UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI, GROUP OF CIVIL ENGINEERS, THESSALONIKI, KASTORIA, MAVROVON, ALIAKMON, HALKIDIKI, DRAMA, GIANNITSA, KAVALA, KILKIS, KOZANI, KORISOS, LITOHORO, LITOHORIANS BROTHERHOOD “ OLYMPOS,” KOSTARAZION, OINOE, THASSOS, ALEXANDER THE GREAT, KATERINI, NAOUSA

29) NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, NEWBURGH, NY

30) FLOAT #12 – PAN-ICARIAN PAN-ICARIAN BROTHERHOOD OF AMERICA

31) FEDERATION OF DODECANESE SOCIETIES OF USA AND THE YOUTH

NISYRIAN SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

RHODES, KOS, KALYMNOS, KARPATHOS, KASOS, SYMI, NISYROS, LEROS, ASTYPALEA, KASTELLORIZO, TILOS, PROGRESS SOCIETY OF TILOS, HALKI, PATMOS, LIPSI, XANTHOS O FILIKOS PATMOS ASSOCIATION

32) FLOAT # 13 – ST. ELEFTHERIOS OF NYC SAINT ELEFTHERIOS CHURCH OF NEW YORK CITY

33) PANELIAKOS SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

34) FLOAT #14 – FEDERATION OF LACONIAN SOCIETIES

Band #7- Bloomfield Civic Band

FEDERATION OF ASSOCIATED LACONIAN SOCIETIES

NEW YORK SOCIETY “ VRYSEON ANAVRYTIS” , ARCHODIKO SOCIETY, SOCIETY ARNIOTON “ ST ATHANASIOS” , DAFNIOTON SOCIETY “ SAINT GEORGE ”, GYTHION ASSOCIATION OF UNITED STATES, Inc, KOUTOUMOU SOCIETY OF AMERICA, ASSOCIATION LACEDAEMONIANS, NY, LYKOYRGIAN –LACONIAN GUARD, ASSOCIATION MAGOULIOTON OF SPARTA, MYSTRAS SOCIETY OF PA. AND DE., PANTANASSA ASSOCIATES OF MYSTRIOTES IN AMERICA, PETRINA, PROGRESSIVE, BROTHERHOOD, SPARTAN SOCIETY

35) FLOAT # 15– HOLY TRINITY OF HICKSVILLE

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF HOLY TRINITY, HICKSVILLE, NY

36) FLOAT # 16- HELLENIC COMMUNITIES OF BROOKLYN & STATEN ISLAND CONSTANTINE & HELEN CATHEDRAL OF BROOKLYN, NY

Band #8- TZB Band

KIMISIS THEOTOKOU OF BROOKLYN

HOLY CROSS – BROOKLYN

THREE HIERARCHS – BROOKLYN

HOLY TRINITY – ST. NICHOLAS – STATEN ISLAND

37) ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL OF NORFOLK, VIRGINIA PHILOTIMO DANCE GROUP

38) FLOAT #17– GEORGE OF SCHENECTADY

ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF SCHENECTADY, NY

39) FLOAT # 18– HOLY RESURRECTION- BROOKVILLE

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE HOLY RESURRECTION, BROOKVILLE, NY

PARISH COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS, CHOIR, GREEK SCHOOL, SUNDAY SCHOOL, GOYA, JOY, LITTLE ANGELS

40) GREEK SCHOOL OF PLATO OF BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

BATTALION TO LINE UP 64th Street, Fifth to Park Avenues

41) GREEK ORTHODOX METROPOLIS OF NEW JERSEY

42) HELLENIC FEDERATION OF NEW JERSEY

43) FLOAT # 19– ST. JOHN THE THEOLOGIAN OF TENAFLY

GREEK ORTHODOX METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE THEOLOGIAN, TENAFLY, NJ

44) S GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF CLIFTON, NJ

45) FLOAT # 20 – ST. GEORGE OF PISCATAWAY

S GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF PISCATAWAY, NJ

46) ANDREW GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF RANDOLPH, NJ

47) FLOAT #21 – KIMISIS OF HOLMDEL

KIMISIS TIS THEOTOKOU GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF HOLMDEL, NJ

48) GREEK ORTHODOX COUNCIL OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS, LOCAL #3 IBEW SWORD OF LIGHT OF LOCAL UNION # 3

49) FLOAT # 22– ST. DEMETRIOS OF UNION

DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF UNION, NJ

50) FLOAT #23 – ASCENSION OF FAIRVIEW

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ASCENSION OF FAIRVIEW, NJ

51) ST. ATHANASIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF PARAMUS, NJ

52) S GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF OCEAN, NJ

53) FLOAT #24 – STS. NICHOLAS OF ROSELAND

NICHOLAS, CONSTANTINE AND HELEN OF ROSELAND, NJ

54) NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF WYCKOFF, NJ

55) DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF PERTH AMBOY, NJ

56) DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF JAMAICA, NY

Band #9- Boy Scout Troop 236

57) FLOAT # 25 – CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HELLENIC AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

58) SAINT GEORGE & SAINT DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF NEW YORK, NY

59) ACADEMY OF HELLENIC PAIDEIA, INC.

60) NATIONAL HELLENIC SOCIETY

61) LOUPAKIS SCHOOL

62) EPIROTES

SOCIETY OF EPIROTES, ANAGENESIS, SOULIOTISSES, PYRRHUS BENEVOLENT SOCIETY, DAUGHTERS OF EPIRUS

63) FLOAT #26 – CORONA

TRANSFIGURATION OF CHRIST CHURCH OF CORONA, NEW YORK TRANSFIGURATION GREEK SCHOOL

64) FLOAT #27 – JOANNA SOPHIA FOUNDATION

65) FLOAT # 28 – PONTIAN

PONTIAN OF NY & CONNECTICUT

PONTION SOCIETY “ KOMNINOI”

PANAGIA SOUMELA PONTION AMERIKIS PONTIAN SOCIETY “ PONTOS ” OF NORWALK PONTIANS THESSALONIKIS

66) PANAGHIA OF ISLAND PARK GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, ISLAND PARK, NY

67) BRONX HS OF SCIENCE HELLENIC CULTURAL SOCIETY

68) BROOKLYN TECHINCAL HS HELLENIC CLUB

69) GEORGE TROPEOFOROS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF NEW YORK, NY

70) PROPHET ELIAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, YONKERS, NY

71) FLOAT # 29– MELROSE BALLROOM MELROSE BALLROOM

72) FLOAT # 30– HOLY CROSS OF WHITESTONE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF HOLY CROSS

GREEK ORTHODOX COMMUNITY OF WHITESTONE

73) FLOAT # 31 – ST. PARASKEVI, GREENLAWN

PARASKEVI GREEK ORTHODOX SHRINE CHURCH

PARISH COUNCIL, PHILOPTOHOS, GREEK SCHOOL, SUNDAY SCHOOL, GREEK-AMERICAN PRE-SCHOOL, GIRL SCOUTS, GOYA, PTO, JOY, HOPE, YAL

74) FLOAT #32 – CHIMARRIOTON CHIMARRIOTON

CHIMARRIOTON SOCIETY OF NEW YORK SPYROS MILOS, INC.

BATTALION TO LINE UP 65th Street, Fifth to Park Avenues

75) FLOAT # 33 – ST. NICHOLAS OF FLUSHING

Band #10- Emerson High School

NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF FLUSHING WILLIAM SPYROPOULOS SCHOOL

GREEK AFTERNOON SCHOOL “ STEFANOS & ARETI TSERPELIS” SUNDAY SCHOOL – P.T.A.

CHOIR – PARISH COUNCIL

76) NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF WEST BABYLON, NY

77) PAN LEMNIAN PHILANTHROPIC ASSOCIATION “ HEPHAESTUS” INC

78) ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX OF STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

79) FLOAT # 34– MESSINIAN

MESSINIAN BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION “ ARISTOMENIS ”

80) FLOAT #35– ST. IRENE CHRYSOVALANTOU

SACRED PATRIARCHAL MONASTERY OF ST. IRENE CHRYSOVALANTOU

NECTARIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, BROOKLYN, NY

EXECUTIVE ECCLESIASTICAL COUNCIL

PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY, YOUTH, GREEK SCHOOL OF ST. IRENE CHRYSOVALANTOU, PTA OF THE GREEK SCHOOL, , EXECUTIVE ECCLESIASTICAL COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY, GREEK SCHOOL OF ST. NECTARIOS PTO OF THE GREEK SCHOOL

81) FLOAT #36– STS. NICHOLAS & MARINA OF BROOKLYN

NICHOLAS AND MARINA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, BROOKLYN, NY

82) ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURH OF NEW YORK CITY

PHILOPTOCHOS, GREEK SCHOOL, SUNDAY SCHOOL, GREEK DANCE TROUPE, ADULT GREEK SCHOOL

83) FLOAT # 37 – PANSAMIAN

Band #11- Park Ridge High School

PANSAMIAN BROTHERHOOD PYTHAGORAS OF NEW YORK

84) HELLENIC PROFESSIONAL WOMEN, INC.

85) FLOAT # 38- ST. BARBARA OF ORANGE, CT

SAINT BARBARA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, STUDENTS FROM THE GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL

86) KIMISIS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

87) FLOAT #39 – STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN – WEST NYACK, NY CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF WEST NYACK, NY

88) ST. MARKELLA CATHEDRAL OF ASTORIA, NY

HOLY METROPOLIS OF G.O.C. OF AMERICA

CATHEDRAL OF SAINT MARKELLA OF ASTORIA, EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY, GREEK SCHOOL, SAINT ISIDOROS CHURCH OF BETHPAGE L.I., PARISH EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY

89) GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF OUR SAVIOUR OF RYE, NY