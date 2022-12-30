The 2022 St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa Virtual Encounter a Great Success

General News

NEW YORK – Reports from the Y5 Fiber Optic Headquarters (AKA Star of Bethlehem) shows that the St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa Program was a tremendous success for 2022. St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa was able to visit over 200 homes and four preschool and parochial schools, as well as U.S. Autism Homes, sharing the Spirit of Christmas with over 400 children across the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The sounds of bells and cheers were part of each virtual experience. The Spirit of Christmas was exchanged between St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa and the child. Questions were asked and answered, along with the joy of sharing the Birth of Our Lord! This achievement was magnified and glorified by not only the child, but all members of the family as they were watching and listening to the call.

All of the 2022 St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa Disciples would like to thank everyone for including this new Outreach Ministry for our young children this Christmas. New recruits are welcome to join this special program for next year. You may contact your local priest and tell him you would like to be a part of the St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa Outreach Ministry for 2023.

Happy New Year and keep the Spirit of Christmas alive all year long!

More information is available online: https://stnicholas-tele-santa.com/.