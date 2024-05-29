The 1st Summit of Global Archons Held May 29 followed by Gala Dinner at Zappeion in Athens

Church

His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon representing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addresses the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate during the 1st Summit of Global Archons the morning of May 29 at the Old Parliament building in Athens Centre. (Photo: Courtesy of Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate)

ATHENS – After hosting the The 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom May 26-28, the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of America, Canada, Australia, and Europe launched The 1st Summit of Global Archons the morning of May 29 at the Old Parliament building in Athens Centre. The farewell dinner for both events will be held later that evening at the nearby Zappeion Megaron.

The Summit began with opening remarks and the Call to Order by Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, and the Invocation was offered by His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon representing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who presented the Patriarchal Exhortation via video.

At press time greetings were scheduled to be given by Athanasios Martinos, as well as Chrisostomos Perentes, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Canada, the Order of Saint Paul the Apostle.

Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon

The Patriarchal Representative Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon was to present ‘The Global Mission of the Archons’ and Dr. Limberakis’ presentation was to be ‘Archons: A Global Ecumenical Ministry’.

The purpose of the Summit is reportedly to begin a process that will encourage and sustain greater cooperation and coordination among those different global Orders of Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was to next make a presentation on the ‘Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation’, followed by remarks by Dr. Limberakis, who is Chair, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

Farewell Dinner

The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis was appointed to be the Master of Ceremonies for the Farewell Dinner at the Zappeion Megaron, and the Invocation will be presented by Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon.

Athanasios Martinos, Conference Co-Chair will welcome the guests and greetings will be offered by Boris Gurov Archon Orphanotrophos, from Sofia, Bulgaria. The Toast will be presented by Peter J. Skeadas.

Remarks will be offered by Dr. Limberakis, who is Conference Co-Chair, and then the featured address will be presented by Evangelos Venizelos, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Greece and Professor of Constitutional Law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon responding. The Benediction will be offered by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.