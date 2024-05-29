x

May 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Church

The 1st Summit of Global Archons Held May 29 followed by Gala Dinner at Zappeion in Athens

May 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Archons Wednesday Emmanuel
His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon representing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addresses the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate during the 1st Summit of Global Archons the morning of May 29 at the Old Parliament building in Athens Centre. (Photo: Courtesy of Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate)

ATHENS – After hosting the The 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom May 26-28, the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of America, Canada, Australia, and Europe launched The 1st Summit of Global Archons the morning of May 29 at the Old Parliament building in Athens Centre. The farewell dinner for both events will be held later that evening at the nearby Zappeion Megaron.

The Summit began with opening remarks and the Call to Order by Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, and the Invocation was offered by His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon representing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who presented the Patriarchal Exhortation via video.

At press time greetings were scheduled to be given by Athanasios Martinos, as well as Chrisostomos Perentes, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Canada, the Order of Saint Paul the Apostle.

Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon

The Patriarchal Representative Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon was to present ‘The Global Mission of the Archons’ and Dr. Limberakis’ presentation was to be ‘Archons: A Global Ecumenical Ministry’.

The purpose of the Summit is reportedly to begin a process that will encourage and sustain greater cooperation and coordination among those different global Orders of Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was to next make a presentation on the ‘Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation’, followed by remarks by Dr. Limberakis, who is Chair, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

Farewell Dinner

The historic Old Parliament building in Athens Centre was the scene of the 1st Summit of Global Archons the morning of May 29 at the Old Parliament building in Athens Centre. (Photo: Courtesy of Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate)

The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis was appointed to be the Master of Ceremonies for the Farewell Dinner at the Zappeion Megaron, and the Invocation will be presented by Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon.

Athanasios Martinos, Conference Co-Chair will welcome the guests and greetings will be offered by Boris Gurov Archon Orphanotrophos, from Sofia, Bulgaria. The Toast will be presented by Peter J. Skeadas.

Remarks will be offered by Dr. Limberakis, who is Conference Co-Chair, and then the featured address will be presented by Evangelos Venizelos, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Greece and Professor of Constitutional Law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon responding. The Benediction will be offered by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

RELATED

Church
Archon Conference Welcome Dinner Held at Acropolis Museum

ATHENS – The first day of the 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom presented by the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate concluded the evening of May 27 with a Welcome Dinner at the Acropolis Museum hosted by Archon Athanasios and Marina Martinos.

Church
4th International Conference on Religious Freedom of the Archons Begins in Athens
Church
Liturgy at Athens Cathedral Opens Archons’ International Conference and Summit

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Building Explosion Kills Bank Employee, Injures 7 Others in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A massive explosion blew out much of the ground floor of an apartment building, killing a bank employee and injuring several other people.

ATHENS - Turbulence in world markets isn’t being felt in Greece, where the economy is accelerating, and another record tourism year looms, with foreign investors - led by luxury resorts and hotels - lining up to cash in.

ATHENS - You wouldn’t know it by the number of international firms, including major Information Technology companies already in the country or wanting to gain a foothold, but Greece has been rated the most vexing country in the world for businesses.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C.

GENEVA (AP) — A tournament co-hosting bid by Albania and Serbia is an unlikely project in European soccer and politics.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.