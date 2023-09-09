The 1st Kids Festival of the Museum of Cycladic Art Takes Place September 23-24

Arts

Youngsters will have the opportunity to dance to the rhythm of the musical with the Polyphonica team at the Museum of Cycladic Art’s 1st Cycladic Kids Festival on September 23-24. Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art

ATHENS – The Museum of Cycladic Art organizes the 1st Cycladic Kids Festival on September 23-24 at the City of Athens Art Center (Metro stop: Megaro Mousikis), in cooperation with the City of Athens Culture, Sports and Youth Organization (OPANDA) and under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture. Children four to 15 years old are invited to participate in the most creative weekend in the center of Athens for free.

The 1st Cycladic Kids Festival is the highlight of the International Kids’ Art Contest by the Museum of Cycladic Art, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The submission process of the contest under the title The Human Being at the Center, was completed on May 30 with 19,500 entries. A selected number of works and the winners of the competition will be presented during the large on-site exhibition at the City of Athens Art Center. Moreover, the park will be filled with theatre, music and dance performances, cinema, puppet shows, book narrations, art workshops, multiple activities and board games for all family members on Saturday, September 23, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday September 24, 11 AM-6 PM.

It’s a first for the Museum’s Department of Educational Programs hosting a multidisciplinary Arts Festival, outside its premises, accessible to all children. In collaboration with the International Kalamata Dance Festival, the National Theatre of Greece, the Athens International Children’s Film Festival, the illustradays festival, Polyphonica, the Orchestra of the Winds, the Network for Children’s Rights, Library4all and other institutions, the Museum invites young people and their loved ones to a thrilling two-day celebration. Inside the Center’s premises and at its gardens, parallel events shall take place where art groups and associate fine art companies representing various art forms will deliver unique performances:

Listen to Victoria Hislop, Lena Papaligoura, Pygmalion Dadakaridis, and Antonis Papatheodoulou narrate their fascinating stories about the Human Being at the Center.

Take part in a National Theatre of Greece performance and get to know its little friends.

Dare to explore your body through the International Kalamata Dance Festival workshop.

Build collaboratively a giant art project using the graffiti/doodling technique with the illustradays festival team.

Learn about your rights through an art workshop dedicated to the book by the Network for Children’s Rights “Do I have rights? Yes, I do!”

Watch the first Greek 3D performance made of paper entitled ‘Daedalus and Icarus’ by the Afou puppet show company.

Dance to the rhythm of the musical with the Polyphonica team, immerse yourself in the Wind Orchestra notes, and enjoy watching a film from the Athens International Children’s Film Festival.

Wear comfortable clothes as you are invited to paint, print and design your own Human Being at the Center using different materials and applying various techniques and see your works at the exhibition in the framework of the International Kids’ Art Contest and warmly applaud the winners.

And don’t forget to bring your favorite book! In collaboration with Library4all and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Museum serves school libraries throughout Greece and plans to create a “resonating book wave” in the exhibition area of the City of Athens Art Center made of new or quasi-new Greek books, for children 4-12 years old.

Children head for the City of Athens Art Center on September 23-24!

A few words about the 10th anniversary of the International Kids’ Art Contest of the Museum of Cycladic Art

The International Kids’ Art Contest by the Museum of Cycladic Art was launched in 2013 with 250 entries. The aim was to offer the opportunity to kids 4-15 years old (preschool children, primary and secondary school students as well as Special Schools children) to familiarize themselves with the Cycladic, Ancient Greek and Cypriot culture and at the same time to further explore their imagination.

Children are invited to participate either independently or through their school. The projects’ assessment and the selection of the winners is carried out by the judging panel which consists of influential figures in the fields of arts and culture. This year’s jury includes author Victoria Hislop, actor Pygmalion Dadakaridis, teacher, author and founding member of Library4all Eleni Geroulanou, visual artist, designer and architect Hara Marantidou, children’s books author Antonis Papatheodoulou, and Director of the Network for Children’s Rights and children’s books author Panos Christodoulou. Participants are children and students from all over Greece and abroad representing -among others- special education schools as well as refugee reception and integration centers. The contest is supported internationally by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassies and Consulates in major European cities, Australia, and the United States, and schools locally.

The Contest received 19,500 entries this year.

More information is available online: https://kidscontest.cycladic.gr/en/.