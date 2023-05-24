The 17th Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Announces 2023 Program

Culture

LOS ANGELES – Artistic and Festival Director Aristotle Katopodis has announced an impressive lineup for the 17th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) running June 3-11. The LAGFF includes World Premieres, West Coast Premieres, screenings, events, panels, Masterclass and a virtual program of screenings following the Festival. “Over the past 16 years, LAGFF has screened over 580 films and hosted over 530 filmmakers supporting their films,” stated Katopodis. “Beyond films and filmmakers, this year we are collaborating with Drama International Short Film Festival, a premiere European Short Film Festival in the program ‘Drama Comes to Hollywood’, and establishing the first Fellowship of student filmmakers. The first two filmmakers, Mavridou and Arabatzi, with the award-winning short film Hussies will be in Los Angeles this June.”

Key dates and venues include: Theatrical screenings and Q&A sessions at Regal LA Live DTLA take place June 4-10, Opening Night Reception, Film and George Pelecanos Tribute, hosted by UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture at the James Bridges Theater on June 3, George Pelecanos presents a Masterclass hosted by Los Angeles City College for aspiring filmmakers and film students on June 4, Hollywood Scene & Be Seen Bash presented by Power Muse + LAGFF on June 8, Filmmaker Brunch (exclusive) at the Consul General’s Residence on June 10, Discovery Days auditing (exclusive) on June 11, Closing Night Film, Orpheus Awards and Gala at the Pacific Design Center on June 11, and Virtual Screenings June 12-18.

The Festival trailer is available online: https://shorturl.at/afjqA.

Information and pricing on the all-access LAGFF Gold Pass is also available online: https://www.lagff.org/gold-pass-2023/.

LAGFF Red Carpet Opening Night on June 3 kicks off with a Tribute to a Greek-American master who has contributed greatly to American literature and film industry. Novelist, screenwriter, producer, showrunner George Pelecanos will be presented with the 2023 Honorary Orpheus Award by industry executive, director and producer Kary Antholis.

A screening of Black Stone, a new film by Spiros Jacovides will follow the Tribute. With comedic undertones, the film examines the changing Greek urban society. Director Jacovides and actor/rapper Kevin Zans Ansong (Black Morris) will be in attendance. The event includes a red-carpet and reception outside the James Bridges Theatre at UCLA, followed by the Tribute and Screening. Opening Night LAGFF is sponsored by the UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture.

The Festival Closing Night gala will be held at the state-of-the-art Silver Screen Theater of the Pacific Design Center and includes a red carpet event, screening of Listen with filmmakers and actors in attendance, break with appetizers and drinks, followed by the Orpheus Awards Show and Reception. An inaugural ‘Patron of the Arts’ Orpheus Award will be presented to a member of the LAGFF community.

Listen (Ákousé Mé) directed by Maria Douza deals with issues of prejudice against disability and of xenophobia, and how these are countered by the power of pure and unconditional love. Financial upheaval forces a 16-year-old deaf girl to leave her progressive Athens school and return to her father’s struggling island, where she is confronted with prejudice and intolerance—including, most shockingly, her own. Lead actors Efthalia Papacosta and Dimitris Kitsos, and director Maria Douza are expected to attend.

Discovery Days will take place June 7-11. Formerly the International Project Discovery Forum (IPDF), Discovery Days is a Los Angeles pioneer in the promotion of international independent film development. A four-day lab for films in the stage of development, Discovery Days is the industry hub of the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival. Utilizing the abundant cinematic resources in Los Angeles, the lab bridges two worlds– those of American and European independent cinema.

For more information, visit www.lagff.org.

LAGFF 2023 Trailer created by Joel Garber and Araceli Lemos; original Music by Miles Garber; Creative Commons Audio – ‘Melting Glacier’ by EgilSG (altered).