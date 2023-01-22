x

January 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

The 10th Circle of Hell

January 22, 2023
By Dr. Constantina Michalos
APTOPIX Winter Weather Travel
FILE - Baggage waits to be claimed at the Southwest Airlines baggage claim Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Like millions of Americans, I traveled over the Christmas holiday. And, like millions of Americans, I was stranded because of an antiquated computer system used by Southwest Airlines. “Stranded” may be a little strong in my circumstances. I was in Tucson visiting my daughter and her family, so I got to spend an extra week with them, sleep in a bed, eat normal meals, binge-watch The Last Movie Stars, do laundry, and keep track of my stuff. Even my son-in-law and I hung out. I usually time my trips like the proverbial fish test – three days and I’m outta there – so that’s saying a lot! People who know me know that, as outgoing as I am, I like to be alone much more. So this was a test for everyone, and we all passed.
Except Southwest.

I like Southwest. I fly it several times a year to Tucson, and I’ve amassed a gajillion Rapid Rewards miles, so I essentially fly for free. I generally get an aisle seat, the snack is fine, it’s non-stop at a reasonable time of day, and they’re generally reliable. Until this trip.

Obviously the weather was a factor this year. But Southwest had sent an alert earlier in the week cautioning passengers to reconsider their travel plans if their points of origin or their destinations were on this list. Neither Houston nor Tucson was.

The first alert arrived on the way to the airport: 20-minute delay. By the time I got into the terminal, it was a 90-minute delay. Security took maybe 10 minutes, including a pat down. Even though I had plenty to read, I stopped at a kiosk and bought another book – just in case.

I found a seat and did not budge for the next four hours. I’d brought some granola bars, and a woman watched my seat as I made my single pit stop. The people around me kept to themselves, just patiently waiting. Except for one man, a dad with two young children who were actually better behaved than he was. He was loud, a real know-it-all. Every now and then, the rest of us looked at one another and then back to our books or devices. I just prayed he wasn’t seated near me on the full airplane. He wasn’t.

The flight was uneventful, actually smoother than we expected, given what the sky looked like as we took off. After Tucson, the flight continued to Denver and then Des Moines. Someone checked the temperature, and at 6:00 PM CST, it was – 18 in Des Moines. Who goes to Des Moines when the sun is shining, let alone in sub-zero temperatures?

Winter is Tucson is gorgeous. Sapphire skies, low 70s daytime, low 40s nighttime. We had a wonderful time baking, cooking, eating. On Christmas day, I checked in for my return trip the following day. The next morning, my grandson Robert and I were sitting up in bed talking when my other daughter called from Houston to inform me that my flight had been canceled. I had not received an alert.

That was annoying, to say the least. But the pictures of stranded travelers sleeping in airports around the country, of suitcases piled atop one another with nowhere to go, blank arrival and departures screens – that was sad and scary at the same time. I may have been temporarily discomfited, but I was with family in a familiar place. Not my home, but home enough.

I made several other reservations that week, all of which were canceled with alerts. At least they got that right. One flight had included a layover in Vegas, and I was relieved that it was canceled because I did not want to be stuck there for Godknewhowlong. Southwest suggested waiting into 2023, the smartest thing they said all week. I booked a flight for January 2nd and held my breath.

No delays. No nothing. Until I got to the airport and there was the notification – 20-minute delay. Okay. I started reading my third novel. Finally, we boarded, on time because the plane had mysteriously arrived early. And then we sat on the tarmac for an hour because a baggage handler’s cap had flown into the engine mechanism. Passengers demanded his name! Again, the flight itself was uneventful. We landed at Houston Hobby and…waited on the tarmac for another hour because there was no gate for us. Connecting flights in Houston were now a dream.
I had been traveling about 10 hours before I dropped into my own bed. The next day, the CEO of Southwest did his mea culpa again and offered travelers 25,000 Rapid Reward miles as compensation.

I’ll use them next month, when I fly to Tucson for Dale’s birthday.
What are the odds?

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
A Realistic Look at the Tragic State of Our Organized Omogenia

As a well-known American proverb states, "Everything has its relevance in its place and time.

Columnists
Fleeting Charters, Chronic Problems: A Change in Mentality is Paramount
Dear Stavroula
Ask Stavroula: When a Partner Mourns…

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Tours Beach Town Damaged by Massive California Storms (Video)

CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

LOS ANGELES — Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his "longtime love" in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON — The FBI searched President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.

NEW YORK — One day in January, a once-regular customer at Fuel Training Studio in Newburyport, Massachusetts, stopped in to take a "shred" class.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.