The 10%, Very Loud, Extreme Far-Right Voices in Greek Parliament

Politics

A view of the Greek parliament, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Greeks return to the polls Sunday for a second general election in five weeks, with the conservative front-runners eyeing a landslide win after toppling strongholds dominated by their opponents for decades. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – He doesn’t have to listen to them but he will hear them, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s New Democracy government in control of the Greek Parliament where some 10 percent of seats are occupied by extremists.

Eight parties were elected in the June 25 second round ballot that gave New Democracy a 158-seat majority in the 300-member Parliament but three far-right parties passed the low 3 percent threshold needed to enter as well.

So while Mitsotakis’ Conservatives can do what they want in ruling outright and ignore other parties after a crushing 21 point victory over the major opposition SYRIZA, it may be the Loud Three who sound off the most.

That’s the ultra-nationalist Greek Solution of Kyriakos Velopoulos that was elected in 2019 and promptly sat on its hands for four years, although he seems emboldened now and said he might sue anyone who calls his party far-right.

His party has 12 seats now, down from 16 and tied with the new entrant, the Spartans that were backed by a jailed former spokesman for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, six of them tied to an offshoot called the Hellenes, barred from running.

The ultra-religious equally far-right Niki party led by Dimitris Natsios has 10 seats, giving the three far right elements 34 seats or a little more than 10 percent, not enough to make a political difference, but enough to bark.

They are taking over from Golden Dawn, whose former lawmakers, leaders and dozens of members were convicted of running a criminal gang and essentially silenced, apart from the former spokesman, Ilias Kasidiaris.

“Moreover, the entry of more fringe parties into Parliament — especially from the extreme right spectrum — could complicate the legislative process over the next four years,” analyst Wolfango Piccolo from Teneo said ahead of the ballot.

Velopoulos, 57, known for broadcasts on regional Greek TV stations on which he advertises books on historical and religious themes and alternative therapies, heads a party that wants to bar refugees and return them to Turkey, where they went fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands.

Greek Orthodox Christianity is the dominant theme for Niki, whose website says it wants “to unite all Greeks who nourish patriotic and Orthodox beliefs.” Formed in 2019, led by Natsios, primary school teacher and theologian.

It has enjoyed some backing among monks on Mount Athos, a northern Greek autonomous monastic community- where women have been banned for the past thousand years – that’s revered in the Orthodox Christian world, in which Russia is a major player. Greece’s Church leadership has unequivocally rejected any involvement in politics.

Niki’s power base is in northern Greece, where many also admire its rejection of the 2018 agreement that settled a decades-old dispute over historic identity with neighboring North Macedonia.

During campaigning in the north, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged voters to resist siren calls from the far right. “Many extreme voices in Parliament … could lead to a democratic cacophony,” he said.

Giorgos Floridis, a former Socialist Cabinet minister from the town of Kilkis in northern Greece — a Niki stronghold — told The Associated Press that Niki is rooted in pandemic-era anti-vaccination movements.

“Their main supporters are some monasteries, including some on Mount Athos, which hold clearly pro-Russian views,” Floridis said. “Russia sees this party in a positive light because essentially it conveys its own views.”

But Niki’s leading candidate for Kilkis, Ilias Theoharakis, a theologian and retired police officer, rejected claims of a pro-Russian slant as “a joke.”

“Soon, they’ll say I’m a KGB agent,” he told the AP with a laugh, referring to Russia’s Soviet-era secret police. “And we’re not against vaccinations. We respect each person’s freedom and desire to do what they like.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)