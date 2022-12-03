x

December 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Literature

That Time I Got Cancer by Jim Zervanos, an Inspiring Memoir

December 3, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Jim Zervanos Headshot Blue Shirt
Jim Zervanos. Photo: Dave Berk

In many Greek households, even today, mentioning the word ‘cancer’ is still taboo. It might be whispered or called “the bad disease,” so it is rare to find Greeks or Greek-Americans openly sharing stories of survival that can inspire people regardless of their health status, since everyone’s life has been touched by cancer whether they know someone who battled it or have gone through it themselves.

That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story by Jim Zervanos draws the reader in from the very first page of this well-written memoir that reads like a novel as Zervanos recounts his dramatic and inspiring story. His family, friends, and team of doctors join him on his harrowing journey through countless tests and then undergoing surgery, to his eventual diagnosis with lymphoma and the treatment that followed. This is a moving account of how cancer affects not only Zervanos himself but also those closest to him and how those relationships evolve under the tension and stress of the diagnosis and treatment as well as the recovery. Lighthearted and tender moments relieve some of the tension in the story which offers hope for all those struggling in life whether they’re facing a personal health crisis or not.

That Time I Got Cancer by Jim Zervanos. Photo: Courtesy of the author

As noted in his biography, Zervanos is the author of the novel Love Park. His award-winning short stories and essays have been published in numerous literary journals, magazines, and anthologies. Zervanos completed the Narrative Medicine Workshop at Columbia University and is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and Bucknell University, where he won the William Bucknell Prize for English and was an Academic All-American baseball player. He teaches at a high school in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife and two sons and coaches two Little League teams.

Zervanos spoke with The National Herald about the book, his writing process, his roots in Kos, and what he’s working on next.

TNH: When did you decide to share your story and how long did the writing process take?

Jim Zervanos: It took me a while to start writing— about a year after the illness struck and six months after I’d finished chemotherapy, when I felt healthy and fully recovered. At first, I didn’t admit to myself that I was writing a book; it felt presumptuous to think that there was an audience for my story, so I was motivated by practical concerns, to document the clinical story for my own medical record and safekeeping. But it wasn’t long before the whole story came rushing out of me, and it was cathartic, and soon I was writing for hours at a time and at a pace that my fingers could hardly keep up with, sometimes with tears streaming down my cheeks. Still, it took two years to write the first draft, and another three years to revise it into the book that has just been published.

TNH: Where in Greece is your family originally from?

JZ: Both my parents’ families are from Kos. My grandparents were immigrants in the early 1900’s. My mother’s parents settled in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and my father’s parents settled in Reading, Pennsylvania, in the next county over.

TNH: What are you working on next?

JZ: After finishing That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story, I wrote another memoir, which is called “Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z”— about my life as a teacher of high school seniors, while being the father of two young sons— which will be published in the spring of 2024. Now I’m putting the finishing touches on a novel I started before I got sick, called American Gyro, about a Greek-American kid who leaves his small-town restaurant family to go to New York to become an actor, right before 9/11.

That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story by Jim Zervanos is available online.

RELATED

Music
Greek Chamber Music Project Presents Uproot, a Program of Songs from Asia Minor

SAN FRANCISCO – Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) founder, director, and flutist Ellie Falaris Ganelin on December 1 announced the GCMP’s upcoming tour, titled ‘Uproot’ which features music from Asia Minor.

Cinema
Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning Documentarian, Dies at 76
Music
Britney Spears’ Μassive Pop Songs to Land on Broadway, Again

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Hosts Macron amid Friction over US Climate Law (Video)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.

SAN FRANCISCO – Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) founder, director, and flutist Ellie Falaris Ganelin on December 1 announced the GCMP’s upcoming tour, titled ‘Uproot’ which features music from Asia Minor.

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined the Museum of the Moving Image’s (MoMI) annual gala on December 1 to announce $5 million in state funding he secured to advance the Museum’s educational work in film, television, and digital media.

NEW YORK – The St. Nicholas-Tele-Santa Program is a project designed to reach families with children ages 2-10 years old.

BUFFALO, NY – William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 hosted the first annual Holiday Bakaliko on November 27 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo, NY.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.