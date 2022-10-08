x

Thassos Restaurant Owner Hopes Chicago Suburb Spot Not Hex Time

October 8, 2022
By The National Herald
75204410_971489963225811_4447115928345247744_n
Thassos Greek Restaurant. (Photo: Facebook)

CHICAGO – Three restaurants have failed in the spot in the Chicago suburb spot of Clarendon Hills since an Italian kitchen closed down there at the end of 2016 but Nick Fatouros said that will change with his Thassos restaurant.

“We’ve been looking to relocate for some time,” he told The Chicago Tribune. “We came across this great opportunity. This is a great area with families and a little upscale. We’re very excited about coming to Clarendon Hills.”

He’s moving his eatery after operating in Palos Hills for 3 ½ years and hoping to break the bad skein that took down three other eateries who couldn’t make it, counting on his menu to make the difference.

“We have traditional Greek cuisine, and with our concept and service I believe people will want to come here,” Fatouros said. “We have decades of experience,” he said of his hopes.

Derek Berg, President of the Clarendon Hills Chamber of Commerce, is also optimistic about the chances of success for Thassos. “There is a void in traditional Greek food in the area, thus bringing in more customers from a wider area,” Berg said.

